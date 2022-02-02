IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that world champion Moose and Knockouts champion Mickie James will be in New Orleans for a 2-day media tour ahead of the promotion’s February 19th No Surrender event. Full details are below.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose & IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be in New Orleans for a 2-day Media Tour, February 9-10, in advance of back-to-back nights of live IMPACT Wrestling shows at the Alario Center in New Orleans, set for Feb. 19-20.

The February shows in the Crescent City are IMPACT’s first since April 2018, anchored around NO SURRENDER on Saturday night, February 19, streaming live on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Moose will defend the IMPACT World Championship at NO SURRENDER against W. Morrissey.

Mickie James will discuss her trailblazing appearance in the WWE’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on January 29th in St. Louis, and more.

Moose, who played 7 seasons in the NFL, will preview Super Bowl LVI, set for February 13, with the Los Angeles Rams battling the Cincinnati Bengals, and more.

Moose & Mickie James will be available for in-studio interviews in New Orleans and appearances around the city.

Moose is in his first World Championship title reign after winning the title last October 23rd during the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Also that night, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts World Championship, marking her fourth reign with the Knockouts title.

Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League, including the New England Patriots, before transitioning to pro wrestling, making his debut in 2012. His NFL career included time as teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.

An offensive tackle/guard, Ojinnaka played in 62 NFL games after playing at Syracuse University. He was selected in the fifth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Moose & Bill Goldberg are the only former NFL players from the modern era to have gone from the NFL to become the World Champion of a pro wrestling company.

There are only four others in addition to Moose & Goldberg to have ever gone from the NFL to World Championship glory in pro wrestling, including Bronko Nagurski, who is a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are: Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser and Gus Sonnenberg.

Sports Illustrated on November 17th spotlighted Moose and his record-setting journey from the NFL to IMPACT World Champion: https://tinyurl.com/r8hdutuy.

Mickie James has been one of the most accomplished, most decorated female wrestlers over the past two decades. She is a 5-time WWE Women’s Champion and a 2-time winner of the Woman (Wrestler) of the Year Award, as presented annually by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. She also has been ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50.

Mickie also is an accomplished country music singer, well-known for her single “Hardcore Country,” which also has been used as her wrestling entrance music.

Mickie is an inductee into The Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame and winner of “Best Single Recording” for her song “Left Right Left” at the Native American Music Awards.

A full list of the matches for the No Surrender special will be announced over the coming weeks on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday night (8-10 p.m. ET) on AXS TV.

Both Moose and Mickie James will be in action in New Orleans.