IMPACT Emergence Results 8/12/22

Cicero Stadium

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Jack Evans For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Bailey asks Evans to shake his hand. Evans rolls Bailey over for a two count. Evans with a jackknife hold for a two count. Evans with The La Magistral for a two count. Evans is playing mind games with Bailey. Evans kicks Bailey in the gut. Wrist Lock Exchange. Evans with a Headscissors Takeover. Leg Sweep Exchange. Bailey sends Evans into the ropes. Evans with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Evans dodges The Diving Crossbody Block. Evans goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Bailey ducks out of the way. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Bailey whips Evans across the ring. Bailey leapfrogs over Evans. Bailey drops down on the canvas. Bailey blocks a boot from Evans. Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Bailey dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Bailey dropkicks Evans to the floor. Bailey lands Two Suicide Dives.

Evans blocks a boot from Bailey. Evans with a Roundhouse Kick. Evans drops Bailey with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick for a two count. Evans applies a wrist lock. Evans with a bodyscissors takedown. Evans applies The Muta Lock. Evans stomps on Bailey’s back. Evans with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Evans whips Bailey across the ring. Evans with a Mid-Kick. Evans stomps on Bailey’s chest. Bailey clings onto the top rope. Evans kicks Bailey in the gut. Evans with the irish whip. Bailey decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Evans dropkicks Bailey in mid-air. Evans catapults Bailey onto the middle turnbuckle. Bailey dives over Evans. Bailey turns Evans inside out with a Running Boot. Bailey with a Spinning Back Kick. Bailey with an Axe-Kick. Bailey follows that with a Mid-Kick. Bailey hits The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Evans blocks a Roundhouse Kick. Bailey with a knife edge chop. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Bailey. Evans with a cartwheel back elbow smash. Evans with The Northern Lights Suplex. Evans with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Evans follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Tip Up Exchange. Double Roundhouse Kick. Evans kicks Bailey in the chest. Bailey dropkicks Evans off the ring apron. Bailey with a SpringBoard MoonSault to the outside. Evans responds with a Windmill Kick off the apron. Evans rolls Bailey back into the ring. Evans drops Bailey with The BlockBuster for a two count. Evans ascends to the top turnbuckle. Evans with an elbow smash. Bailey rises back on his feet. Evans is throwing haymakers at Bailey. Evans gets Bailey tied up in the tree of woe. Evans repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Bailey. Evans with an Avalanche German Suplex. Bailey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Bailey connects with The Ultima Weapon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey via Pinfall

Second Match: Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin

