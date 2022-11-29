Impact Wrestling and DAZN have entered into a new multi-year international distribution partnership.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment and DAZN announced today that their new international partnership will deliver Impact Wrestling to more than 170 countries worldwide, beginning today, November 29. A promo for the partnership can be seen below.

The multi-year agreement will give DAZN viewers in more than 170 countries, including the UK, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, Japan, Brazil, and the Netherlands, access to the weekly Impact series, plus pay-per-view events and other programming such as select titles from Impact’s archives.

DAZN can be accessed on Smart TVs, gaming consoles, Amazon Fire TV/Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as the DAZN app on Android, iOS, and other mobile devices.

“DAZN is a global leader in premier sports programming, and we are proud to partner with them as we expand IMPACT Wrestling’s international reach even further,” said Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports Media Group Scott D’Amore in a press release. “From the beginning, IMPACT Wrestling has enjoyed a worldwide audience of passionate and knowledgeable fans who crave high-quality professional wrestling content. With this announcement, we hope to make it even more convenient for them to enjoy our flagship series, premium specials and pay-per-view events, while also introducing the IMPACT Wrestling brand to even more sports enthusiasts across the globe.”

DAZN Global Markets CEO Veronica Diquattro added, “We are incredibly excited to sign this multi-year partnership with Impact. This deal will see the promotion’s world-class professional wrestling content arrive on the DAZN platform in more than 170 countries worldwide, reinforcing our growing position as the global home of combat sports.”

DAZN announced earlier this week that they have reached a non-exclusive media rights deal with Kingpuin Prime Time Wrestling of Poland. DAZN will air PTW events internationally until the end of 2023.

Starting today, we’re bringing IMPACT to homes in more that 170 countries. Weekly shows, live specials, archive events and more!@IMPACTWRESTLING x https://t.co/u6g41dwCiN 🤜💥🤛 pic.twitter.com/eIjivShVsf — DAZNWrestling (@DAZN_Wrestling) November 29, 2022

