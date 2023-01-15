IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that Santino Marella has signed with the company.

As noted, Marella appeared at Friday’s Hard To Kill to fill the Director Of Authority role following Bully Ray’s recent attack on Scott D’Amore. PW Insider had initially revealed that Marella had signed, but today is the first confirmation from the promotion themselves.

Marella already left his mark as the Director of Authory by restarting the Digital Media Championship matchup between Joe Hendry and Moose at Hard To Kill, which led to Moose becoming the new Digital Media Champion.