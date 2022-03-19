IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that new Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz will be facing the former champion, Mickie James, in a Sacrifice rematch on this week’s edition of IMPACT on AXS.
Furthermore, the bout was given the Street Fight stipulation, which means weapons are legal and a winner can only be determined by pinfall, submission, or referee stoppage.
This Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@RealTSteelz vs @MickieJames in a Street Fight! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/DPOSPihfn4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2022
Steelz and James have both commented on the match on Twitter. You can see their reactions below.
Street fight with the #HoodBish…. I ain’t holding back either!!! https://t.co/TXPcilQFrA
— Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) March 19, 2022
An all out WAR!!!! https://t.co/zu4T7LJcav
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 19, 2022