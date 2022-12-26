Impact Wrestling is bringing back Before The Bell.

The BTB preview show, stylized as “B4TB,” will return on Friday, January 13 before Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

TNA Before The Bell originally premiered in 2010 on YouTube as a pre-show for pay-per-view events.

Impact is set to announce more details on the return of the show soon. They noted in the official announcement, “Before Hard To Kill takes over the wrestling world on Friday, January 13th, Before the Bell makes its highly-anticipated return. Streaming on Impact Wrestling’s digital platforms, get an in-depth preview of all the huge matches that are set take place at Impact’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023!”

Hard To Kill 2023 will air on Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta. You can click here for the updated line-up.

BREAKING: Before the Bell will return in January 2023 – giving you an in-depth preview of all the huge matches heading into #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/X3Zn6qUzKi — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.