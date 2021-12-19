TERMINUS has announced that IMPACT superstar Jordynne Grace will be defending her Digital Media championship against Kiera Hogan at the promotion’s January 16th inaugural event, which takes place from the Kroc Center in Atlanta Georgia.

A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/6zfRcf87aX — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 19, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:

– Jordynne Grace versus Kiera Hogan for the IMPACT Digital Media Title

– Janai Kai versus Liiza Hall

– Moose versus Alex Coughlin