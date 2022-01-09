IMPACT Hard To Kill Results 1/8/22

The Bomb Factory

Dallas, Texas

First Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz In A Knockouts Ultimate X Match. The Winner Will Get A Future IMPACT Knockouts World Title Match

Green with forearm shivers. Grace and Steelz are immediately climbing up the steel beams. Green drops Edwards with The Blockbuster. Steelz pulls Green off the middle turnbuckle. Steelz with forearm shivers. Steelz ducks two clotheslines from Green. Steelz sends Green to the corner. Green launches Steelz over the top rope. Steelz with a shoulder block. Steelz slips over Green’s back. Steelz with a Hurricanrana. Grace is putting the boots to Rosemary. Grace avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Grace sends Steelz into the ropes. Grace denies The Crucifix Bomb. Grace with The SpineBuster. Grace dumps Steelz out of the ring. Grace ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary sends Grace to the corner. Grace drops Steelz with The DDT. Savannah Evans makes her way down to the ring and attacks Grace. Jessica Havok puts Rosemary on her shoulders. Green delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Palm Strike Exchange. Stereo Crossbody Blocks to the outside. Frost with a SomerSault Plancha. Frost poses for the crowd. Frost climbs up the steel beam. Grace punches Frost in the back. Grace and Frost are trading back and forth shots. Grace slams Frost’s head on the steel beam. Grace starts scaling the red cables. Frost jumps on Grace’s back. Rosemary goes for a PowerBomb, but Frost counters with a Hurricanrana. Steelz with The Pump Kick. Steelz pulls Grace down to the mat. Lariat/CodeRed Combination. Rosemary with a running lariat. Green loses grip on the red cables. Edwards attacks Rosemary and Green with Kendra the kendo stick. Edwards climbs up to the red cable. Rosemary Spears Edwards in mid-air. Grace catches up to Steelz on the red cables. Grace with The SitOut PowerBomb. Frost delivers The Temperature Drop. Grace, Steelz and Green climbs towards the red X. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Steelz sends Grace crashing into the canvas. Steelz and Green gets into a tug of war. Steelz falls into the canvas with the X in her hands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tasha Steelz

Second Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Maclin starts things off with The Suicide Dive. Maclin with forearm shivers. Maclin and Miguel are brawling on the stage. Miguel with a Shotgun Dropkick. Miguel is raining down haymakers. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Maclin. Miguel with The Sliding Tornado DDT on the floor. Miguel rolls Maclin back into the ring. Maclin side steps Miguel into the turnbuckles. Maclin catches Miguel in mid-air. Maclin gets Miguel tied up in the tree of woe. Miguel avoids The Corner Spear. Miguel with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Miguel lands The SomerSault Plancha over the steel ring post. Miguel with forearm shivers. Maclin drives Miguel back first into the ring apron. Maclin whips Miguel into the steel barricade. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin denies The Tiger Feint Kick. Maclin tosses Miguel into the barricade. Maclin poses for the crowd. Maclin drives Miguel back first into the apron. Maclin rolls Miguel back into the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Maclin with a Uranage BackBreaker. Maclin has Miguel sitting on the middle rope. Maclin with forearm shivers across the back of Miguel. Maclin drops Miguel with a Running Lariat. Maclin whips Miguel into the turnbuckles. Miguel with a forearm smash. Miguel decks Maclin with a back elbow smash. Miguel kicks Maclin in the face. Miguel dives over Maclin. Maclin with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Maclin continues to attack the lower back of Miguel. Maclin with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin sends Miguel to the apron. Maclin with The Big Boot. Maclin delivers The Cactus Special. Maclin with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Maclin tosses Miguel back inside the ring. Maclin goes into the lateral press for a two count. Maclin applies a rear chin lock. Miguel with heavy bodyshots. Maclin punches Miguel in the back. Maclin with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Maclin applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Miguel is throwing haymakers at Maclin. Miguel with three knee strikes. Miguel with forearm shivers. Maclin ducks a clothesline from Miguel.

Maclin goes for The Uranage Slam, but Miguel lands back on his feet. Miguel rolls under a clothesline from Maclin. Miguel with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Miguel with a back fist. Miguel follows that with The Slingshot DDT on the apron. Maclin denies The Meteora. Maclin Spears Miguel out of the ring. Maclin rolls Miguel back into the ring. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Maclin with clubbing elbow smashes. Maclin goes for Mayhem For All, but Miguel counters with The PileDriver. Miguel with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Maclin decks Miguel with a back elbow smash. Haymaker Exchange on the apron. Miguel blocks a boot from Maclin. Miguel with a knee lift. Miguel delivers The Meteora to the floor. Miguel rolls Maclin back into the ring. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Miguel with combination palm strikes. Miguel with The Buzzsaw Kick. Miguel drills Maclin with The BrainBuster. Miguel plants Maclin with The Flying Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel via Pinfall

Third Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin For The ROH World Championship

Ian Riccaboni joins the commentary team for this match. Bobby Cruise will be the special guest ring announcer for this match. This match will be contested under pure rules. Code Of Honor Handshake. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabin applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Gresham rolls out of the side wrist lock. Gresham with a single leg takedown. Gresham applies a leg lock. Sabin answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabin with a deep arm-drag. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabin applies a side headlock. Gresham scores the ankle pick. Gresham applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabin rolls Gresham over for a two count. Strong lockup. Gresham hyperextends the left shoulder of Sabin with his legs. Gresham with a deep arm-drag. Gresham with a wrist lock takedown. Gresham applies a hammerlock. Gresham with The Arm Trap Cover for a two count. Gresham works on his joint manipulation game. Sabin kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments.

Gresham with a headlock takeover. Sabin answers with the headscissors escape. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Gresham. Sabin dumps Gresham out of the ring. Sabin blasts Gresham with The PK. Sabin rolls Gresham back into the ring. Sabin applies a waist lock. Gresham with a back elbow smash. Gresham applies a wrist lock. Sabin with forearm shivers. Gresham uses the top rope for leverage. Gresham goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Sabin holds onto the ropes. Gresham goes for The Hurricanrana, but Sabin counters with a roll through escape. Sabin drops Gresham with The Twisting DDT for a two count. Gresham fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gresham applies the double wrist lock. Sabin sends Gresham into the ropes. Gresham runs into Sabin. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Gresham uppercuts the left shoulder of Sabin. Sabin drives his knee into the midsection of Gresham. Sabin with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Rope break number one for Gresham. Gresham kicks the left shoulder of Sabin. Gresham denies The PK. Gresham slaps Sabin in the face. Gresham with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabin with a Spinning Back Kick. Gresham answers with The Quebrada. Gresham stomps on the left shoulder of Sabin. Gresham with clubbing elbow smashes. Gresham with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gresham applies The CrossFace. Sabin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gresham goes back to The CrossFace. Sabin rolls Gresham over for a one count. Gresham blocks a boot from Sabin. Gresham stomps on the right foot of Sabin. Gresham applies The Octopus Stretch. Gresham hammers down on the back of Sabin’s neck. Sabin connects with The Cradle Shock for a two count. Gresham had his foot under the bottom rope. Forearm Exchange. Sabin HeadButts Gresham. Sabin slaps Gresham in the face. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Sabin dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabin with a massive palm strike. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Gresham denies The Cradle Shock. Sabin goes for The La Magistral, but Gresham counters with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

Alexander kicks Jonah in the face. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Jonah. Jonah launches Alexander to the corner. Alexander ducks another clothesline from Jonah. Alexander tees off on Jonah in the corner. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Alexander. Alexander decks Jonah with a back elbow smash. Alexander with The Missile Dropkick. Jonah goes for a Senton Splash, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander applies a toe and ankle hold. Jonah kicks Alexander out of the ring. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Jonah rolls Alexander back into the ring. Alexander wraps the left leg of Jonah around the middle rope. Jonah with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Alexander kicks Jonah in the face. Jonah’s legs get trapped in between the ropes. Alexander with a Running Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Jonah with heavy bodyshots. Jonah dumps Alexander ribs first on the ring apron. Jonah rolls Alexander back into the ring.

Jonah with a knife edge chop. Jonah dumps Alexander ribs first on the top turnbuckle. Jonah with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Jonah launches Alexander across the ring for a two count. Jonah is picking Alexander apart. Jonah with The Senton Splash for a two count. Jonah with forearm shivers. Jonah applies The Canadian BackBreaker Rack. Alexander with clubbing elbow smashes. Alexander and Jonah are trading back and forth shots. Jonah tells Alexander to bring it. Alexander repeatedly slaps Jonah in the face. Jonah rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jonah. Alexander with two running clotheslines. Alexander clotheslines Jonah over the top rope. Jonah brings Alexander into the crowd. Forearm Exchange. Jonah punches Alexander. Jonah punches Alexander over the steel barricade. Alexander scores a right jab. Alexander with a Flying Crossbody Block over the barricade. Jonah gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Alexander plays to the crowd. Jonah denies The C4 Spike.

Jonah with a Back Body Drop. Alexander kicks Jonah in the face. Alexander with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Alexander kicks Jonah in the chest. Alexander gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Alexander with forearm shivers. Jonah headbutts the midsection of Alexander. Jonah with The SuperPlex. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Jonah slaps Alexander in the ribs. Jonah PowerBombs Alexander for a two count. Jonah with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Jonah with clubbing headbutts. Jonah drills Alexander with The BrainBuster for a two count. Alexander is busted open. Jonah ascends to the top turnbuckle. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander with clubbing blows to Jonah’s back. Jonah HeadButts Alexander. Jonah goes for The MoonSault, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander rocks Jonah with a forearm smash. Alexander with a Release German Suplex. Alexander connects with The Double Underhook PowerBomb for a two count. Jonah denies The Ankle Lock. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Jonah’s face. Alexander makes Jonah tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Submission

Fifth Match: Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, HEATH and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers & Violent By Design In A Hardcore War Match

Cody Deaner and Rich Swann will start things off. Swann drives the chair into the midsection of Deaner. Deaner kicks Swann in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Swann with a Running Bulldog. Swann follows that with a Vertical Suplex. Swann with The Rolling Thunder. Swann wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Deaner rakes the eyes of Swann. Deaner blasts Swann with the trash can. Swann drops Deaner with The Windmill Kick. Deaner avoids The 450 Splash. Deaner sends Swann face first into the wedged chair. Deaner starts waving the VBD Flag. Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick. Swann goes for The Handspring Cutter, but Deaner counters with a Flag Assisted Side Russian Leg Sweep. Swann fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Swann SuperKicks Deaner. Deaner with a drop toe hold into the chair. Karl Anderson is the next entrant. Anderson brought a golf club into the ring. Swann with The Hook Kick. Swann punches Anderson. Swann delivers the low blow with the golf club. Swann blocks a chair shot from Deaner. Swann with a Step Up Cutter off the chair. Anderson nails Swann with the IMPACT Tag Team Title Belt. Anderson with a vicious chair shot across the back of Swann. Willie Mack is the next entrant.

Mack attacks Anderson and Deaner with an axe handle. Swann with a Buzzsaw Kick to Deaner. Swann and Mack sets up a door contraption. Anderson runs interference. Mack dumps Anderson out of the ring. Mack with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Swann and Mack hits The 3D through the door contraption. Doc Gallows is the next entrant. Mack is choking Deaner with a chair. Anderson attacks Swann from behind. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Mack’s chest. Gallows throws the trash can at Swann. Gallow is choking Swann with his boot. Deaner throws the broken door at Mack. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Swann’s chest. Gallows attacks the nether regions of Mack with the golf club. Anderson breaks a piece of the door over Swann’s head. Eddie Edwards is the next entrant. Edwards whips Anderson with the kendo stick. Edwards dumps Gallows out of the ring. Edwards lands Two Suicide Dives. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Edwards pulls out a table from under the ring. Anderson attacks Edwards from behind. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards punches Anderson in the back. Eric Young is the next entrant.

Young with a double trash can lid shot. Young slams Edwards head on the barricade. Young rolls Edwards back into the ring. Gallows throws a chair into Mack’s face. Young stomps on Edwards back. Young is mauling Edwards in the corner. Deaner is biting Edwards forehead. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. The Good Brothers gangs up on Swann. Young stabs Edwards with a fork. Deaner cracks Edwards with the trash can lid. Heath is the next entrant. Heath throws powder into Anderson and Young’s eyes. Heath with a flurry of lead pipe shots. Heath puts the trash can of Deaner’s head. Heath whips the trash can with the pipe. Mack goes for The MoonSault, but Deaner ducks out of the way. A massive pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Gallows gets possession of the lead pipe. Joe Doering is the next entrant. Doering denies The Suicide Dive. Heath is throwing haymakers at Doering. Doering drives Heath back first into the ring apron. Doering sends Heath back first into the steel ring post. Swann and Mack goes for a Double SuperPlex, but Doering counters with a Double PowerBomb. VBD and The Good Brothers has complete control of the match.

Edwards is busted open. Young wraps a steel chain around Edwards face. Rhino is the final entrant. Rhino wraps a steel chain around his fist. Rhino with a flurry of haymakers. Rhino sends Gallows face first into the ring post. Young attacks Rhino from behind. Rhino tees off on Young. Rhino with a steel chain punch. Gallows and Heath is busted open. Hardcore War has begun. Gang Warfare in Dallas. Edwards and Young are trading back and forth shots. Rhino chokes Anderson with the chain. Doering whips Mack into the barricade. Young is busted open. Young and Edwards are swinging trash can lids at each other. Edwards gets the better of the exchange. Edwards attacks everybody with Kenny. Edwards sets Kenny on fire and delivers the vicious kendo stick shot to Gallows. Doering attacks Edwards from behind. Young hits The PileDriver through the table on the floor. Swann with The 450 Splash off the apron. Mack rolls a barbed wire board into the ring. Doering catches Swann in mid-air. Doering uses Swann as a weapon. Doering with a Running Death Valley Driver through the barbed wire board. Mack clotheslines Doering over the top rope. Mack with a Pop Up Forearm Smash to Deaner. Anderson connects with The GunStun. Heath clocks Anderson with a Dallas Cowboy Helmet. Rhino plants Anderson with The GORE. Heath hooks both legs to pickup the victory. After the match, The OGK, PCO and Vinny Marseglia viciously attacks Team Mack and Swann. The OGK nails Mack with The Spike PileDriver. PCO lands The Swanton Bomb on the apron. OGK brings Maria Kanellis into the ring.

Winner: Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Rhino and HEATH via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. William Morrissey In A Triple Threat Match For The IMPACT World Championship

