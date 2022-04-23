IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Rebellion pay-per-view, which takes place from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie New York, has officially sold out.

Final card for this evening’s show. As a reminder it was announced earlier that ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham would no longer be competing.

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

3 teams TBA vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards