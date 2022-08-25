Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS is listed as a repeat, as last week was, and word is that the company is doing what they can to get AXS to fix the issue. However, until the problem is resolved, fans should make sure Impact is set to record if they have Impact set to record as a series on DVR.

Tonight’s Impact episode will open with Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defending against Mia Yim and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. The episode will be headlined by Time Machine (Kushida, The Motor City Machine Guns) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering).

The following has also been announced for tonight’s Impact on AXS at 8pm ET:

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Vincent in a non-title match

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett. If Anderson wins, Maria Kanellis will be banned from ringside for the upcoming title match with Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Anderson and Doc Gallows

* Jessicka makes her in-ring debut. This is the alter-ego of Havok. She will face Alisha Edwards

* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jason Hotch, who is returning to the company after working two matches in June and July 2021 as Jason Page

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Hikuleo vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET via YouTube, Facebook and Impact Plus.

