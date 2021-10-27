IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that new X-Division champion Trey Miguel will defend the title against NJPW star Rocky Romero on tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT on AXS. This is Miguel’s first defense since winning the gold at Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view. Details, including an updated lineup can be found below.

Trey Miguel realized his dream at Bound For Glory when he defeated El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin to become the new X-Division Champion! Later in the night, NJPW veteran Rocky Romero made a shocking appearance in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. After Trey made it clear that he’s going to be a fighting champion, Romero quickly jumped on the opportunity to challenge him for the title this Thursday. Who will leave IMPACT! with the X-Division Championship?

UPDATE LINEUP FOR IMPACT ON AXS:

-Trey Miguel versus Rocky Romero for the X-Division championship

-Joe Doering versus Heath

-Ace Austin versus Chris Sabin

-New IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James addresses the IMPACT Zone

-Tasha Steelz versus Rachael Ellering