IMPACT Wrestling today announced a partnership with the Albany Empire in conjunction with the back-to-back IMPACT shows in Albany, N.Y., set for Friday & Saturday, October 7-8, at the Albany Armory.

Team representatives will be on-site on Friday night for BOUND FOR GLORY, the showcase event of the year for IMPACT Wrestling, headlined by the main event of Josh Alexander defending the IMPACT World Championship against 2-time former World Champion Eddie Edwards.

The Empire contingent return to the Albany Armory on Saturday night for IMPACT’s BFG Fallout Show – and the team is coming loaded for a fan-focused pre-show extravaganza. Brandon Sesay, the Empire captain, will be at the IMPACT show, along with the Championship Trophy that the indoor football league team won as the National Arena League (NAL) Champions in 2021 and 2022. In addition, Empire mascots Jack and Mac will be at the IMPACT show.

Fans can get their photo taken ringside with Sesay, the NAL Championship Trophy and the mascots pre-show, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Albany Empire

Established in 2018;

2019 AFL Champions;

2021 and 2022 National Arena League Champions;

No. 1-ranked team in the U.S. among all Arena leagues for the past two seasons; and

The team has never missed the playoffs since its inception in 2018.

Brandon Sesay

Offensive & Defensive Lineman;

Longest-tenured Empire player in team history; has played on every Empire team since 2018;

3-Time Champion with the Albany Empire (2019, 2021, and 2022); and

2022 Team Captain.

IMPACT Shows In Albany

This is the 18th BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view. On Saturday, October 8, the BOUND FOR GLORY FALLOUT Show will be held as the company’s television trucks will capture all the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV). IMPACT’s shows in Albany on October 7-8 mark the first IMPACT shows in the Capital-Saratoga Region in 10 years.