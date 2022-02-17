IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that world champion Moose, and Knockouts champion Mickie James are being sent on a two-day media tour in Louisville ahead of the promotion’s back-to-back events on March 5th and March 6th. Full details can be found below.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Moose & 4-time IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will be in Louisville for a 2-day Media Tour, February 24-25, in advance of back-to-back nights of live IMPACT Wrestling shows at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, set for March 5-6.

The Louisville shows are SACRIFICE on Saturday night, March 5th, airing live on the IMPACT Plus app; and the LOUISVILLE SLUGFEST on Sunday, March 6th, which will air on AXS TV and YouTube for IMPACT Insiders.

Moose & Mickie also will be making special appearances around Louisville, such as stops at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Muhammad Ali Center. Plus, the IMPACT stars will be at the live OVW show at Davis Arena on Thursday night, February 24th – and who knows what Moose and Mickie James will say with a live microphone.

Tickets for the IMPACT Shows in Louisville are now on-sale:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/impact-wrestling-tickets/artist/2724080

Moose & Mickie James are available for in-person interviews in Louisville, Feb. 24-25.

IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history in The Ville, with 7 past shows originating from the city dating back to 2007. In 2013, for instance, Chris Sabin won the IMPACT World Championship in Louisville – and he’s scheduled to wrestle in March when IMPACT returns. IMPACT was last in Louisville in December 2021 for THROWBACK THROWDOWN.

Moose is in his first World Championship title reign after winning the title last October at the BOUND FOR GLORY pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Also that night, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts World Championship, marking her fourth reign with the Knockouts title. Mickie James also made worldwide news in January when the reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion participated in the WWE’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match on January 29, live from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League, including the New England Patriots, before transitioning to pro wrestling, making his debut in 2012. His NFL career included time as teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.

An offensive tackle/guard, Ojinnaka played in 62 NFL games after playing at Syracuse University. He was selected in the fifth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Moose & Bill Goldberg are the only former NFL players from the modern era to have gone from the NFL to become the World Champion of a pro wrestling company.

There are only four others in addition to Moose & Goldberg to have ever gone from the NFL to World Championship glory in pro wrestling, including Bronko Nagurski, who is a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are: Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser and Gus Sonnenberg.

Sports Illustrated last November spotlighted Moose and his record-setting journey from the NFL to IMPACT World Champion: https://tinyurl.com/r8hdutuy.

Mickie James has been one of the most accomplished, most decorated female wrestlers over the past two decades. She is a 5-time WWE Women’s Champion and a 2-time winner of the Woman (Wrestler) of the Year Award, as presented annually by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. She also has been ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50.

Mickie also is an accomplished country music singer, well-known for her single “Hardcore Country,” which also has been used as her wrestling entrance music.

Mickie is an inductee into The Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame and winner of “Best Single Recording” for her song “Left Right Left” at the Native American Music Awards.

Matches for the Louisville shows will be announced over the coming weeks on IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, airing every Thursday night (8-10 p.m. ET) on AXS TV.

Both Moose and Mickie James will be in action in Louisville.