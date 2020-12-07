Impact Wrestling has announced a new women’s tag team match for Saturday’s Final Resolution event.

The match will see Havok and Nevaeh do battle with The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo).

The Sea Stars recently made their Impact debuts, losing to Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in the opening round of the tournament to revive the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Final Resolution will air this coming Saturday, December 12 from Nashville, exclusively on the Impact+ platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann (c)

Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page

If Page wins, The North gets a future title shot from The Good Brothers.

Nevaeh and Havok vs. The Sea Stars

