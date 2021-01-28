Impact Wrestling is currently celebrating a social media milestone of 4 million YouTube subscribers.

Impact made the announcement on Twitter, noting that they have quadrupled their subscribers in the last three years.

“We just crossed 4 MILLION subscribers on YouTube. We’ve quadrupled our number of subscribers over the last three years – thank you for all your support!,” they wrote.

The official Impact YouTube channel was launched by TNA back on February 23, 2006. They currently has 2,460,084,941 video views. The live YouTube subscriber count has them at 4 million subscribers, which will go up soon.

