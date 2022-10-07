The 2022 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY.

The Countdown To Bound For Glory pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus. The pre-show will feature Raven’s Hall of Fame induction, plus Brian Myers’ Open Challenge for the Impact Digital Media Title.

Joe Hendry’s in-ring return has been confirmed for tonight’s show as he will work the 20-person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Hendry, Johnny Swinger, Savannah Evans, Tasha Steelz, Eric Young, Killer Kelly, and Sami Callihan have been added to the match. There are now 5 open spots left for the match.

Below is the final card for tonight’s pay-per-view:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

PCO vs. Rich Swann vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Heath vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Bobby Fish vs. Joe Hendry vs. Johnny Swinger vs. Savannah Evans vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Eric Young vs. Killer Kelly vs. Sami Callihan vs. 5 male and female participants TBA

Winner to receive title shot of their choosing.

Countdown To Bound For Glory Pre-show: Open Challenge for the Impact Digital Media Title

TBD vs. Brian Myers (c)

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame

