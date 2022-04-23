IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Rebellion pay-per-view, which takes place from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie New York, has officially sold out.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING #REBELLION IS SOLD OUT!
You can still join the #Rebellion LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm ET on pay-per-view!
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/0QICU3j44A
or https://t.co/ESfGdAQ3Bp#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/mGyw3Lyv8O
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2022
Final card for this evening’s show. As a reminder it was announced earlier that ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham would no longer be competing.
Impact World Title Match
Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)
Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
3 teams TBA vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)
AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah
Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin
Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title
Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match
Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)
Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards