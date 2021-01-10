IMPACT Genesis 2021 Results

January 9, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Suicide In A First Round Match In The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Suicide applies a side headlock. Austin whips Suicide across the ring. Suicide drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin drops down on the canvas. Suicide grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Austin backs Suicide into the turnbuckles. Austin with an arm-bar takedown. Austin delivers the papercut, but Suicide is wearing gloves. Suicide with an Atomic Drop. Suicide with a running dropkick for a two count. Austin drives his shoulder into the midsection of Suicide. Austin with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Suicide. Suicide applies The Octopus Stretch. Suicide rolls Austin over for a two count. Suicide with a drop toe hold. Suicide applies The Romero Special. Suicide sends Austin face first into the canvas.

Suicide with a knee lift. Suicide with a knife edge chop. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Suicide. Suicide sends Austin tumbling to the floor. Fulton stops Suicide in his tracks. Suicide SuperKicks Austin. Suicide with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the ring apron. Suicide slams Austin’s head on the apron. Suicide with a southpaw haymaker. Austin flips out of the ring. Austin with a drop toe hold into the steel ring steps. Austin repeatedly stomps on Suicide’s chest. Austin rolls Suicide back into the ring. Austin is choking Suicide with his knee. Austin kicks the left hamstring of Suicide. Austin kicks Suicide in the back. Austin continues to stomp on Suicide’s chest. Austin sends Suicide to the corner. Suicide decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Suicide delivers his combination offense. Austin side steps Suicide into the turnbuckles. Suicide avoids The SpringBoard Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Suicide with The ShotGun Dropkick for a two count.

Suicide goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin kicks Suicide in the face. Austin with a Running Boot. Austin follows that with The SpringBoard Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Austin transitions into a corner mount. Austin applies a front face lock. Suicide avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Suicide with The Reverse Alabama Slam. Suicide with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Austin rolls himself out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Suicide nails Austin with The Pump Kick. Suicide throws Austin into the ring. Suicide is distracted by Fulton. Austin with a Running Enzuigiri. Austin blasts Suicide with a knife edge chop. Suicide kicks Austin in the face. Suicide goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Austin rolls him over for a two count. Suicide drills Austin with The BrainBuster for a two count. Suicide kicks Austin in the ribs. Suicide with a back chop. Fulton continues to run interference. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Austin connects with The Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

Second Match: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro In A First Round Match In The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Navarro signals for the test of strength. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Christian backs Navarro into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Christian with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Navarro drop steps into a side headlock. Navarro with a side headlock takeover. Christian answers the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Christian applies a side headlock. Navarro brings Christian down to the mat. Side Headlock Exchange. Christian whips Navarro across the ring. Christian drops Navarro with a shoulder tackle. Christian lunges over Navarro. Christian tells Navarro to bring it. Navarro showcases his athleticism. Navarro kicks Christian in the gut. Navarro uppercuts Christian. Christian blocks a boot from Navarro. Christian with a Step Through Kick. Christian with a knife edge chop. Navarro reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian sweeps out the legs of Navarro. Christian rolls Navarro over for a two count.

Following a snap mare takeover, Christian with The Elevated Leg Drop for a two count. Navarro regroups on the outside. Navarro pulls Christian out of the ring. Navarro sends Christian face first into the ring apron. Navarro punches Christian in the back. Navarro lands The Suicide Dive. Navarro rolls Christian back into the ring. Navarro hooks the outside leg for a two count. Navarro stands on the left shoulder of Christian. Following a snap mare takeover, Navarro kicks Christian in the back. Navarro talks smack to Christian. Navarro with a knife edge chop. Navarro sends Christian to the corner. Navarro with two uppercuts. Following a snap mare takeover, Navarro with The Running Neck Snap. Navarro with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Navarro applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Christian with a donkey kick. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chrisitan decks Navarro with a back elbow smash. Christian dropkicks Navarro off the apron. Christian with The 619. Christian with a Corkscrew Plancha to the outside. Christian rolls Navarro back into the ring. Christian with the lateral press for a two count. Christian with a Rising Knee Strike. Christian sends Navarro to the corner. Navarro dives over Christian. Navarro with a Running Boot. Navarro drops Christian with a Running Corkscrew NeckBreaker for a two count. Christian hits The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Christian SuperKicks Navarro. Christian with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Navarro with a leaping uppercut. Christian denies The SuperPlex. Christian connects with an Avalanche Canadian Destroyer. Christian plants Navarro with Elia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blake Christian via Pinfall

Third Match: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake In A First Round Match In The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Daivari side steps the collar and elbow tie up from Jake. Daivari with clubbing blows to Jake’s back. Daivari slams Jake’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari unloads two knife edge chops. Daivari with a running forearm smash. Daivari is lighting up Jake’s chest. Daivari with a straight right hand. Jake shoves Daivari. Daivari ducks under two clotheslines from Jake. Jake with a leaping body block. Jake rocks Daivari with a forearm smash. Jake sends Daivari chest first into the turnbuckles. Jake clotheslines Daivari for a two count. Daivari kicks Jake in the gut. Daivari ith a chop/forearm combination. Jake dumps Daivari out of the ring. Daivari runs out of harms way. Jake with two haymakers. Jake with forearm shivers. Jake resets the referee’s ten count. Jake puts Daivari on the ring apron. Jake goes for a Leaping Crossbody Block, but Daivari ducks out of the way.

Daivari applies an illegal choke hold. The referee admonishes Daivari. Daivari drops Jake with a NeckBreaker for a two cout. Daivari hammers down on the back of Jake’s back. Daivari repeatedly drives his knee into Jake’s back. Daivari dropkicks the back of Jake’s head for a two count. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Daivari applies a waist lock. Jake decks Daivari with a back elbow smash. Daivari pulls Jake down to the mat for a two count. Daivari tugs on Jake’s hair. Daivari dumps Jake out of the ring. Daivari sends Jake crashing into the steel ring steps. Daivari resets the referee’s ten count. Daivari rolls Jake back into the ring. Daivari hooks the outside leg for a two count. Daivari applies a bodyscissors hold. Daivari transitions into a rear chin lock. Jake with forearm shivers. Daivari kicks Jake in the gut. Daivari slams Jake’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Daivari with two knife edge chops. Daivari sends Jake to the corner. Elbow Smash Exchange. Jake clotheslines Daivari.

Jake with two double sledges. Jake with a Western Lariat. Jake follows that with The Corner Spear. Jake hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Jake whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari with forearm shivers. Jake reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a back elbow smash. Jake catches Daivari in mid-air. Jake rolls Daivari over for a two count. Jake connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Jake whips Daivari across the ring. Jake goes for The Black Hole Slam, but Daivari lands back on his feet. Daivari kicks Jake in the gut. Daivari drops Jake with The DDT for a two count. Daivari with The Knee Crusher. Daivari with a single leg takedown. Daivari applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Jake grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Jake. Jake goes for a Bodyslam, but Daivari lands back on his feet. Daivari repeatedly kicks the left knee of Jake. Jake plants Daivari wih The Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cousin Jake via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar In A First Round Match In The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Steve is playing mind games with Lamar. Lamar sticks and moves. Lamar rolls under a clothesline from Steve. Lamar tells Steve to act normal. Standing Switch Exchange. Steve licks Lamar’s face. Lamar leapfrogs over Steve. Steve holds onto the ropes. Steve has Lamar completely flustered. Lamar regains his composure on the outside. Lamar gets freaked out by Steve’s toy monkey. Steve ducks a clothesline from Lamar. Steve goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Lamar holds onto the ropes. Lamar goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Steve lands back on his feet. Lamar with The Spinning Back Flip Kick. Lamar kicks Steve in the gut. Lamar with a forearm smash. Lamar rolls Steve back into the ring. Lamar stomps on Steve’s back.

Following a snap mare takeover, Lamar drives his knee into Steve’s back. Lamar kicks Steve in the back. Steve is fighting from underneath. Lamar scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Lamar with a forearm smash. Lamar stomps on Steve’s chest. Lamar is choking Steve with his boot. Lamar applies a rear chin lock. Steve with heavy bodyshots. Lamar applies an arm-bar. Lamar sends Steve face first into the middle rope. Lamar with The Roll Through Basement Dropkick for a two count. Lamar dives over Steve. Steve uppercuts Lamar. Steve with clubbing blows to Lamar’s back. Steve hammers down on the back of Lamar’s neck. Steve with an Avalanche Side Russian Leg Sweep. Forearm Exchange.

Steve delivers a gut punch. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Steve HeadButts Lamar. Lamar with forearm shivers. Lamar talks smack to Steve. Steve uppercuts the left wrist of Lamar. Steve drops Lamar with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Steve applies The Puma Blanca. Steve transitions into a rear chin lock. Lamar decks Steve with a JawBreaker. Lamar with forearm shivers. Lamar uppercuts Steve. Steve side steps Lamar into the turnbuckles. Steve with a shoulder block. Lamar denies The Sunset Flip. Steve kicks Lamar out of the ring. Lamar showcases his speed and agility. Lamar with a shoulder block. Lamar goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Steve ducks out of the way. Steve connects with The Diving DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Crazzy Steve via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Cousin Jake In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Austin is playing mind games with Jake. Austin drop steps into a side headlock. Jake whips Austin across the ring. Jake drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin regroups in the corner. Austin kicks Jake in the gut. Austin kicks the left hamstring of Jake. Jake denies the rolling single leg takedown. Austin exits the ring. Austin with a leaping forearm smash. Jake clotheslines Austin for a one count. Jake whips Austin into the turnbuckles. Jake kicks Austin in the back. Jake punches Austin in the back. Austin delivers a gut punch. Austin with a chop/forearm combination. Austin with a Jumping Knee Strike. Jake with a Hip Toss over the top rope. Fulton catches Austin in mid-air. Jake with The Top Rope Plancha. Austin with a shot to the midsection of Jake. Austin runs away from Jake. Fulton stops Jake in his tracks. Jake punches Fulton. Austin dropkicks Jake into the steel barricade. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Austin stomps on Jake’s chest. Austin rolls Jake back into the ring. Austin kicks Jake in the face. Austin with two knee drops. Austin stomp on Jake’s chest. Austin is choking Jake with his boot. Austin with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Austin with a knee lift. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin ducks under two clotheslines from Jake. Jake drops Austin with The Leaping Body Block for a two count.

Jake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Austin counters with two knee strikes. Austin with The RoundHouse Kick. Austin with The Running Boot for a two count. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin avoids a flurry of strikes from Jake. Jake sends Austin face first into the canvas. Jake goes for a PowerBomb, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Jake hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Fulton pulls Austin towards the bottom rope. Jake with two double sledges. Austin ducks a clothesline from Jake. Jake with a Western Lariat. Jake goes for The Corner Spear, but Austin counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Austin with Two Spinning RoundHouse Kicks. Jake catches Austin in mid-air. Jake BuckleBombs Austin. Jake delivers The Corner Spear. Jake connects with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Austin regroups on the outside. Jake with a straight right hand. Austin negates The Avalanche GutWrench Suplex. Austin plants Jake with The SpringBoard Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ace Austin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Blake Christian vs. Crazzy Steve In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Steve is trying to play mind games with Christian. Steve wants Christian to shake his hand. Steve hugs Christian. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Steve talks to his toy monkey. Strong lockup. Christian applies a wrist lock. Steve breaks the grip. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Steve applies a key lock. Christian with a wrist lock escape. Christian kicks the monkey off the ring apron. Steve is pissed. Steve tees off on Christian. Steve repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Steve rakes the back of Christian. Steve with an elbow smash Steve whips Christian across the ring. Steve scores the elbow knockdown. Steve continues to rake Christian’s back. Steve with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Steve kicks Christian in the gut. Steve with clubbing crossfaces. Steve is mauling Christian in the corner. Steve with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count.

Steve repeatedly whips Christian into the turnbuckles. Christian dives over Steve. Christian with a blindside attack. Christian sweeps out the legs of Steve. Christian with a Running Dropkick. Christian with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Christian with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian with The Elevated Leg Drop for a two count. Christian with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian uppercuts Steve. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian drops Steve with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Christian drags Steve to the corner. Christian goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Steve gets his knees up in the air. Steve whips Christian across the ring. Steve with a running knee lift. Steve with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Steve applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian whips Steve across the ring. Steve with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver.

Christian pulls Steve off the apron. Steve ducks a clothesline from Christian. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Steve gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Steve with three uppercuts. Steve ducks a clothesline from Christian. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Christian’s neck. Steve with two corner clotheslines. Steve with clubbing shoulder blocks. Steve follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Christian applies a waist lock. Christian sends Steve to the corner. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian with The Roll Through Frog Splash for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Steve. Steve with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Christian puts Steve on the top turnbuckle. Steve kicks Christian in the chest. Steve applies The Upside Down. Christian with a knee lift. Christian punches Steve in the back. Christian has Steve draped across the top strand. Christian connects with The Draping 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blake Christian via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jazz backs Grace into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Jazz repeatedly stomps on Grace’s chest. Grace denies the irish whip. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace whips Jazz across the ring. Jazz runs into Grace. Shoulder Block Exchange. Grace drops Jazz with a shoulder tackle. Grace with clubbing blows to Jazz’s back. Jazz sends Grace back first into the ring apron. Grace dumps Jazz face first on the apron. Grace sends Jazz back first into the steel barricade. Grace rolls Jazz back into the ring. Grace hooks the outside leg for a two count. Grace with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s Grace with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Grace rocks Jazz with a forearm smash. Grace whips Jazz across the ring. Jazz holds onto the ropes. Jazz with a back elbow smash. Jazz dumps Grace face first on the top rope. Jazz with a Running Leg Drop for a two count.

Jazz catapults Grace throat first into the bottom rope. Jazz uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Jazz with clubbing crossfaces. Jazz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jazz hammers down on the back of Grace’s neck. Grace rolls Jazz over for a two count. Jazz kicks Grace in the gut. Jazz with a Spinning Back Kick for a two count. Jazz applies a rear chin lock. Grace with heavy bodyshots. Jazz answers with clubbing headbutts. Forearm Exchange. Jazz slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jazz kicks Grace in the gut. Jazz with a back elbow smash. Jazz is choking Grace with her boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Jazz punches Grace in the back. Jazz with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Grace sweeps out the legs of Jazz. Grace rolls Jazz over for a two count. Grace with a Back Body Drop. Third Forearm Exchange. Grace slaps Jazz in the face. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Grace hooks both legs for a two count.

Grace slams Jazz’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with The ShotGun Meteora. Grace with The Sliding Elbow Strike. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Jazz with three sharp elbow strikes. Jazz with The Double Chicken Wing Slam. Jazz applies The STF. Grace grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Grace side steps Jazz into the turnbuckles. Jazz kicks Grace in the face. Jazz with a double leg takedown. Jazz catapults Grace face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Grace rolls Jazz over for a two count. Grace clotheslines Jazz for a two count. Grace is displaying her frustration. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace puts Jazz on the top turnbuckle. Jazz with clubbing blows to Grace’s back. Jazz kicks Grace in the face. Jazz connects with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Grace with forearm shivers. Jazz ducks a clothesline from Grace. Jazz goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Grace rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordynne Grace via Pinfall

Eight Match: Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian In The Finals Of The 2021 Super X-Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Austin applies a top wrist lock. Austin delivers the papercut. Christian with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Christian runs around Austin. Austin with a back elbow smash. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin drops down on the canvas. Christian blocks a boot from Austin. Christian with a back heel trip. Austin shoves Christian away with his feet. Double Kick Up. Christian with a deep arm-drag. Christian dropkicks Austin to the floor. Austin regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Austin kicks Christian in the gut. Austin applies a side headlock. Austin with a side headlock takeover. Austin sends Christian face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Austin with a knife edge chop. Christian with a forearm smash. Austin avoids The Corkscrew Plancha. Austin kicks Christian in the gut. Austin goes for a Bodyslam, but Christian lands back on his feet. Austin and Christian are trading back and forth shots. Austin whips Christian into the steel barricade. Austin flips out of the ring.

Austin goes for a drop toe hold, but Christian counters with a RoundHouse Kick. Christian with forearm shivers. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian with a SomerSault Senton off the steel ring steps. Christian resets the referee’s ten count. Austin kicks Christian in the face. Austin handstands on the apron. Austin with a Cartwheel SuperKick. Austin rolls Christian back into the ring. Austin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Austin kicks Christian in the back. Christian with heavy bodyshots. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Christian. Austin whips Christian across the ring. Austin rolls Christian over for a two count. Christian kicks Austin in the face. Christian ducks a clothesline from Austin. Austin targets the ribs of Christian. Christian side steps Austin into the turnbuckles. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian goes for a Flying Splash, but Austin gets his feet up in the air. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Austin rolls Christian back into the ring. Austin stomps on Christian’s back. Austin repeatedly drives his knee into Christian’s ribs. Austin hammers down on Christian’s ribs. Austin applies a front face lock. Austin denies the snap mare takeover. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin sends Christian to the corner. Austin repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Austin blocks a boot from Christian. Austin with two forearm smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian with an Elevated Leg Drop. Austin side steps Christian into the turnbuckles. Christian avoids The SpringBoard Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Christian with a Roll Trough Frog Splash for a two count. Christian with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Christian goes for a German Suplex, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin sends Christian face first into the middle rope for a two count. Austin with a forearm smash. Christian with heavy bodyshots. Austin shoves Christian into the turnbuckles. Austin applies The Full Nelson Lock. Christian with three sharp elbow strikes. Austin and Christian are running the ropes. Christian slips over Austin’s back. Christian ducks a clothesline from Austin. Christian with a flying clothesline. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Christian drives Austin face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Christian hits The Avalanche Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Austin exits the ring. Christian lands The Triangle MoonSault. Christian rolls Austin back into the ring. Christian connects with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Austin has Christian perched on the top turnbuckle. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin goes for The SuperPlex, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Christian has Austin draped across the top strand. Christian punches Austin in the back. Christian goes for The Draping 450 Splash, but Austin ducks out of the way. Austin with a SpringBoard Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Austin with a Twisting Splash for a two count.

Austin repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Austin grapevines the legs of Christian. Christian grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Austin is trying to wear down Christian. Christian avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Austin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Christian lands back on his feet. Double Spinning Heel Kick. Forearm Exchange. Christian with Two Boots. Austin kicks Christian in the back. Christian with The Standing Spanish Fly. Christian delivers his combination offense. Tip Up by Austin. Christian dumps Austin out of the ring. Christian with a Fosbury Flop/Spin Out Elbow Drop Combination on the rampway. Christian rolls Austin back into the ring. Christian goes for Elia, but Austin ducks out of the way. Christian with an inside cradle for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Austin with a Rolling Enzuigiri. Austin with The La Magistral for a two count. Second Rollup Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Christian kicks the left shoulder of Austin. Christian denies the papercut. Austin plants Christian with The Monkey Flip Fold to pickup the victory.

Winner: The 2021 Super X-Cup Champion, Ace Austin via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack In An I Quit Match

Haymaker Exchange. Moose drives his knee into the midsection of Mack. Mack with a running forearm smash. Moose kicks Mack in the face. Mack tackles Moose. Mack transitions into a ground and pound attack. Moose heads to the outside. Mack nails Moose with The Pump Kick. Mack whips Moose into the steel barricade. Moose with The Big Boot. Mack bodyslams Moose on the rampway. Mack sends Moose face first into the steel ring post. Mack talks smack to Moose. Mack with a straight right hand. Mack drives Moose face first into the ring post. Mack rolls Moose back into the ring. Mack tees off on Moose. Mack with a running forearm smash. Moose avoids The Pump Kick. Moose with a Corner Dropkick. Moose repeatedly kicks Mack in the back. Moose is choking Mack with his boot. Moose repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Moose delivers a gut punch. Moose applies the abdominal stretch. Moose hammers down on Mack’s ribs. Moose toys around with Mack. Moose punches Mack in the back. Mack launches Moose over the top rope. Moose stops Mack in his tracks.

Second Haymaker Exchange. Moose slams the right shoulder of Mack on the top rope. Moose pulls Mack out of the ring. Moose sends Mack back first into the barricade. Moose launches Mack over the barricade. Moose brings Mack back to the ringside area. Moose tells the referee to stay away from Mack. Moose puts Mack’s head underneath the barricade. Moose repeatedly stomps on Mack’s back. Moose pulls out a table from under the ring. Moose goes for a PowerBomb, but Mack counters with a double leg takedown. Mack is raining down haymakers. Mack drives a chair into the midsection of Moose. Mack delivers multiple chair shots. Moose gives Mack the middle finger. Mack with a massive chair shot. Moose refuses to quit. Mack wedged the chair in between the turnbuckles. Mack drives Moose shoulder first into the wedged chair. Mack lands The Six Star Frog Splash. Moose shoves off the referee. Mack with another Six Star Frog Splash. Mack repeatedly drives the chair into the midsection of Moose.

Mack starts choking Moose with the chair. Mack lays the chair on Moose’s chest. Moose with a running haymaker. Third Haymaker Exchange. Moose rakes the eyes of Mack. Moose connects with The Go To Hell through the table on the floor. Mack struggles to get back in the ring. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Moose with The Rolling Elbow. Mack with The Spinning Heel Kick. Pump Kick Exchange. Mack hits The Stunner. Moose HeadButts Mack. Mack with an Inside Out Lariat. Moose fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Moose with Two Uranage Slams. Mack shoves off the referee. Moose with another Uranage Slam. Mack refuses to quit. Mack throws a chair into Moose’s face. Mack with The SuperPlex onto a pile of chairs. Mack unloads more chair shots on the outside. Moose clocks Mack with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Moose rolls Mack back into the ring. Moose with rapid fire elbow smashes. Moose wraps a chair around Mack’s neck. Moose says that he’s going to end his career. Moose prepares for The Conchairto. Rich Swann walks down to the ring. Swann will give Moose a future world title opportunity. Moose says thank you and proceeds to quit.

Winner: Willie Mack

