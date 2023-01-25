IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing its return to Chicago for three huge events in 2023. The promotion will be in the Windy City this April, July, and October, which will include their annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Full details can be found below.

BREAKING: IMPACT is coming to Cicero Stadium in Chicago for 3 HUGE events in 2023.

– April 28-29: Spring Slugfest

– July 28-29: Chicago Heat

– October 21-22: #BoundForGlory and Fallout

A special season pass for all the events goes on-sale THIS FRIDAY:

IMPACT Wrestling is gearing up for 3 epic weekends in Chicago that culminates with Bound For Glory in October. For the first time ever, secure your ticket for all 6 nights! It all starts with Spring Slugfest this April and continues through July with Chicago Heat and it all leads to an unforgetable Bound For Glory. The Season Pass secures your ticket for all events!

The Season Pass Ticket Option is valid for 1 Ticket to all 6 Events. Spring Slugfest, Chicago Heat and Bound For Glory.

