IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that new Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz will be facing the former champion, Mickie James, in a Sacrifice rematch on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS.

Furthermore, the bout was given the Street Fight stipulation, which means weapons are legal and a winner can only be determined by pinfall, submission, or referee stoppage.

Steelz and James have both commented on the match on Twitter. You can see their reactions below.