IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021 Results

January 16, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb Konley vs. Rosemary & Crazzy Steve

Kaleb Konley and Crazzy Steve will start things off. Konley shoves Steve. Konley applies a side headlock. Steve reverses the hold. Steve with a drop toe hold. Steve with two cross chops. Steve whips Konley across the ring. Steve with a running knee lift. Steve applies a wrist lock. Steve tags in Rosemary. Rosemary starts biting the left shoulder of Konley. Rosemary tags in Steve. Steve does the same exact thing. Decay are working on the left shoulder of Konley. Konley knocks Steve off the ring apron. Steve uppercuts Konley in mid-air. Steve rolls Konley back into the ring. Konley crawls under Rosemary. Konley tags in Dashwod. Rosemary with a side walk slam. Rosemary transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dashwood reverses out of the irish whip from Rosemary. Rosemary holds onto the ropes. Rosemary kicks Dashwood in the face.

Konley pulls Rosemary down to the mat. Dashwood is raining down haymakers for a two count. Dashwood hamers down on the back of Rosemary’s neck. Dashwood uses the middle rope as a weapon. Dashwood tugs on Rosemary’s hair. Dashwood kicks Rosemary in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Dashwood gives Rosemary a noogie for a two count. Dashwood hits The Butterfly Suplex. Dashwood tags in Konley. Rosemary denies The What’s Up Spot. Dashwood stops Rosemary in her tracks. Rosemary uses her feet to create separation. Rosemary tags in Steve. Steve with two clotheslines. Steve ducks a clothesline from Konley. Following a snap mare takeover, Steve cranks on Konley’s neck. Steve uppercuts Konley. Konley reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve drops Konley with The Rolling Flatliner for a two count. Steve runs after Dashwood. Konley dropkicks Steve for a two count. Konley with clubbing blows to Steve’s chest. Konley tags in Dashwood.

Dashwood kicks the left shoulder of Steve. Dashwood applies a wrist lock. Konley tags himself in. Konley delivers a gut punch. Konley with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Selfie Time. Konley goes for The MoonSault, but Steve ducks out of the way. Dashwood and Rosemary are tagged in. Rosemary with two clotheslines. Rosemary hits The SlingBlade. Rosemary lands The Stinger Splash. Rosemary follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Rosemary tags in Steve. Dashwood denies The Double Chokeslam. Dashwood tags in Konley. Decay connects with The Double Chokeslam for a two count. Rosemary Spears Dashwood. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Konley SuperKicks Rosemary. Konley stomps on Steve’s chest. Konley punches Steve in the back. The referee is distracted by Dashwood. Steve blinds Dashwood with green mist. Konley ducks a clothesline from Steve. Konley with a rear back fist. Rosemary blinds Konley with the green mist. Steve plants Konley with The Diving DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rosemary & Crazzy Steve via Pinfall

Second Match: Eric Young, Joe Doering, Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, Cousin Jake In A Old School Rules Match

Pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Jake repeatedly stomps on Young’s chest. Doering dumps Dreamer out of the ring. Doering hammers down on the back of Rhino’s neck. Deaner with clubbing blows to Jake’s back. Double Irish Whip. Jake holds onto the ropes. Jake kicks Young in the chest. Jake clotheslines Young over the top rope. Deaner talks smack to Jake. Deaner slaps Jake in the face. Jake with a body block. Jake transitions into a ground and pound attack. Deaner scoots out of the ring. Jake slams Deaner’s head on the ring apron. Doering tees off on Rhino. Rhino is throwing haymakers at Doering. Rhino with the irish whip. Rhino with a corner clothesline. Dreamer wraps a cable chord around Young’s neck. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Dreamer gets crotched on the steel barricade. Doering is applying pressure to the back of Rhino’s neck. Young with two haymakers. Jake slams Young’s head on the apron. Deaner starts biting Dreamer’s forehead.

Young with a knee lift. Young sends Jake face first into the steel ring post. Dreamer kicks Young in the gut. Dreamer rolls Young back into the ring. Young kicks Dreamer in the gut. Dreamer reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Dreamer clocks Young with a metal cookie sheet. Dreamer hits The Cutter. Dreamer grabs a steel chair. Doering tells Dreamer to bring it. Team Dreamer delivers multiple chair shots. Doering drops Rhino with The Big Boot. Doering rocks Jake with a forearm smash. Doering starts biting Dreamer’s forehead. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Violence By Design regains control of the match. Doering is mauling Dreamer in the corner. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Jake’s chest. Deaner is choking Jake with his boot. Young sets up a chair contraption. Doering is choking Dreamer with his boot. Violence By Design has Jake perched on the top turnbuckle. Deaner with The Hair Biel into the chair contraption.

Young and Doering removes the ringside padding. Jake lands The Top Rope Plancha. Dreamer gets Deaner perched on the top turnbuckle. Jake with a straight right hand. PowerBomb/SuperPlex Combination. Rhino repeatedly whips Doering with a kendo stick. Doering Chokeslams Rhino. Doering breaks the kendo stick in half. Rhino sends Doering shoulder first into the ring post. Dreamer spills a collection of thumbtacks on the canvas. Dreamer unloads a flurry of right jabs. Dreamer with The Bionic Elbow. Young fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Young kicks Dreamer in the gut. Dreamer with a Back Body Drop into the thumbtacks. Doering clotheslines Dreamer. Rhino delivers The GORE. Deaner connects with The Deaner DDT. Deaner ducks a clothesline from Jake. Jake with The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Young plants Jake with The Spike PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Cody Deaner via Pinfall

Third Match: Jessica Havok & Nevaeh vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz For The Vacated IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship

Hogan and Steelz attacks Havok and Nevaeh before the bell rings. Nevaeh with a chop/forearm combination. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Nevaeh with a Running Crossbody Block. Havok levels Steelz with a Body Avalanche. Havok taunts Hogan. Steelz crawls under Havok. Steelz tags in Hogan. Havok brings Steelz to the corner. Nevaeh tags herself in. Pendulum BackBreaker/Running Lariat Combination for a two count. Nevaeh with the irish whip. Hogan denies The STO. Hogan drops Nevaeh with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Steelz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hogan goes into the cover for a two count. Nevaeh tags in Havok. Havok kicks Hogan in the gut. Havok with a knee lift. Havok with a RoundHouse Kick to Steelz. Havok follows that with Two Running Boots. Havok bodyslams Hogan. Havok goes for a Running Leg Drop, but Hogan ducks out of the way.

Steelz nails Havok with The Pump Kick. Hogan SuperKicks Havok. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Hogan with clubbing blows to Havok’s back. Hogan applies a front face lock. Steelz tags herself in. Steelz unloads a flurry of right jabs. Steelz SuperKicks Havok for a two count. Steelz repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Steelz slams Havok’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Steelz with a Flying Forearm Smash. Havok answers with two back elbow smashes. Havok launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz sweeps out the legs of Havok. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan with a Sliding Corner Dropkick for a two count. Hogan with clubbing blows to Havok’s chest. Hogan tags in Steelz. Steelz targets Havok’s back. Steelz applies The Sleeper Hold. Havok backs Steelz into the turnbuckles. Steelz jumps on Havok’s back. Steelz decks Havok with a back elbow smash. Havok catches Hogan and Steelz in mid-air. Havok creates distance with The Double Powerslam. Havok tags in Nevaeh.

Nevaeh with two clotheslines. Nevaeh scores the elbow knockdown. Nevaeh with a back elbow smash. Nevaeh sends Steelz face first into the canvas. Nevaeh kicks the right shoulder of Hogan. STO/DDT Combination for a two count. Hogan kicks Nevaeh in the back. Steelz with a knife edge chop. Havok delivers The Double PowerBomb. Nevaeh with a Modified DDT. Havok tags herself in. Steelz negates The TombStone PileDriver. Steelz tags in Hogan. Hogan side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Hogan with a RoundHouse Kick. Steelz with a SpringBoard NeckBreaker. Hogan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nevaeh dumps Steelz out of the ring. Havok tags in Nevaeh. Steelz trips Nevaeh from the outside. Hogan with two sharp elbow strikes. Hogan hits The Stunner. Hogan SuperKicks Nevaeh. Steelz with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Hogan connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Matt Cardona

Austin attacks Cardona before the bell rings. Cardona is throwing haymakers at Austin. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona clotheslines Austin over the top rope. Austin avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cardona denies The Pump Kick. Cardona dumps Austin face first on the ring apron. Cardona with The Swinging NeckBreaker on the floor. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Fulton. Austin answers with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Cardona in the back. Austin rolls Cardona back into the ring.

Austin is putting the boots to Cardona. Austin with a knife edge chop. Austin sends Cardona to the corner. Cardona with a leaping knee smash. Cardona is distracted by Fulton. Austin knocks Cardona off the top turnbuckle. Austin hits The Flying Leg Lariat for a two count. Austin goes for a Flying Corkscrew Senton, but Cardona ducks out of the way. Cardona with The Flapjack. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona follows that with The Reboot. Fulton attacks Cardona which forces the disqualification. After the match, Fulton is choking Cardona with his boot. Cardona with a high knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona connects with The Rough Ryder.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Disqualification

Fifth Match: Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Manik dropkicks Bey. Raju kicks Manik in the gut. Raju with clubbing blows to Manik’s back. Raju with a straight right hand. Bodyshot Exchange. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Manik. Manik ducks a clothesline from Raju. Raju drops down on the canvas. Raju runs around Manik. Manik and Raju are running the ropes. Manik clotheslines Raju. Bey drops Manik with a shoulder tackle. Misfired Clotheslines. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Manik kicks Raju in the gut. Manik slams Raju’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bey kicks Manik in the gut. Bey with a forearm smash. Bey with The Rolling Elbow. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Raju. Bey sweeps out the legs of Raju. Bey dropkicks Manik to the floor. Bey hooks the inside leg for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Raju with a knee lift. Bey avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bey delivers his combination offense. Raju drops Bey with a Ripcord NeckBreaker for a two count. Raju with a running forearm smash. Raju blocks a boot from Bey. Bey with a straight right hand. Raju reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Raju with a flying forearm smash. Manik launches Bey over the top rope. Raju ducks a clothesline from Manik. Raju knocks Bey off the ring apron. Raju side steps Manik into the turnbuckles. Manik kicks Raju in the face. Manik goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Raju counters with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count.

Raju repeatedly stomps on Manik’s chest. Raju kicks Manik in the ribs. Raju punches Manik in the back. Bey pulls Raju out of the ring. Bey with a forearm smash. Manik kicks Bey in the face. Raju kicks Manik in the gut. Raju whips Manik into the ropes. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Manik. Bey sends Manik to the apron. Manik rolls Bey over for a two count. Manik applies The Modified Texas Cloverleaf. Manik grapevines the legs of Raju. Manik applies The Cobra Twist. Raju answers with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Manik with a Belly to Back Suplex. Manik with The Rebound Dropkick. Bey kicks Manik in the chest. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bey with a Flying Elbow Drop. Manik and Raju avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Raju PowerBombs Bey on the apron. Raju kicks Manik in the gut. Raju rolls Manik back into the ring. Raju denies The Detonation Kick. Raju with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Raju pulls off Manik’s mask. Manik nails Raju with The Pump Kick. Manik with a ShotGun Meteora. Manik drops Raju with The Tornado DDT. Manik goes for The Mamba Splash, but Bey counters with The Cutter. Bey connects with The Double Art Of Finesse for a two count.

Bey with a low enzuigiri. Bey with a leaping back elbow smash. Bey puts Raju on the top turnbuckle. Raju nails Bey with a throat thrust. Manik with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Manik with a corner dropkick. Manik hits The Detonation Kick for a two count. Bey side steps Manik into the ropes. Manik with a back mule kick to Raju. Manik with The TombStone PileDriver. Raju answers with a Jumping Knee Strike. Manik SuperKicks Raju. Raju with The Pump Kick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Raju with The Rolling Elbow. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Manik with The SpringBoard DDT. Manik shoves Bey into Raju. Manik delivers The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Manik lands The Mamba Splash. Raju with The Running Knee for a two count. Raju is displaying his fighting spirit. Raju drags Bey to the corner. Raju sends Manik chest first into the canvas. Bey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Raju gets Bey tied up in the tree of woe. Raju with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Raju applies The CrossFace. Bey breaks up the submission hold. Raju with an inside cradle for a two count. Bey unloads a flurry of strikes. Raju with a Jumping Knee Strike. Raju with The Running Knee. Manik rolls Raju over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Manik via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) w/Kimber Lee & Susan Yung vs. Taya Valkyrie For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie slams Purrazzo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie repeatedly stomps on Purrazzo’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Lee with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve joins the fray. A pier six brawl ensues. Steve knocks down the referee. The referee ejects Rosemary, Steve, Lee, and Yung from the ringside area. Valkyrie kicks Rosemary in the gut. Valkyrie stomps on Purrazzo’s chest. Valkyrie with two open hand chops. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Valkyrie kicks Purrazzo in the face. Purrazzo with a knee lift. Purrazzo kicks Valkyrie in the chest. Purrazzo applies a key lock. Purrazzo stomps on the left elbow of Valkyrie.

Purrazzo punches Valkyrie in the back. Purrazzo drops her weight on the left shoulder of Valkyrie. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Valkyrie with a Spinning Back Kick. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie follows that with a running lariat for a two count. Valkyrie kicks the left hamstring of Purrazzo. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies an arm-trapped single leg crab. Valkyrie grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Valkyrie for a two count. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Valkyrie. Purrazzo hyperextends the left leg of Valkyrie. Purrazzo applies The Heel Hook. Purrazzo argues with the referee. Purrazzo continues to work on the left leg of Valkyrie.

Purrazzo with a back heel trip. Purrazzo DDT’s the left leg of Valkyrie for a two count. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Misfired Clotheslines. Valkyrie unloads a flurry of chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Valkyrie Spears Purrazzo for a two count. Purrazzo denies The Road To Valhalla. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Purrazzo dropkicks the left knee of Valkyrie. Purrazzo goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Valkyrie lands back on her feet. Valkyrie with a single leg dropkick. Valkyrie with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Purrazzo. Valkyrie delivers The Curb Stomp. Valkyrie applies The Modified STF. Purrazzo puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Purrazzo decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Purrazzo with a Pump Kick. Valkyrie with a RoundHouse Kick. Purrazzo makes Valkyrie verbally tap out to The Double Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Seventh Match: Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

For those who were wondering, this indeed was a cinematic match.

– Karate Man called Ethan Page weak.

– We get still images of Washington DC, China, etc in the background.

– Page and Karate Man are trading back and forth shots. Karate Man gets a busted lip in the process. Page tees off on Karate Man. Karate Man repeatedly kicks Page in the face.

– Karate Man ripped out Page’s heart.

Winner: The Karate Man

Eight Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan In A Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Callihan rakes the eyes of Edwards. Strong lockup. Edwards rakes the eyes of Callihan. Haymaker Exchange. Callihan reverse sout of the irish whip from Edwards. Callihan decks Edwards with a back elbow smash. Edwards kicks Callihan into the barbed wire ropes. Edwards thrust kicks the midsection of Callihan. Edwards stabs Callihan with a roll of barb wire. Callihan is busted open. Callihan wisely shoves the barbed wire board out of the ring. Edwards transitions into a ground and pound attack. Edwards drives his knee into Callihan’s ribs. Edwards with Two Running Boots. Callihan clotheslines Edwards. Callihan goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Edwards blocks it. Callihan with a straight right hand. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Callihan throws the barbed wire board into Edwards face.

Callihan starts laughing at Edwards. Callihan rams the barb wire across Edwards back. Callihan lands The Cactus Elbow. Edwards is busted open. Callihan throws another board into Edwards face. Callihan rolls Edwards back into the ring. Callihan with a straight right hand. Edwards kicks Callihan in the face. Callihan dumps Edwards chest first on the barbed wire rope. Callihan puts a roll of barb wire into Edwards mouth. Callihan with a Running Boot. Callihan stabs Edwards with the Barbed Wire N64 Controller. Callihan ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Backpack Stunner. Edwards cracks Callihan with the barbed wire chair. Callihan hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Edwards with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Callihan side steps Edwards into the steel.

Callihan and Edwards are trading back and forth shots. Callihan scores the low blow. Barb Wire Strand Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a double haymaker. Edwards and Callihan are swinging barbed wire baseball bats and kendo sticks at each other. Callihan kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a kendo stick shot to the ribs of Callihan. Callihan dumps Edwards throat first on the steel chain. Callihan sets up a barbed wire board contraption. Callihan with a thumb to the eye. Callihan connects with The Avalanche PileDriver through the barbed wire board contraption for a two count. Callihan with a massive chair shot to the back of Edwards. Edwards kicks Callihan in the nuts. Edwards with The Boston Knee Party for a one count. Edwards with clubbing knee strikes. Edwards plants Callihan with The Emerald Flowsion into the barbed wire board to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers w/Don Callis vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chris Sabin and Karl Anderson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Anderson wants Sabin to shake his hand. Sabin blocks a boot from Anderson. Anderson with a thumb to the eye. Sabin dives over Anderson. Sabin slides under Anderson. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Side Headlock Takeover/HeadScissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Moose and Gallows are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Gallows uppercuts Moose. Moose with The Rolling Elbow. Moose tells Omega to bring it. Swann and Omega are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Good Brothers attacks Swann from behind. Omega clears the ring. Omega is putting the boots to Swann. Omega wraps his t-shirt around Swann’s neck. Omega applies a front face lock. Anderson tags himself in.

Anderson punches Swann in the ribs. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson whips Swann across the ring. Anderson drops down on the canvas. Anderson leapfrogs over Swann. Swann somersaults over Anderson. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors Takeover. Swann applies a front face lock. Swann tags in Sabin. Moose delivers a gut punch. Sabin knocks Omega off the ring apron. Moose whips Anderson across the ring. Moose with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Dropkick. Camel Clutch/Double Dropkick Combination. Moose with The Standing MoonSault. Sabin with the lateral press for a two count. Sabin applies a rear chin lock. Anderson backs Sabin into the turnbuckles. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows is throwing haymakers at Sabin. Bullet Club gangs up on Sabin behind the referee’s back. Omega with clubbing blows to Sabin’s back. Omega with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Omega sends Sabin face first into The Good Brothers boots. Omega tags in Anderson. Anderson uppercuts Sabin. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a side headlock. Sabin with heavy bodyshots. Anderson punches Sabin in the back. Anderson with the irish whip. Sabin is displaying his fighting spirit. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Omega and Swann are tagged in.

Swann ducks a clothesline from Omega. Swann with a running forearm smash to Gallows. Omega kicks Swann in the gut. Omega with a straight right hand. Swann side steps Omega into the turnbuckles. Omega kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann SuperKicks Anderson. Swann with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Moose nails Gallows with The Pump Kick. Moose dumps Gallows out of the ring. Two Assisted Spinning DDT’s. Stereo Spinning Heel Kicks. Swann with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Sabin with a Flying Clothesline off the apron. Swann rolls Omega back into the ring. Swann goes for The Frog Splash, but Omega gets his knees up in the air. Omega tags in Anderson. Anderson whips Swann into the turnbuckles. Anderson rams his boot across Swann’s face. Anderson with Two Bodyslams. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows bodyslams Swann. Gallows tags in Omega. Omega goes for a Bodyslam, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann is throwing haymakers at Omega. Anderson kicks Swann in the back. Omega hits The Kotaro Krusher for a two count. Omega tags in Gallows. Triple Splash for a two count. Gallows tags in Omega. Omega repeatedly stomps on Swann’s back. Omega toys around with Swann. Swann drops Omega with The Pele Kick. Swann tags in Moose.

Moose with The Pounce. Moose with The Uranage Slam to Anderson. Moose ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Moose HeadButts Gallows. Moose with a Running European Uppercut. Moose with The Shibata Dropkick. Anderson kicks Moose in the face. Moose dropkicks Anderson off the top turnbuckle. Triple Kick to Omega. Moose drops Omega with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Moose tags in Sabin. Swann with a running forearm smash. Moose with a running elbow smash. Omega side steps Sabin into the turnbuckles. Good Brothers pulls Swann and Moose out of the ring. Omega with a leaping back elbow smash. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Sabin with a Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/Double NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Omega with The GutWrench SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Omega goes for The V-Trigger, but Moose counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Gallows SuperKicks Moose. Sabin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Anderson uppercuts Sabin. Anderson goes for The GunStun, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann with The House Call. Omega drills Swann with The V-Trigger. Moose with an Avalanche Spanish Fly. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock for a two count. Omega tags in Gallows. Gallows with The RoundHouse Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Running Boot/Flapjack Combination for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Sabin negates The Magic Killer. Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Omega and Swann are tagged in. Haymaker Exchange. Omega with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Omega with The Jay Driller for a two count. Omega puts Swann on the top turnbuckle. Omega goes for The SuperPlex, but Swann blocks it. Omega with clubbing blows to Swann’s back. Swann HeadButts Omega. Omega shoves Moose into Swann. Doomsday Device for a two count. Swann delivers his combination offense. V-Trigger 2. Swann negates The One Winged Angel. Swann with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Swann with Two RoundHouse Kicks. Swann lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Swann goes for The Phoenix Splash, but Omga ducks out of the way. Magic Killer. Omega kicks Sabin off the apron. Omega hooks both legs for a two count. V-Trigger 3. Moose rocks Omega with a forearm smash. Omega answers with V-Trigger 4. Gallows whips Moose into the steel barricade. V-Trigger 5. Omega plants Swann with The One Winged Angel to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers via Pinfall

