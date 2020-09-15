Impact Wrestling has reportedly offered a contract to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

We’ve noted how Purrazzo has not been under a contract since debuting with Impact a few months back in late May, and then winning the Knockouts Title at Slammiversary in mid-June. Now Fightful Select reports that Purrazzo has been offered a full-time contract with the company.

There’s no word yet on if the contract has been signed, but it was noted that the deal is worth a minimum of two years with financial increases as the contract goes on.

There had been backstage rumors on Purrazzo possibly leaving Impact in October, which is why officials finally made her an offer.

On a related note, Impact Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley is also working without a contract right now. EC3 has also said he does not have a contract.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.