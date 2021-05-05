IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new partnership with Samsung TV Plus, which will bring the promotion’s prestigious library to the service, with the full details listed below.

TORONTO (May 5, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling©, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and one of the world’s largest professional wrestling organizations, announced today a landmark agreement with Samsung TV Plus, giving viewers unprecedented access to IMPACT’s extensive library of premium professional wrestling content through both a dedicated IMPACT Wrestling Channel and on VOD. The partnership expands IMPACT’s considerable reach even further, making its programming lineup available today to millions of Samsung TV Plus users across the United States.

Samsung TV Plus is one of the leading free ad-supported streaming (FAST) services, offering viewers instant access to over 160 channels, packed with news, entertainment, and more. Samsung TV Plus comes pre-installed on 2016-2021 Samsung Smart TVs and is available on select Samsung Galaxy devices, making it even easier to watch live and on-demand TV anytime, anywhere. Samsung TV Plus users can enjoy IMPACT’s dedicated channel now, conveniently located on channel 1164.

“This new partnership presents an invaluable opportunity for us to bring IMPACT Wrestling’s exclusive premium content to even more viewers across the country,” said Jaime Pollack, Anthem’s Chief Revenue Officer for its Sports Media Group. “We are excited to share our deep, generation-spanning library with Samsung TV Plus’ audience—giving wrestling fans both old and new a chance to enjoy all of the larger-than-life personas, legendary matches, and gripping story-telling that IMPACT Wrestling is known for.”

IMPACT Wrestling boasts almost two decades of new and classic original content from across the promotion’s storied legacy, celebrating squared-circle icons including Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash and AJ Styles; as well as IMPACT’s current roster of world-class athletes which includes Rich Swann, The Good Brothers, former NFL player Moose, Deonna Purrazzo, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young and Chris Bey.

IMPACT programming is televised globally in 120 countries including AXS TV in the US. IMPACT boasts a huge following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media platforms.