IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release on Facebook announcing that they are offering two free months of Impact-Plus in honor of their Slammiversary pay per view, which takes place this Saturday from Skyway Studios in Nashville. Check out the full details below.

To celebrate this Saturday’s annual Slammiversary Pay-Per-View, IMPACT Plus is giving away TWO FREE MONTHS to wrestling’s leading subscription network. Use Promo Code ‘SLAMMIVERSARY’ to access every historical IMPACT/TNA event, new Originals & more. And don’t miss Slammiversary – only on PPV Saturday, 8pm ET.