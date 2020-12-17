The Super X-Cup tournament is returning to Impact Wrestling.

Impact announced today that the tournament will return on Saturday, January 9 at the Genesis special event on Impact Plus.

The Super X-Cup Tournament will see stars of the X Division do battle to win the Super X-Cup trophy.

The first-ever Super X-Cup Tournament was held in 2003 with Chris Sabin winning. Samoa Joe then won the 2005 tournament. GFW/Impact brought back the Super X-Cup Tournament in 2017 with Dezmond Xavier winning.

Impact will be announcing participants and full details for the tournament soon, but it’s likely that X Division Champion Manik (TJP) will be in action. The previous Super X-Cup Tournaments have featured 8 participants.

Genesis will be the first Impact special event of 2021, airing from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 9. Previously announced for the event is Willie Mack vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in an “I Quit” match.

Stay tuned for more on Genesis and the 2021 Impact Super X-Cup Tournament.

BREAKING: The Super X-Cup Tournament returns on January 9th at #Genesis – stars of the X-Division battle to win the prestigious trophy! Stay tuned for more details and news about participants! pic.twitter.com/iKGmZxu76l — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 17, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.