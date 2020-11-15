Following last night’s Turning Point IMPACT Wrestling has announced their next Impact-Plus special will be entitled Resolution, and will take place on December 12th

The promotion has also released the brackets for the upcoming Knockouts tag team title tournament, which will crown the new champions for the first time since the belts were deactivated in 2013. First round matches begin this Tuesday on AXS. Check them out below.

-Tenille Dashwood/Alisha Edwards versus Havok/Nevaeh

-Killer Kelly/Renee Michelle versus Jordynne Grace/Mystery Partner

-Kiera Hogan/Tasha Steelz versus Sea Stars

-Deonna Purrazzo/Kimber Lee versus Taya Valkyrie/Rosemary