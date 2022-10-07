IMPACT Bound For Glory Results 10/7/22

Washington Avenue Armory

Albany, New York

First Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Bailey into the turnbuckles. Bailey with a waist lock go-behind. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Bailey with the backslide cover for a one count. Kazarian with The La Magistral for a two count. Kazarian with a counter arm-drag. Bailey denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Bailey with a single leg takedown. Bailey cartwheels over Kazarian. Bailey leapfrogs over Kazarian. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Dropkick Exchange. Bailey with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian blocks a boot from Bailey. Bailey avoids The Guillotine Leg Drop. Bailey with The Triangle MoonSault. Bailey rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Bailey reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian puts Bailey on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian shoves Bailey to the floor. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian rolls Bailey back into the ring. Kazarian with a Slingshot Leg Drop for a two count.

Bailey with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Kazarian counters with a Modified Triangle Choke. Bailey repeatedly kicks Kazarian in the face. Bailey decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Bailey with The Victory Rol for a two count. Bailey with a single leg dropkick. Bailey follows that with more rapid fire shoulder kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey with a Twisting Shooting Star Press for a two count. Kazarian blocks a boot from Bailey. Bailey kicks Kazarian in the gut. Kazarian reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Kazarian hits Back To The Future for a two count. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey kicks Kazarian in the chest. Kazarian avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Bailey SuperKicks Kazarian. Kazarian with an Inside Out Lariat. Rollup Exchange. Kazarian bodyslams Bailey. Kazarian goes for a SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Bailey ducks out of the way.

Bailey blasts Kazarian with The PK. Bailey with a Standing MoonSault Knee Drop. Bailey with a Windmill Kick. Bailey connects with The Ultima Weapon for a two count. Bailey puts Kazarian on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Bailey sends Kazarian tumbling to the floor. Kazarian slides out of the ring. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Bailey rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Kazarian puts Bailey on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian delivers The Flux Capacitor for a two count. Bailey with a rolling crucifix for a two count. Bailey with two sharp elbow strikes. Kazarian responds with a FaceBuster for a one count. Bailey drills Kazarian with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Bailey goes for The Ultima Weapon, but Kazarian counters with The Cutter for a two count. Kazarian makes Bailey tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: New IMPACT X-Division Champion, Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Second Match: Mickie James vs Mia Yim In A Career Threatening Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange. Mickie applies a side headlock. Yim whips Mickie across the ring. Mickie drops Yim with a shoulder tackle. Mickie cartwheels over Yim. Yim avoids the dropkick from Mickie. Yim rolls Mickie over for a one count. Mickie with a double leg takedown. Mickie with a jackknife hold for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Yim sends Mickie knee first into the canvas. The referee checks on Mickie in the corner. Mickie applies a front face lock. Mickie grabs a side wrist lock. Yim reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Mickie decks Yim with a back elbow smash.

Yim hyperextends the left knee of Mickie. Yim with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yim repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Mickie. Yim DDT’s the left knee of Mickie for a two count. Yim applies a leg lock. Mickie with a headscissors takedown. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Yim. Mickie with a NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Yim kicks Mickie in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Yim kicks the left knee of Mickie. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie with three clotheslines. Mickie drops Yim with The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Yim punches Mickie in the back. Yim with forearm shivers in the corner. Mickie goes for a Hurricanrana, but Yim counters with a Buckle Bomb.

Yim with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Yim puts Mickie on the top turnbuckle. Yim unloads two knife edge chops. Mickie denies The SuperPlex. Mickie starts kissing Yim. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie goes for The Mick Kick, but Yim counters with The Stretch Muffler. Yim with an Overhead Kick. Yim with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Yim connects with Eat Defet for a two count. Yim applies a wrist lock. Mickie denies Eat Defeat. Mickie SuperKicks Yim. Yim shoves Mickie into the turnbuckles. Mickie tells Yim to bring it. Mickie avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Mickie plants Yim with The Mick’DT to pickup the victory. After the match, Mickie hugs Yim.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Third Match: VXT (c) vs. The Death Dolls w/Rosemary For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Chelsea Green and Jessica Havok will start things off. Green avoids the collar and elbow tie up. Green taunts Valkyrie. Havok launches Green to the corner. Havok with a corner clothesline. Havok tags in Valkyrie. Double Hammer Throw into the turnbuckles. Havok with a corner clothesline. Valkyrie with a Shotgun Meteora. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Green’s chest. Valkyrie tags in Havok. Green dodges The Running Boot. Green tags in Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a cheap shot to Valkyrie. Purrazzo shoves Havok. Purrazzo tags in Valkyrie. Misfired Clotheslines. Valkyrie drives her knee into the midsection of Purrazzo. Valkyrie pulls Purrazzo down to the mat. Valkyrie with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Purrazzo knocks Havok off the ring apron. Valkyrie blocks a boot from Purrazzo. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex.

Valkyrie with two overhand chops. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Green drives her knee into Valkyrie’s back. Purrazzo sweeps out the legs of Valkyrie. VXT with a Double Big Boot for a two count. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green is choking Valkyrie with her boot. VXT are mauling Valkyrie in the corner. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo applies a rear chin lock. Valkyrie with heavy bodyshots. Valkyrie is displaying her fighting spirit. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Green trips Valkyrie from the outside. Purrazzo with a running forearm smash. Purrazzo kicks Valkyrie in the gut. Purrazzo tags in Green. Green goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Valkyrie blocks it. The referee didn’t see Valkyrie tag out to Havok due to being distracted by Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a Double Vertical Suplex.

Green with a running forearm to Havok. Green slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Green tags in Purrazzo. Valkyrie decks Green with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Valkyrie avoids the double clothesline. Valkyrie tags in Havok. Havok with a double clothesline. Havok drives her knee into the midsection of Purrazzo. Havok with a Roundhouse Kick. Havok ducks a clothesline from Green. Havok unloads a flurry of right jabs. Havok delivers The Bionic Elbow. Havok bodyslams Purrazzo on top of Green. Havok with a Double Splash for a two count. Purrazzo drives Havok face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Purrazzo tags in Green. Purrazzo with a Flatliner. Green hits The Curb Stomp for a two count. Green hooks the outside leg for a two count. Valkyrie Spears Purrazzo. Green nails Valkyrie with The Pump Kick. Valkyrie denies The I’m Prettier. The Death Dolls connects with their Running Boot/Sick Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dolls via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Kingdom (c) w/Maria Kanellis Bennett vs. The Motor City Machine Guns For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Matt Taven and Alex Shelley will start things off. Taven immediately attacks Shelley after the bell rings. Taven punches Shelley in the back. Taven with a straight right hand. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven dives over Shelley. Taven slides under Shelley’s legs. Taven dropkicks Shelley. Taven poses for the crowd. Taven with a knife edge chop. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Shelley with The Kitchen Sink. Shelley kicks Taven in the back. Shelley applies a side headlock. Shelley tags in Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Taven shoves Sabin into Shelley. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett kicks Sabin in the gut. Bennett repeatedly stomps on Sabin’s chest. Bennett sends Sabin to the corner. Sabin dives over Bennett. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Sabin with a Diving Crossbody Block for a two count. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Bennett backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Bennett kicks Sabin in the gut. Bennett rocks Sabin with a forearm smash. Sabin kicks Bennett in the face. Sabin with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Sabin applies an arm-bar. Taven made the blind tag.

Bennett reverses out of the irish whip from Sabin. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Sabin. Taven with a falling sledge. Bennett knocks Shelley off the ring apron. Sabin avoids the running elbow drop. Shelley made the blind tag. Sabin reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Double Irish Whip. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Shelley blasts Bennett off the apron. Shelley kicks the left shoulder of Taven. Shelley applies a front face lock. Shelley hyperextends the left shoulder of Taven with his legs. Sabin with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Shelley rolls Taven over for a two count. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley tags in Sabin. Sabin with a leaping double axe handle strike. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Sabin brings Taven down to the mat. Sabin continues to work on the left wrist of Taven. Sabin tags in Shelley. Sabin kicks Taven i the gut. Shelley with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Windmill Kick for a two count. Shelley grabs a side wrist lock. Shelley with three knife edge chops. Shelley kicks Bennett in the gut. Shelley with a double arm-ringer. Taven reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Bennett trips Shelley from the outside. Taven with a Spinning NeckBreaker for a one count.

Taven argues with the referee. Bennett clotheslines Shelley from the apron. Bennett with a Rebound Forearm. Taven with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Taven follows that with a Flying Sledge off the apron. Taven rolls Shelley back into the ring. Taven hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett knocks Sabin off the apron. Shelley denies The Sunset Flip. Bennett applies The Kimura Lock. Bennett kicks the right shoulder of Shelley. Bennett tags in Taven. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Double Chest Kick. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bennett SuperKicks Shelley. Taven goes into the cover for a two count. Taven applies a front face lock. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett kicks Shelley in the gut. Bennett whips Shelley chest first into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bennett tags in Taven. Taven kicks Shelley in the face. Bennett with a forearm smash. Taven dives over Shelley. Shelley decks Bennett with a back elbow smash. Shelley launches Taven over the top rope. Taven slams Shelley’s head on the top rope. Bennett catapults Shelley into an Apron Enzuigiri from Taven. Taven with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop. Taven with a knife edge chop. Taven sends Shelley to the corner. Shelley side steps Taven into the turnbuckles. Bennett inadvertently clotheslines Taven. Shelley tags in Sabin.

Sabin with two clotheslines. Sabin with Two Release German Suplex’s. Taven denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin kicks Taven in the face. Sabin with a back elbow smash. Taven inadvertently clotheslines Bennett. Sabin with a Flying Double Crossbody Block. Sabin kicks Taven in the gut. Sabin with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination for a two count. Shelley dumps Bennett out of the ring. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Shelley pulls Taven off the apron. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin rolls Taven back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Running Elbow/Shoulder Block Combination. MCMG gangs up on Bennett. Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. SuperKick Party. Bennett rocks Shelley with a forearm smash. Taven bullrushes Sabin into the turnbuckles. Bennett with a running forearm smash. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Bennett follows that with The Death Valley Driver. Taven delivers Just The Tip Knee Strike for a two count. Taven tags in Bennett.

Shelley with clubbing blows to Bennett’s back. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. The Kingdom connects with Hail Maria for a two count. Taven dumps Shelley out of the ring. Bennett tags in Taven. The Kingdom puts Sabin on the top turnbuckle. Sabin denies The Proton Pack. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabin with a Cutter. Double Thrust Kick to Taven. MCMG with a Double Cradle Shock for a two count. Apron Enzuigiri/Running Boot Combination. MCMG goes for Skull And Bones, but Maria gets in the way. Bennett Spears Sabin. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shelley nails Taven with The Bell Clap. Shelley gets Taven tied up in the tree of woe. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. SuperKick Exchange. Bennett denies The Cradle Shock. Bennett decks Shelley with a back elbow smash. Shelley ducks a clothesline from Bennett. Sabin with a corner clothesline. Shelley with a Sliding Dropkick. Shelley follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into Taven. Sabin with a Hesitation Dropkick. Bennett rakes the eyes of Shelley. Sabin gets distracted by Maria. Bennett inadvertently SuperKicks Maria off the apron. Sabin SuperKicks Bennett. Taven rolls Sabin over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Kingdom via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match (Bully Ray, Matt Cardona, Moose, Rhino, Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Bobby Fish, Rich Swann, PCO, HEATH, Gisele Shaw, Bhupinder Gujjar, Johnny Swinger, Killer Kelly, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Joe Hendry, Taylor Wilde, Tommy Dreamer)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Savannah Evans was eliminated by Tasha Steelz

2.) Killer Kelly was eliminated by Tasha Steelz

3.) Joe Hendry was eliminated by Moose

4.) PCO was eliminated by Moose

5.) Sami Callihan was eliminated by Cody Deaner

6.) Tasha Steelz was eliminated by Bully Ray

7.) Johnny Swinger was eliminated by Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer

8.) Tommy Dreamer was eliminated by Eric Young

9.) Rhino was eliminated by Moose

10.) Heath was eliminated by Steve Maclin

11.) Moose was eliminated by Steve Maclin

12.) Taylor Wilde was eliminated by Matt Cardona

13.) Gisele Shaw was eliminated by Matt Cardona

14.) Matt Cardona was eliminated by Bhupinder Gujjar

15.) Bhupinder Gujjar was eliminated by Eric Young

16.) Eric Young was eliminated by Rich Swann

17.) Rich Swann was eliminated by Steve Maclin

18.) Bobby Fish was eliminated by Steve Maclin

19.) Steve Maclin was eliminated by Bully Ray (Bully Bomb)

Winner: Bully Ray via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Rockers Punches. Grace with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace repeatedly stomps on Slamovich’s chest. Grace dumps Slamovich out of the ring. Grace with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Grace plays to the crowd. Grace clotheslines Slamovich. Grace stomps on the midsection of Slamovich. Grace rolls Slamovich back into the ring. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Slamovich ducks under two clotheslines from Grace. Slamovich kicks Grace in the face. Grace with clubbing blows to Slamovich’s back. Slamovich slaps Grace in the chest. Slamovich with a Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich hits The Hitodenashi Driver on the ring apron for a two count. Slamovich fish hooks Grace. Slamovich applies a rear chin lock. Slamovich with clubbing crossfaces. Grace with a Back Body Drop. Grace kicks Slamovich in the face. Grace with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Slamovich denies The Grace Driver. Slamovich with a Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich with a fireman’s carry takeover. Slamovich follows that with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

HeadButt Exchange. Slamovich with a Running Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Slamovich kicks Grace in the back. Slamovich transitions into a ground and pound attack. Grace slaps Slamovich in the face. Slamovich tugs on Grace’s hair. Grace denies The Snow Plow. Slamovich with a running elbow smash. Slamovich with a Spinning Heel Kick. Slamovich sends Grace to the corner. Grace dives over Slamovich. Grace drops Slamovich with The SpineBuster. Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Spinning Back Fist. Mid-Kick/Bodyslam Exchange. Grace blocks a boot from Slamovich. Grace hits The Grace Driver for a two count. Grace slams Slamovich’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Slamovich avoids The Vader Bomb. Slamovich with a Spinning Head Kick. Slamovich drills Grace with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Slamovich with forearm shivers. Grace launches Slamovich over the top rope.

Slamovich HeadButts Grace. Slamovich ascends to the top turnbuckle. Grace with a running haymaker. Grace with clubbing blows to Slamovich’s back. Grace follows that with The SuperPlex. Grace connects with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace slaps Slamovich in the chest. Slamovich denies The Muscle Buster. Slamovich with a Hook Kick. Slamovich applies The Rear Naked Choke. Slamovich throws Grace into the canvas. Slamovich applies The Bulldog Choke. Grace refuses to quit. Slamovich with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Grace. Grace avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Grace with a Spinning Back Fist. Grace hits The Vertebreaker for a two count. Grace repeatedly slaps Slamovich in the face. Grace toys around with Slamovich. Slamovich with The Pump Kick. Grace denies The Snow Plow. Grace with another Grace Driver for a two count. Slamovich fights out of the torture rack position. Grace blocks a boot from Slamovich. Grace with a Palm Strike. Slamovich responds with The Air Raid Crash into the turnbuckles. Slamovich delivers The Snow Plow for a two count. Slamovich puts Grace on the top turnbuckle. Grace plants Slamovich with The Avalanche Grace Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eddie Edwards w/Honor No More For The IMPACT World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Alexander into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Alexander backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Alexander pats Edwards on the chest. Alexander with a side headlock takeover. Edwards answers with the headscissors escape. Test Of Strength. Edwards backs Alexander into the ropes. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Alexander dumps Edwards back first on the canvas. Alexander grapples around Edwards. Alexander grabs a side deadlock. Edwards whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander runs into Edwards. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Alexander applies a side headlock. Edwards sends Alexander into the ropes. Edwards with a running elbow smash. Edwards dumps Alexander out of the ring. Alexander immediately jumps back into the ring. Edwards is trying to regain his composure on the outside.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander transitions into a hammerlock. Edwards grabs a side headlock. Edwards with a side headlock takeover. Alexander answers with the headscissors escape. Alexander with a deep arm-drag. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Edwards whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander kicks Edwards in the chest. Edwards with a running elbow smash. Edwards kicks Alexander out of the ring. Edwards with a Slingshot Pescado. Edwards unloads three knife edge chops. Edwards rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander slams Edwards head on the top rope. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander is lighting up Edwards chest. Alexander rolls Edwards back into the ring. Alexander hooks the outside leg for a one count. Alexander with a blistering chop. Edwards reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Edwards repeatedly stomps on Alexander’s chest. Edwards is choking Alexander with his boot. Edwards with two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Alexander. Alexander with forearm shivers. Edwards tosses Alexander out of the ring. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards removes the ringside padding. Edwards chops Alexander. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Edwards punches Alexander in the back. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander goes for a German Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Edwards with two sharp elbow strikes. Alexander kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards kicks the left hamstring of Alexander. Edwards hits The Die Hard Driver on the exposed floor. Edwards hooks the outside leg for a two count. Edwards with three knife edge chops. Edwards puts Alexander on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards drops Alexander with The Backpack Stunner for a two count. Edwards applies the single leg crab.

Alexander grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Edwards repeatedly kicks Alexander in the back. Alexander shoves Edwaards. Alexander decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards PowerBombs Alexander. Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Alexander counters with The Alabama Slam into the turnbuckles for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Alexander applies a waist lock. Edwards with a back elbow smash. Alexander with a series of German Suplex’s. Alexander tosses Edwards back inside the ring. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count. Running Forearm Exchange. Edwards hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards goes for The Boston Knee Party, but Alexander counters with The Styles Clash. Alexander applies The Ankle lock. Edwards sends Alexander tumbling to the floor. Alexander with a shoulder block. Alexander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chop Exchange. Edwards with an Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster.

Edwards goes for The Tiger Driver, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander connects with The C4 Spike for a two count. Matt Taven pulls the referee out of the ring. Bennett rocks the referee with a forearm. Honor No More gangs up on Alexander. Edwards delivers The Boston Knee Party for a two count. Edwards chops Alexander. Alexander denies The Die Hard Driver. Alexander with a Half & Half Suplex. Edwards side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Edwards with a knee lift. Edwards with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Edwards is trying to wear down Alexander with more chops. Edwards spits at Alexander. Alexander with combo palm strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Alexander with a Ripcord Rolling Elbow. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Edwards counters with a jackknife hold for a two count. Alexander kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards clotheslines Alexander. Alexander scores a right jab. Alexander with The Rolling Elbow. Alexander plants Edwards with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory. After the match, Honor No More attacks Alexander. Bully Ray comes into the ring to make the save. Alexander and Bully has a huge standoff to close the show.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

