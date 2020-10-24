IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020 Results

October 24, 2020

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJ Perkins vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack In A Six-Way Scramble Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Raju immediately exits the ring. Raju is trying to run away. Perkins rolls Raju back into the ring. Mack clotheslines Miguel. Grace with a running shoulder block. Raju dumps Grace out of the ring. Perkins backs Raju into the turnbuckles. Bey slings Perkins across the ring. Haymaker Exchange. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey slips over Perkins back. Bey goes for a HeadScissors TakeOver, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Bey with a single leg takedown. Perkins goes for a HeadScissors TakeDown, but Bey cartwheels back onto his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Quick shoving contest. Miguel delivers The Missile Dropkick. Miguel avoids a flurry of strikes from Bey. Miguel runs around Bey. Bey drops down on the canvas. Bey fights out of the electric chair position. Miguel dropkicks Bey. Miguel with a Reverse Tiger Feint Kick. Miguel SuperKicks Bey. Miguel talks smack to Bey.

Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Raju. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Raju. Miguel with a Back Heel Kick. Raju regroups on the outside. Mack with a double leg takedown. Miguel drops down on the canvas. Miguel leapfrogs over Mack. Mack lunges over Miguel. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Mack drops Miguel with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace repeatedly runs into Mack. Grace with a Diving Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Mack bodyslams Grace. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with The Front Face Lock/Indian Death Lock/Side HeadLock/Muta Lock Combination. Grace fires back with clubbing lariats. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. Raju with a straight right hand. Raju kicks Bey in the gut. Raju is putting the boots to everybody. Raju transitions into a ground and pound attack. Raju punches Grace in the back. Raju avoids the double sledge. Raju thrust kicks the midsection of Bey. Raju ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Raju nails Perkins with The Pump Kick. Raju with a FlatLiner/DDT Combination. Raju clotheslines Grace. Raju toys around with Grace.

Raju drives his knee into the midsection of Grace. Raju pulls Grace down to the mat. Raju with a running axe handle strike. Raju knocks Miguel off the ring apron. Raju continues to gloat. Raju with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Raju stomps on Grace’s back. Raju with a forearm smash. Raju whips Grace across the ring. Mack pulls Grace out of the ring. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Mack with an Inside Out Lariat. Mack follows that with a Spinning Elbow Strike to Perkins. Mack drops Bey with The Spinning Heel Kick. Raju begs for mercy. Raju gets demolished. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Mack. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Grace drops Bey with The Spinning Back Fist. Grace lands The Suicide Dive. Grace with a series of knife edge chops. Mack with The SomerSault Plancha. Perkins denies The Pump Kick. Miguel with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Perkins puts Miguel on his shoulders. Bey dropkicks Miguel onto the calvary. Bey with clubbing mid-kicks to Perkins. Bey with a Leaping Crossbody Block to the outside.

Raju drops Perkins with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju rolls Perkins over for a two count. Raju is displaying his frustration. Perkins hits The La Magistral Crucifix Slam for a two count. Miguel kicks Grace in the face. Grace with a running palm strike. Miguel negates The MuscleBuster. Grace slaps Miguel in the face. Bey gets Grace tied in the tree of woe. Bey yanks Perkins off the middle rope. Miguel with forearm shivers. Grace with The Desperation Tower Of Doom. Raju responds with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Mack. Mack dives over Raju. Raju blocks a lariat from Mack. Raju kicks the left knee of Mack. Mack dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Mack with The Stunner. Bey drops Mack with The SpringBoard Cutter. Bey ducks a clothesline from Miguel. Standing Switch Exchange. Miguel with a basement dropkick. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Grace applies a waist lock. Perkins transitions into The Knee Bar. Grace with a Running Senton Splash. Grace avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Grace connects with The Grace Driver for a two count. Raju sends Grace crashing into Bey and Mack. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash. Raju delivers The Punt to steal the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Rohit Raju via Pinfall

Second Match: Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Participants (Rhino, Daivari, Larry D, Crazzy Steve, Acey Romero, Tenille Dashwood, Jessica Havok, Brian Myers, Swoggle, Tommy Dreamer, Alisha Edwards, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Fallah Bahh, James Storm, Adam Thornstowe, Luster The Legend, HEATH, Sami Callihan, and Hernandez)

Here’s The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Crazzy Steve was eliminated by Brian Myers

2.) Daivari was eliminated by Brian Myers & Swoggle

3.) Swoggle was eliminated by Brian Myers

4.) Tommy Dreamer was eliminated by Brian Myers

5.) Alisha Edwards was eliminated by Brian Myers

6.) Tenille Dashwood was eliminated by Brian Myers

7.) Kiera Hogan was eliminated by Jessica Havok

8.) Jessica Havok was eliminated by Taya Valkyrie

9.) Taya Valkyrie was eliminated by XXXL

10.) Larry D was eliminated by James Storm

11.) Acey Romero was eliminated by HEATH

12.) Brian Myers was eliminated by HEATH

13.) Fallah Bahh was eliminated by Hernandez

14.) Hernandez was eliminated by Hernandez

15.) Adam Thornstowe was eliminated by Rhino

16.) Luster The Legend was eliminated by Rhino

17.) James Storm was eliminated by Sami Callihan

18.) HEATH was eliminated by Sami Callihan

Haymaker Exchange. Callihan rakes the eyes of Rhino. Callihan connects with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Callihan grabs a steel chair. The referee tells Callihan to get rid of the chair. Rhino plants Callihan with The GORE to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rhino via Pinfall

Third Match: EC3 vs. Moose In An Unsanctioned Match

Moose arrives at EC3’s Fight Club. Will EC3 show his face? EC3 slowly walks into the ring. Haymaker Exchange. Moose with The Uranage Slam. EC3 laughs at Moose. EC3 decks Moose with a back elbow smash. EC3 with an Exploder Suplex. EC3 is fired up. EC3 repeatedly stomps on Moose’s chest. Mooe with a back elbow smash. EC3 drives his knee into the midsection of Moose. EC3 with a knee lift. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose talks smack to EC3. Moose grabs EC3 by his left ear. Moose slams EC3’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Moose is throwing haymakers at EC3. EC3 is busted open. Moose with forearm shivers. Moose grabs a steel chair. Moose starts asking EC3 some questions. EC3 with a double leg takedown. EC3 is raining down haymakers. EC3 tells Moose to bring it. Moose drops EC3 with a Running Boot.

EC3 and Moose are brawling around the ringside area. EC3 drives Moose face first into the steel ring post. EC3 launches Moose into the steel guard rail. EC3 continues to use the ring post as a weapon. EC3 says that Moose is becoming who he’s supposed to be. The TNA World Heavyweight Championship doesn’t belong to EC3, it belongs to the people who busted their ass and earned it whether the company was thriving and falling apart. Moose is busted open. EC3 tells Moose to live up to his monikers if he wants to be considered real world champion. EC3 gets Moose in position for The One Percenter. EC3 starts getting flashbacks from his previous run with IMPACT Wrestling. Moose Spears EC3. Moose repeatedly hits EC3 with the TNA World Title Belt. EC3’s trainees starts chanting Moose! Moose! Moose! EC3 tells Moose to control his own narrative. Moose knocks EC3 out with the TNA World Title Belt.

Winner: Moose via Knockout

Fourth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ken Shamrock w/Sami Callihan

Checkout Episode 228 of The Hoots Podcast