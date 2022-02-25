Deaner is reportedly working behind-the-scenes for Impact Wrestling.

We noted earlier this week, via Slam Wrestling how Deaner had re-signed with Impact. He talked about why he re-signed, creative freedom he has, and more.

In an update, word now via Fightful Select is that Deaner is also working as a producer/agent for Impact. It was noted that he worked behind-the-scenes at the recent set of Impact TV tapings.

Impact also brought in veteran pro wrestler Lance Storm to lend his expertise.

In the aforementioned interview with Slam Wrestling, Deaner actually revealed interest in eventually transitioning into a behind-the-scenes role.

“Eventually, I would definitely want to transition to a backstage role. I like to think I have a lot to offer, whether as a producer, creative, potentially doing some writing. That’s something that we’ve definitely discussed,” he said. “I love every aspect of professional wrestling, not just the performing. What I’ve really come to appreciate – and what a lot of people don’t realize – is the amount of work that goes into putting a show together, and making a wrestling promotion operate at a high level. And that’s what Impact Wrestling is doing. So being a part of that machine is something that I’m very interested in. And I’ll definitely be looking at transitioning into those areas as my career progresses. I want to be a part of the professional wrestling business until my heart stops beating. I love this too much. And I want to be a part of it for as long as possible.”

Deaner has been wrestling since 2000. He first had a run with TNA/Impact in 2009, then worked with GFW from 2016-2017. He returned to Impact in 2018 and has been there ever since.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.