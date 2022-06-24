Impact Wrestling is set to host their first Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match.

It was announced on tonight’s Impact show that the upcoming Against All Odds match will feature Moose vs. Sami Callihan in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. This comes after Sami defeated Moose in a Monster’s Ball match at Slammiversary last weekend.

The storyline for the return of Raven’s “most sadistic creation” is that Callihan was inspired by a phone call from Raven, who demanded this kind of match after Moose laid him out on tonight’s Impact as the follow-up to Slammiversary. The idea is that this match will be more violent than their Monster’s Ball match last weekend.

The Clockwork House of Fun match was also known as Raven’s House of Fun or the House of Fun match, and was legitimately created by Raven while he was with TNA. The singles match includes poles on the ring post, around 5-6 feet up, with chains wrapped around parts of the posts and the ring, and various weapons hanging from and attached to steel chains above the ring. There are also sometimes sides of a Steel Cage attached to the ring, and weapons outside of the ring. The only way to win the match usually is to throw your opponent from a scaffold through two tables, but the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation has also been used. Raven also used a version of the match in WCW, calling it the Bowery Death Match.

Notable House of Fun matches were Raven’s win over The Sandman on the March 5, 2003 NWA-TNA show, Raven’s 30-minute win over CM Punk on the September 6, 2003 ROH Beating The Odds show, and Raven’s win over WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman at TNA Hard Justice 2005. There have also been tag team versions of the match, and a Handicap Match that saw Mickie James and Julio Dinero defeat WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett on the April 16, 2003 NWA-TNA show. This match at Against All Odds will be the first since 2007.

There’s no word yet on if Raven will make a cameo at Against All Odds, but it’s possible. You can see the ECW Original featured a promo for the match below, which is from a March 2020 episode of Impact, not something new that was just filmed.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live on Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

The Clockwork Orange House of Fun match was @theraveneffect's most sadistic creation – and mostly for his own amusement. #TNAonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vYgSiPHpNo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 1, 2020

