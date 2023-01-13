Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be headlined by the Career vs. Title match with Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.
It was believed that the Full Metal Mayhem match between Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander would be the main event, but this match will now open the pay-per-view portion of the show.
The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place tonight, Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show will air live and for free via Impact Plus and YouTube at 7:30pm ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE and pay-per-view.
We will have live coverage of Hard To Kill later on. Below is the updated card:
Career vs. Title Match (Main Event)
Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title (Opener)
Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact X-Division Title Match
Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)
Impact Digital Media Title Match
Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)
Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles
Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)
#1 Contender’s Four-Way
Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.
Falls Count Anywhere Match
Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin
Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham
Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show
Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Angels vs. “Action” Mike Jackson
Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw
Raven will be in attendance
