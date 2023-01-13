Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be headlined by the Career vs. Title match with Mickie James and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

It was believed that the Full Metal Mayhem match between Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander would be the main event, but this match will now open the pay-per-view portion of the show.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place tonight, Friday, January 13 from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show will air live and for free via Impact Plus and YouTube at 7:30pm ET. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET via FITE and pay-per-view.

We will have live coverage of Hard To Kill later on. Below is the updated card:

Career vs. Title Match (Main Event)

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title (Opener)

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Digital Media Title Match

Moose vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

#1 Contender’s Four-Way

Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact Knockouts World Title.

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Angels vs. “Action” Mike Jackson

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Jessicka, Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw

Raven will be in attendance

