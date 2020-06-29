 Impact Announces New Match to Decide Knockout #1 Contender

Impact has just announced that a Gauntlet match to decide a new #1 contender for the Impact Knockout championship will take place at Slammiversary.

The winner of the match will go on to face either Jordynne Grace or Deonna Purrazzo at an unspecified time.

Slammiversary is scheduled to take place on July 18th.

