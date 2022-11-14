IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their return to Canada on March 24th and March 25th from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Full details can be found below.

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action

Get Ready, Canada … BCW Presents IMPACT Wrestling for its long-awaited return to Canada in the spring of 2023, with two action-packed shows at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

First up is SACRIFICE on Friday night, March 24, airing LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Then, on Saturday night, March 25, IMPACT presents SACRIFICE FALLOUT as the company’s television trucks will capture all the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV).

IMPACT Wrestling has a long, rich history in Windsor, though the upcoming March shows will be IMPACT’s first in Windsor since the fall of 2019. In fact, IMPACT has not held an event outside of the United States since the onset of the pandemic.

“Everyone at IMPACT Wrestling is excited to return to Canada, particularly, to Windsor – a city so rich in pro wrestling history, with an amazing fanbase,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore.

Windsor wrestling historian Jamie Greer told CTV Windsor news reporter Chris Campbell that the city has more than 130 years of local wrestling history, with Border City Wrestling (BCW) bringing 30 years of champions, legendary battles, bitter rivals and more – and BCW certainly has paved the waved locally for shows like IMPACT to shine in this Canadian city.

“Windsor is a hotbed for IMPACT Wrestling, as strong as any market in North America,” D’Amore said.

Windsor is the home to such IMPACT stars as Bhupinder Gujjar, Gisele Shaw, Joe Doering, Aiden Prince, Deaner and of course, Scott D’Amore, among others.

Tickets for the upcoming IMPACT shows in Windsor go on-sale on Monday, November 14, starting with the limited-edition, perk-filled Titanium VIP Packages, which include front-row seats for both nights, commemorative photo-ops both nights, exclusive autographed memorabilia, and more.

All other tickets will go on-sale on Friday, November 18.

For all tickets, go to: https://impactsacrifice.eventbrite.ca.

In addition to the Titanium VIP Package, fans also can purchase front-row tickets, or floor seats in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th rows – and all floor seats will include a special, nightly, pre-show autograph signing session with select IMPACT stars. All ticket-holders with floor seats will be invited nightly to the special, private Autograph Session with select IMPACT stars, held before the shows start.

Once inside the arena, fans will see the IMPACT Merch Stand, as t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, collectibles and more will be for sale. In addition, there will be nightly Meet & Greet sessions both before and after the shows, featuring such stars as Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Josh Alexander and others. (The complete pre-show and post-show lineup for Meet & Greets will be announced in early-2023.)

All the IMPACT stars will be in Windsor for the March 24-25 shows, including Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Sami Callihan, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Heath, Rhino, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, plus the Knockouts including Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Gisele Shaw, Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka and Rosemary, among others.

Many of the matches for the Windsor shows will be announced in early-2023, but surprises are certain too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.