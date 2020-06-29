Impact Announces New Match to Decide Knockout #1 Contender

Impact has just announced that a Gauntlet match to decide a new #1 contender for the Impact Knockout championship will take place at Slammiversary.
The winner of the match will go on to face either Jordynne Grace or Deonna Purrazzo at an unspecified time.
Slammiversary is scheduled to take place on July 18th.
BREAKING: A #1 Contenders Knockouts Gauntlet match is OFFICIAL for #Slammiversary on July 18th! @WeAreRosemary vs. @nevaehOi4k vs. @realsuyung vs. @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @RealTSteelz vs. @MrsAIPAlisha vs. @IamKylieRae vs. @Kimber_Lee90 vs. @FearHavok! pic.twitter.com/7xjBrhA8fr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2020
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Jim Ross On Why Owen Hart Befriended The Ultimate Warrior
- Ryback On If He’d Take Part In A Nexus Reunion
- Bobby Lashley Says MVP Was Supposed To Win the Impact World Championship
- Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea