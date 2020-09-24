– Impact Wrestling has announced the main event of the Victory Road special on Saturday, October 3. The match will see Eric Young defend his World Heavyweight Title against Eddie Edwards. This will be Edwards’ rematch after losing the title to Young on September 1.

Young is also scheduled to defend the title against Rich Swann in the main event of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 24.

Victory Road will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Impact is now offering a free 30-day trial for new sign-ups.

– Impact has announced 4 matches for next Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV, including tag team division action as teams look to earn a title shot from Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns at Bound For Glory.

The following matches have been announced for next Tuesday:

* The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Rascalz

* Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Havok and Nevaeh

* Fallah Bahh vs. Johnny Swinger with the winner earning the chance to be John E. Bravo’s best man at his wedding

