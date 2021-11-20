Impact Wrestling has announced the return of Wrestle House.

The Wrestle House 2 reality concept will air next Thursday night at 8pm ET on AXS, as the Impact Thanksgiving special.

The original Wrestle House concept aired last summer on the weekly episodes of Impact on AXS, playing off “Big Brother” and other reality shows. The conflicts created in the house were then settled in the ring, among other antics and happenings. The finale last year saw Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie end their feud to become friends again, while John E. Bravo proposed to Rosemary.

Impact is advertising Rosemary, Bravo, Madison Rayne, Johnny Swinger, Kaleb With A K, Hernandez, Crazzy Steve, and Havok for next Thursday’s show, among others.

The Wrestle House episode will apparently serve as the post-Turning Point edition of Impact. Turning Point is being held this Saturday in Las Vegas, and Impact will then tape new content while in Vegas for the next few days after that.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the Wrestle House 2 announcement:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.