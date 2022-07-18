IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the promotion will be returning to Louisville Kentucky this November for a set of television tapings at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, the same venue IMPACT just completed their Derby City Rumble tapings at.

The names of the events, Overdrive and Kentucky Chaos, will be taking place on November 18th and November 19th. Tickets for the tapings are on sale now. Check out the full details below.