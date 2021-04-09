A battle of former tag team champions and best friends has been announced for the Rebellion pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling as Brian Myers faces Matt Cardona.

Impact has also announced that Ace Austin will defend his X Division Title in a Triple Threat against TJP and Josh Alexander at Rebellion.

It’s also been confirmed that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will defend her title at Rebellion against the winner of the Knockouts Weapons match at this Saturday’s Hardcore Justice event. Those competitors are Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards. Purrazzo is set to face Jazz at Hardcore Justice in a Career vs. Title match.

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, April 25 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. Below is the current card:

Title vs. Title Match

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. David Finlay and Juice Robinson (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Winner of the #1 Contender’s Weapons Match at Hardcore Justice vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

TJP vs. Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan (c)

Brian Myers vs. Matt Cardona

