IMPACT Hard To Kill Results 1/13/23

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray In A Full Metal Mayhem Match For The IMPACT World Championship

Bully attacks Alexander from behind with a steel chain before the bell rings. Bully clocks Alexander with the IMPACT World Title. Bully rolls a table into the ring. Alexander is busted open. Bully rakes the eyes of Alexander. Bully punches Alexander in the back. Bully launches Alexander back inside the ring. Bully tells the referee to ring the bell. The referee checks on Alexander in the corner. Alexander is ready to fight. Bully levels Alexander with The Body Avalanche. Bully PowerBombs Alexander through a table for a two count. Bully is raining down haymakers. Bully slaps Alexander in the chest. Bully with an elbow smash. Bully delivers another belt shot. Bully grabs a cheese grater. Alexander with a straight right hand. Alexander attacks Bully with the cheese grater. Alexander wedges a trash can in between the turnbuckles. Bully is busted open. Alexander repeatedly whips Bully with the trash can lid. Alexander stabs Bully with the cheese grater. Alexander pours thousands of thumbtacks on the canvas. Bully rushes out of the ring.

Alexander with clubbing blows to Bully’s back. Alexander delivers multiple chair shots. Alexander starts choking Bully with the chair. Alexander slams Bully’s head on a table on the stage. Alexander lays Bully flat on the table. Alexander climbs up a ladder. Bully sends Alexander crashing into the thumbtacks. Alexander denies The Bully Bomb. Bully with three sharp elbow strikes. Alexander answers with a forearm across the back of Bully’s neck. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander with a Body Avalanche. Alexander follows that with The Rolling Senton. Alexander wraps the chain around his right knee. Alexander with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander wraps the chain around Bully’s neck for added damage.

Jason Hotch and John Skyler gangs up on Alexander. Bully hits The 3D into the thumbtacks for a two count. Bully tells Hotch and Skyler to get the tables. Hotch and Skyler zip ties Alexander against the ropes. Bully talks smack to Alexander. Tommy Dreamer lays out Hotch and Skyler. Dreamer attacks Bully with the trash can. Bully denies The Spicolli Driver. Bully Spears Dreamer through a table. Bully repeatedly hits Alexander with the trash can. Bully tells Alexander to give up. Alexander’s wife stops Bully in his tracks. Bully wants Alexander’s wife to beg for mercy. Bully now wants her wedding ring. Jade answers with a low blow. Jade with The Slice Bread #2. Jade frees Alexander from the zip ties. Alexander with a massive chair shot. Alexander climbs up a ladder. Alexander connects with The Flying Splash through the table for a two count. Alexander makes Bully tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Submission

Second Match: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Bullet Club vs. The Major Players vs. HEATH & Rhino In A Fatal Four Way Elimination Match For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Dosey Do Routine. Misfired Clotheslines. MCMG with Stereo Corner Clotheslines. Double Irish Whip. Bey kicks Sabin in the face. Bey dumps Shelley out of the ring. Bey drops down on the canvas. Austin leapfrogs over Sabin. Austin dropkicks Sabin. Cardona with a running shot. Myers attacks Bey from behind. Myers stomps on Bey’s chest. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Myers thrust kicks the midsection of Heath. Rhino with a double clothesline. Rhino punches Myers. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Rhino tags in Heath. Heath with a flying sledge. Heath with a straight right hand. Heath with a flying forearm smash. Heath with a short-arm clothesline. Heath taunts Cardona. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath kicks Myers in the face. Heath knocks Cardona off the ring apron. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Myers tags in Cardona. Cardona with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cardona with a forearm smash. Myers tags himself in. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Myers with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Myers slams Heath’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Myers tags in Cardona.

Haymaker Exchange. Cardona tags in Myers. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers stomps on Heath’s back. Myers with a falling sledge for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Heath with heavy bodyshots. Myers shoves Heath into the turnbuckles. Heath is displaying his fighting spirit. Myers with a Lifting Flatliner for a two count. Heath Powerslams Myers off the top turnbuckle. Rhino and Cardona are tagged in. Rhino with two clotheslines. Rhino sends Cardona to the corner. Rhino clotheslines Austin and Shelley. Rhino with a Corner Spear. Rhino with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Myers sends Heath shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rhino with a back elbow smash. Myers rakes the eyes of Rhino. Cardona rolls Rhino over to score the first pinfall of this match. HEATH and Rhino has been eliminated. Bey rolls Cardona over for a two count. Bey ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Bey with southpaw haymakers. Bey with a chop/forearm combination. Tip Up by Cardona. Bey side steps Cardona into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Cardona. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp. Bey gets distracted by Myers.

Cardona with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cardona tags in Myers. Myers stomps on Bey’s chest. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Bey decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Cardona tags himself in. Cardona with a Running Knee Strike. Cardona with Three NeckBreakers for a two count. Cardona rips off his t-shirt. Cardona applies the cravate. Cardona transitions into a chin lock. Bey with a flipping kick. Austin and Myers are tagged in. Rockers Punches on the apron. Austin with a toe kick. Austin clotheslines Myers back inside the ring. Austin kicks Myers in the gut. Austin with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Austin. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Austin with another forearm. Austin blasts Cardona with The PK. Austin with a SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick. Shelley tags himself in. Shelley blocks a boot from Austin. MCMG with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Shelley drops his knee on the back of Austin’s left knee. Shelley tags in Sabin. Shelley with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin hooks the outside leg for a one count. Sabin continues to go after Austin’s knees. Wish Bone Attack. Double PK. Shelley applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Austin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Austin hammers down on the back of Shelley’s neck.

Shelley with a Knee Crusher. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin kicks Sabin out of the ring. Bey and Myers are tagged in. Bey with two clotheslines. Bey with two flying uppercuts. Bey side steps Myers into Cardona. Bey with a Knee Smash. Bey with a Reverse DDT/Flatliner Combination. Bullet Club hits The 1,2, Sweet. Austin hits The Fold. The Major Players has been eliminated. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin with a chop/forearm combination. Double Toe Kick to Sabin. Double Irish Whip. Sabin holds onto the ropes. Sabin sends Austin crashing to the outside. Sabin SuperKicks Bey. Sabin blasts Austin with The PK. Sabin with a shoulder block. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. SuperKick/Lariat Combination. Assisted Magic Killer to Bey for a two count. Austin with a chop/forearm combination to Shelley. MCMG answers with a flurry of short-arm lariats. Shelley tosses Austin out of the ring. Bey shoves Shelley into Sabin. Bey with a Spinning Heel Kick. Bey denies The Cradle Shock. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Bey drops Sabin with The 1,2, Sweet. Major Players continues to run interference. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Shelley SuperKicks Bey. SuperKick/Enzuigiri Combination. MCMG connects with The Dirt Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall

Third Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Hendry slaps Moose in the face. Hendry applies a side headlock. Moose whips Hendry across the ring. Moose drops Hendry with a shoulder tackle. Hendry drops down on the canvas. Hendry leapfrogs over Moose. Hendry with a Hip Toss. Hendry with a Spinning Bodyslam. Moose rakes the eyes of Hendry. Hendry ducks a palm strike from Moose. Hendry kicks Moose in the gut. Hendry with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Moose rises back on his feet. Moose launches Hendry over the top rope. Moose sends Hendry face first into the steel ring post. Hendry with a Walking Vertical Suplex on the floor. Hendry rolls Moose back into the ring. Hendry with two corner clotheslines. Moose reverses out of the irish whip from Hendry. Moose with a Corner Dropkick. Moose with a Hesitation Dropkick. Moose is choking Hendry with his boot. Moose fish hooks Hendry. Moose stomps on Hendry’s fingers. Moose continues to fish hook Hendry. Moose whips Hendry into the turnbuckles. Moose stomps on the left knee of Hendry. Moose talks smack to Hendry. Moose slaps Hendry in the face. Hendry is pissed. Hendry throws Moose out of the ring. Hendry with two corner clotheslines. Hendry drops Moose with a Running Cutter for a two count. Hendry decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Moose responds with The Go To Hell for a two count. Moose puts Hendry on the top turnbuckle.

Hendry blocks The SuperPlex. Hendry HeadButts Moose. Moose with The SuperPlex. Double Kip Up. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Moose with the backslide cover for a two count. Moose ducks a clothesline from Hendry. Moose with the quick rollup for a two count. Moose goes for The Spear, but Hendry counters with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Moose with The Pump Kick. Hendry with an Inside Out Lariat. Hendry whips Moose across the ring. Hendry hits The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Moose denies The Standing Ovation. Moose with Two Uranage Slams for a two count. Moose grabs the Digital Media Championship. The referee stops Moose in his tracks. Moose delivers the low blow. Moose connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Moose gets into a confrontation with Santino Marella. He’s the brand new director of authority. Marella informs us that this match will restart. Hendry sends Moose face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hendry rolls Moose over for a two count. Moose blocks The Standing Ovation. Hendry blocks The Uranage Slam. Standing Switch Exchange. Moose with a leaping back elbow smash. Hendry plants Moose with The Standing Ovation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Slamovich tees off on Wilde after the bell rings. Slamovich clotheslines Wilde over the top rope. Kelly ducks a clothesline from Slamovich. Kelly blocks a boot from Slamovich. Kelly with a knee lift. Kelly with forearm shivers. Kelly whips Purrazzo across the ring. Kelly with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Kelly. Slamovich pulls Kelly out of the ring. Kelly is throwing haymakers at Slamovich. Purrazzo with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Wilde lands The Suicide Dive. Purrazzo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Slamovich with a Flying Cannonball Senton. Slamovich rolls Kelly back into the ring. Slamovich goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kelly with heavy bodyshots. Kelly with forearm shivers. Slamovich answers with rapid fire sumo strikes. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. Kelly with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wilde with a Double Shotgun Dropkick. Wilde with forearm shivers. Wilde slaps Kelly in the chest. Wilde with a running elbow smash. Wilde side steps Purrazzo into Slamovich. Wilde wraps her legs around Slamovich’s neck. Purrazzo blasts Wilde off the ring apron. Purrazzo nails Slamovich with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo with a Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Purrazzo denies The Angels Wings. Purrazzo blocks a boot from Kelly. Purrazzo applies the single leg crab. Wilde adds another single leg crab. Forearm Exchange. Slamovich with a Spinning Heel Kick. Slamovich with a Roundhouse Kick to Wilde. Slamovich toys around with Kelly. Kelly with forearm shivers. Slamovich with a German Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Wilde with a German Suplex of her own. Kelly answers with a double throat thrust. Kelly whips Wilde into the turnbuckles. Kelly with a Diving Corner Dropkick. Wilde with a Double Foot Stomp in the ropes. Purrazzo PowerBombs Wilde for a two count. Slamovich denies The Queen’s Gambit. Slamovich dumps Purrazzo out of the ring. Wilde with an inside cradle for a two count. Purrazzo drags Slamovich out of the ring. Kelly hits The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Kelly goes for The Killer Clutch, but Purrazzo gets in the way. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Wilde with a Running Boot. Kelly applies The Killer Clutch. Wilde gets Slamovich trapped in The CrossFace. Slamovich connects with The Snow Plow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Masha Slamovich via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin In A Falls Count Anywhere Match

Raven joins the commentary team for this match. Maclin attacks Swann in the backstage area. All hell starts breaking loose in the loading ramp. Maclin throws a sandbag at Swann. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann drops Maclin with a Cartwheel Cutter on the sidewalk for a one count. Swann attacks Maclin with a traffic cone. Swann with a straight right hand. Swann SuperKicks Maclin. Maclin with a gut punch. Maclin slams Swann’s head on a moving car that was driving up the loading ramp. Maclin Spears Swann through multiple guard rails for a two count. Swann rakes the eyes of Maclin. Swann repeatedly whips Maclin with a shovel. Swann rolls Maclin over for a two count. Swann kicks Maclin in the ribs. Maclin with a toe kick. Maclin rakes the eyes of Swann. Maclin is raining down haymakers. Maclin whips Swann into a road case. Maclin and Swann finally return to the ringside area. Maclin chops Swann. Maclin with a Uranage BackBreaker on the floor. Swann whips Maclin into the steel barricades. Swann rolls Maclin back into the ring.

Swann with a Running Dropkick. Maclin gets Swann tied up in the tree of woe. Maclin with a Corner Spear for a two count. Maclin with a straight right hand. Swann responds with a Cutter on the floor for a two count. Swann plays to the crowd. Swann wraps the cable cords around Maclin’s neck. Swann is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Swann with a Running Back Heel Kick. Maclin sends Swann crashing onto the rampway for a two count. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with a Roundhouse Kick. Swann hits The Frog Splash off the ramp for a two count. Maclin goes for a PowerBomb, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann is raining down haymakers. Swann SuperKicks Maclin. Swann with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Maclin catches Swann in mid-air. Maclin with a Running SitOut PowerBomb on the floor for a two count. Maclin dives over Swann. Swann drops Maclin with a Windmill Kick. Maclin drives Swann face first into the gate. Maclin connects with The KIA on the ramp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Edwards backs Gresham into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Edwards applies a side headlock. Gresham cartwheels around Edwards. Edwards dumps Gresham out of the ring. Gresham immediately slides back into the ring. Gresham wants to keep the action in the ring. Wrist Lock Exchange. Edwards tosses Gresham out of the ring. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Edwards is displaying his frustration. Gresham grabs a side headlock. Edwards whips Gresham across the ring. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Gresham sends Edwards to the floor. Gresham lands The Suicide Dive. Edwards chops Gresham. Gresham with a deep arm-drag on the floor. Edwards rolls Gresham back into the ring. Gresham with a single leg takedown. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards unloads two knife edge chops. Edwards sends Gresham to the corner. Gresham dives over Edwards. Gresham with a Headscissors Takeover. Gresham kicks Edwards in the face. Gresham sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Gresham kicks Edwards in the back. Gresham with an arm-drag takeover. Gresham tells Edwards to bring it.

Gresham applies a wrist lock. Edwards with a blistering chop. Gresham maintains wrist control. Gresham goes into the cover for a two count. Gresham works on his joint manipulation game. Gresham with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gresham with an arm-drag takeover. Gresham transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Edwards Powerslams Gresham. Edwards with a straight right hand. Edwards with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Edwards fish hooks Gresham. Edwards kicks the left shoulder of Gresham. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Edwards with a thumb to the eye. Edwards kicks Gresham in the face. Edwards with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Edwards continues to fish hook Gresham. Edwards uses the middle rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Edwards. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Chop/Forearm Exchange. Gresham uppercuts the left shoulder of Edwards. Third Chop/Forearm Exchange. Gresham with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. Gresham brings Edwards down to the mat. Gresham with a Knee Drop. Gresham with The La Magistral for a two count. Gresham hits The La Mistica. Gresham with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Gresham with forearm shivers on the left shoulder of Edwards. Edwards clings onto the top rope. Gresham chops Edwards. Edwards kicks Gresham in the face. Edwards avoids The SpringBoard DDT.

Edwards connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Edwards drives Gresham back first into the turnbuckles. Edwards puts Gresham on the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Gresham blocks The Backpack Stunner. Gresham ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Gresham with a SpringBoard Kick. Gresham with a Knee Drop. Gresham follows that with a Suicide Dive. Gresham rolls Edwards back into the ring. Gresham ascends to the top turnbuckle. Edwards with a Running Enzuigiri. Gresham applies The Sleeper Hold. Edwards dumps Gresham face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Gresham avoids The Boston Knee Party. Gresham with a Release German Suplex. Gresham with a running forearm smash. Gresham delivers a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Edwards drops Gresham with a Cutter. Edwards with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Gresham dodges The Boston Knee Party. Rollup Exchange. Gresham with a Sliding Forearm. Edwards with an Inside Out Lariat. Edwards with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Edwards plants Gresham with The Boston Knee Party to pickup the victory. After the match, PCO attacks Edwards. PCO Chokeslams Edwards.

Winner: Eddie Edwards via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James In A Title vs. Career Match For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grace backs Mickie into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Grace blocks the schoolgirl rollup. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Mickie with a waist lock go-behind. Grace flings Mickie into the canvas. Palm Strike Exchange. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Grace. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Grace. Mickie with a Lou Thez Press. Mickie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mickie blocks a boot from Grace. Grace with a straight right hand. Grace with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace kicks Mickie in the back. Mickie with forearm shivers. Grace with a Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Grace follows that with a snap elbow drop. Grace with clubbing blows to Mickie’s back. Grace stomps on Mickie’s chest. Grace repeatedly slams Mickie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mickie dodges The Corner Meteora. Grace launches Mickie over the top rope. Mickie punches Grace. Mickie ascends to the top turnbuckle. Grace with a forearm smash. Mickie blocks The SuperPlex. Grace slaps Mickie in the chest. Mickie drops Grace with The Avalanche Bulldog.

Grace and Mickie are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Mickie with two short-arm lariats. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Grace. Mickie with a running sledge. Mickie SuperKicks Grace. Mickie kicks Grace in the face. Mickie with The Old School Lou Thez Press onto the rampway. Mickie tosses Grace back inside the ring. Mickie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Mickie kicks Grace in the gut. Grace blocks The Mick ‘DT. Mickie applies The Guillotine Choke. Grace puts Mickie on the top turnbuckle. Grace slaps Mickie in the chest. Grace with The Delayed SuperPlex. Grace hits The Jack Hammer for a two count. Mickie denies The Grace Driver. Mickie with a back elbow smash. Mickie kicks Grace in the face. Mickie with a Hurricanrana. Mickie with a Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie chops Grace. Grace clings onto the top rope. Mickie with a forearm smash. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Mickie. Grace dives over Mickie. Grace with The SpineBuster for a two count. Grace with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Grace with a Straight Jacket Driver for a two count. Grace hooks both legs for a two count. Grace with clubbing lariats across the neck of Mickie. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Grace. Grace with a backhand.

Grace goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Mickie counters with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Mickie with Three Running Boots. Mickie delivers The Mick Kick. Grace drives Mickie back first into the turnbuckles. Grace puts Mickie on the top turnbuckle. Grace goes for The Muscle Buster, but Mickie lands back on her feet. Rollup Exchange. Mickie kicks Grace in the gut. Grace with a Spinning Back Fist. Grace goes for The Grace Driver, but Mickie counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Mickie with another Mick Kick. Mickie connects with The Mick ‘DT for a two count. Mickie ducks a clothesline from Grace. Standing Switch Exchange. Mickie with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. Mickie rolls Grace over for a two count. Mickie SuperKicks Grace. Grace reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Mickie refuses to quit. Mickie with a knee lift. Grace repeatedly drives Mickie face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Mickie sends Grace shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mickie plants Grace with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Mickie celebrates Tara and her family to close the show.

Winner: New IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James via Pinfall

