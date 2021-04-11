IMPACT Hardcore Justice 2021 Results

April 9, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander & Petey Williams vs. TJ Perkins & Fallah Bahh In A Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Josh Alexander and Fallah Bahh will start things off. Alexander applies a standing arm-bar. Bahh bodyslams Alexander. Alexander kicks Bahh in the gut. Bahh hulks up. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Bahh. Bahh runs through a chop and clothesline from Alexander. Bahh drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Alexander attacks the midsection of Bahh. Bahh with a Front Suplex. Bahh with rapid fire sumo strikes. Bahh HeadButts Alexander. Alexander nails Bahh with The Bell Clap. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Williams and Perkins are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie up. Williams with a waist lock go-behind. Perkins backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Perkins uppercuts Williams. Perkins with the irish whip. Williams dives over Perkins. Williams with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Perkins puts Williams on the top turnbuckle. Williams with a straight right hand. Williams with a Flying Hurricanrana. Williams follows that with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Williams dropkicks the back of Perkins for a one count. Perkins denies The Vertical Suplex. Perkins whips Williams across the ring. Williams goes for The Canadian Leg Sweep, but Perkins counters with The Octopus Stretch.

Austin tags himself in. Austin kicks Perkins in the face. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins tags in Bahh. Double Irish Whip. Pop Up Push Kick. Fulton kicks Bahh in the back. Austin dumps Perkins out of the ring Austin dropkicks Bahh. Austin tags in Fulton. Austin repeatedly stomps on Bahh’s chest. Fultone levels Bahh with a Body Avalanche. Fulton is mauling Bahh in the corner. Fulton tags in Austin. Assisted RoundHouse Kick. Fulton with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Austin with the lateral press for a two count. Austin hammers down on the back of Bahh’s neck. Austin applies a front face lock. Bahh muscles Austin to his corner. Fulton pulls Perkins off the ring apron. Bahh with a Back Body Drop. Williams tags himself in. Williams drops Austin with The Canadian Leg Sweep for a two count. Williams with The Flatliner for a two count. Williams tags in Alexander. Meeting Of The Minds. Austin decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Williams with a shoulder block. Slingshot CodeBreaker/Bridging German Suplex Combination for a two count.

Alexander is putting the boots to Austin. Austin with a knee lift. Austin stomps on the back of Alexander’s head. Austin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Fulton tags himself in. Alexander shoves Fulton into Austin. Fulton with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam for a two count. Fulton takes a swipe at Williams. Fulton tags in Austin. Fulton sends Alexander face first into Austin’s knees. Fulton with The Big Boot. Austin with a Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Austin applies a rear chin lock. Austin with forearm shivers. Austin slams Alexander’s head on the top rope. Austin with The Helicopter Leg Drop for a two count. Austin gets distracted by Williams. Austin kicks Williams in the face. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Austin. Alexander Powerslams Austin. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Austin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Austin with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins with two clotheslines. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Perkins knocks Fulton off the apron. Perkins with a Tornado DDT. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Fulton. Double Irish Whip. Push Kick/Running Crossbody Block Combination.

Perkins bodyslams Austin. Alexander made the blind tag. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash. Alexander dumps Perkins out of the ring. Alexander hooks the outside leg for a two count. Alexander tags in Williams. Double Irish Whip. Austin kicks Alexander in the face. Austin side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Alexander scores a right jab. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Sharpshooter. Alexander gets Fulton trapped in The Ankle Lock. Perkins adds The Cobra Twist. Alexander decks Bahh with a back elbow smash. Bahh breaks up the submission holds. Williams avoids The Fold. Williams tags in Alexander. Williams PowerBombs Austin. Fulton negates The Canadian Destroyer. Second Forearm Exchange. Perkins applies The Sleeper Hold. Fulton with a Double Chokeslam. Bahh clotheslines Fulton to the floor. Alexander uppercuts Perkins. Perkins kicks Alexander in the face. Perkins with a series of face washes. Perkins tags in Bahh. Double Splash. Bahh hits The Samoan Drop. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Alexander gets his knees up in the air. Williams connects with The Canadian Destroyer. Williams avoids The Running Splash. Bahh negates The Canadian Destroyer. Alexander stomps on the left ankle of Bahh. Alexander makes Bahh tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Josh Alexander & Petey Williams via Submission

Second Match: Mahabali Shera vs. Hernandez In A Chairly Legal Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hernandez kicks Shera in the gut. Hernandez ducks a clothesline from Shera. Shera with a leaping shoulder tackle. Shera slams Hernandez head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shera with two haymakers. Shera kicks Hernandez in the gut. Shera mocks Hernandez. Hernandez denies The Vertical Suplex. Hernandez dumps Shera chest first on the top rope. Hernandez rolls a chair into the ring. Shera with clubbing corner clotheslines. Shera bodyslams Hernandez on the chair for a two count. Hernandez regroups on the outside. Hernandez sets up a chair contraption. Hernandez delivers multiple chair shots. Shera kicks Hernandez off the chair. Shera punches Hernandez in the back. Shera stomps on Hernandez’s back. Shera with a massive chair shot. Shera rolls Hernandez back into the ring.

Shera stomps on Hernandez’s face. Hernandez kicks Shera in the gut. Hernandez bodyslams Shera through two chairs. Hernandez wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Hernandez with a knife edge chop. Hernandez whips Shera into the wedged chair for a two count. Hernandez is mauling Shera in the corner. Hernandez with clubbing axe handle strikes. Hernandez whips Shera across the ring. Shera kicks Hernandez in the chest. Shera with two clotheslines. Hernandez nails Shera with The Bell Clap. Shera hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Shera repeatedly whips Hernandez with the chair. Hernandez drives Shera face first into the steel ring post. Hernandez rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Shera has Hernandez perched on the top turnbuckle. Shera delivers The SuperPlex onto a pile of chairs for a two count. Hernandez drives Shera face first into two chairs. Rohit Raju clocks Hernandez with a blindside chair attack. Shera hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mahabali Shera via Pinfall

Third Match: Doc Gallows w/Karl Anderson vs. Black Taurus w/Crazzy Steve

Taurus dodges The Big Boot. Taurus rolls under a clothesline from Gallows. Taurus kicks Gallows in the face. Gallows launches Taurus over the top rope. Taurus with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Gallows avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Gallows clotheslines Taurus. Gallows transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gallows whips Taurus into the turnbuckles. Gallows HeadButts Taurus. Gallows with a straight right hand. Taurus with heavy bodyshots. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Taurus. Gallows dumps Taurus out of the ring. Anderson attacks Taurus behind the referee’s back. Gallows drops Taurus with The Big Boot for a two count. Gallows is raining down haymakers. Gallows poses for the crowd.

Taurus decks Gallows with a JawBreaker. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gallows uppercuts Taurus. Gallows uses the top rope as a weapon. Anderson delivers another cheap shot. Gallows kicks Taurus in the back. Gallows with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows tees off on Taurus. Gallows dumps Taurus out of the ring. Gallows launches Taurus over the ringside barricade. Gallows punches Taurus in the back. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows steps over the barricade. Gallows rolls Taurus back into the ring. Gallows with an elbow drop for a two count. Gallows with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock.

Gallows pulls Taurus down to the mat. Gallows with a Leg Drop for a two count. Gallows with a straight right hand. Taurus is displaying his fighting spirit. Gallows drops Taurus with The Big Boot. Gallows with a Running Boot. Gallows with a Running Splash for a two count. Gallows applies a nerve hold. Taurus with heavy bodyshots. Gallows punches Taurus in the back. Gallows bodyslams Taurus for a two count. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Taurus gets back to a vertical base. Gallows HeadButts Taurus. Taurus with a Twisting Body Press. Taurus with The 619. Taurus follows that with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Taurus starts kicking the hamstring of Gallows. The referee gets distracted by Anderson. Gallows SuperKicks Taurus. Gallows connects with The Gallows Pole to pickup the victory.

Winner: Doc Gallows via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Matt Cardona vs. Johnny Swinger In The Crate American Bash

Swinger is playing mind games with Cardona. Cardona rolls Swinger over for a two count. Swinger kicks Cardona in the gut. Cardona blocks a boot from Swinger. Swinger begs for mercy. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Swinger with an arm-drag takeover. Swinger struts around the ring. Swinger applies The Full Nelson Lock. Cardona with a hip smash. Cardona drops Swinger with a shoulder tackle. Cardona mocks Swinger. Swinger shoves Cardona. Swinger backs himself into the ropes. Swinger with an inverted low blow. Swinger stomps on the midsection of Cardona. Swinger with two elbow drops for a two count. Swinger pulls out a picture of Scott Hall from the first crate. Cardona whips Swinger across the ring. Cardona goes for a dropkick, but Swinger holds onto the ropes.

Swinger starts choking Cardona. Swinger wraps his bandana around Cardona’s neck. Swinger sends Cardona crashing into the ringside barricade. Swinger slams Cardona’s head on the top rope. Swinger with the lateral press for a two count. Swinger with an elbow drop for a two count. Cardona decks Swinger with a JawBreaker. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona crawls towards a crate. Cardona with a back elbow smash. Cardona kicks Swinger in the face. Swinger yanks Cardona off the middle turnbuckle. Swinger gets his fingers stuck in the rat trap. Swinger reverses out of the irish whip from Cardona. Cardona with a high knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Cardona applies a front face lock. Swinger applies a side headlock. Meeting Of The Minds. Cardona keeps the mystery crate closed. Swinger puts on brass knuckles. Cardona connects with The Radio Silence to pickup the victory. After the match, Cardona walks away with the mystery crate.

Winner: Matt Cardona via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sami Callihan vs. Sam Beale

Beale begs Callihan to hit him. Callihan swats away a dropkick from Beale. Callihan clotheslines Beale. Callihan kicks Beale in the face. Beale with heavy bodyshots. Beale with a forearm smash. Callihan nails Beale with The Pump Kick. Callihan with a Slingshot Twisting Vertical Suplex. Callihan rams Beale’s face against the canvas. Callihan works on his joint manipulation game. Callihan starts biting Beale’s fingers. Callihan dumps Beale out of the ring. Callihan is lighting up Beale’s chest. Beale is displaying his fighting spirit. Callihan hits The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Beale avoids the referee’s ten count. Callihan gives Beale a standing ovation. Callihan goes for The BrainBuster, but Beale counters with the small package for a two count. Beale with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Callihan pump kicks the right shoulder of Beale. Callihan clotheslines Beale. Callihan connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Brian Myers vs. Jake Something In The Hardcore Blindfold Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Myers grabs the referee’s t-shirt. Something shoves Myers into the turnbuckles. Myers regroups on the outside. Myers blasts Something with a trash can lid. Myers repeatedly hits Something with a metal bar. Myers wraps the bar around Something’s neck. Myers slams Something’s head on the ring apron. Myers with a metal cookie sheet shot for a one count. Myers drives his knee into Something’s back. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Something with elbows into the midsection of Myers. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Something. Myers drops Something with The Flatliner. Myers toys around with Something. Something denies The Lifting DDT.

Myers goes for a sunset flip, but Something rolls him over for a two count. Something hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Something with four short-arm clotheslines. Myers shoves the referee into Something. Myers lifts up his mask. Myers unloads Two SuperKicks. Matt Cardona walks down to the ring. Cardona puts the mystery crate into the ring. Something blasts Myers with the crate box. Something connects with The Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary w/The Decay vs. Tenille Dashwood w/Kaleb Konley vs. Jessica Havok vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Su Yung In The Weapons Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Dashwood immediately exits the ring. Edwards tries to schoolgirl Grace. Grace sends Edwards face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Grace with clubbing shoulder blocks. Grace repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Forearm Exchange. Havok drops Yung with The Big Boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Grace with clubbing lariats across Edwards neck. Dashwood trips Grace from the outside. Grace tugs on Dashwood’s hair. Grace is distracted by Konley. Grace with a straight right hand. Dashwood with a drop toe hold into the steel ring steps. Dashwood walks away from Yung. Edwards staple guns Dashwood’s backside. Each knockout gets a turn to attack Konley. Grace with The SpineBuster for a two count. Edwards drops Konley with The Spinning DDT. Rosemary and Havok clotheslines Konley over the top rope.

Yung with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Havok punches the trash can lid out of Edwards hands. Havok with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Grace denies The Chokeslam. Grace dumps Havok out of the ring. Edwards with forearm shivers. Grace ducks a clothesline from Edwards. Grace with a back elbow smash. Grace with two bodyslams. Edwards denies The Grace Driver. Grace with a Side Walk Slam on the garbage can for a two count. Yung ducks a clothesline from Grace. Yung with The Shotei. Yung wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Yung with a running shotei. Grace reverses out of the irish whip from Yung. Yung thrust kicks the midsection of Grace. Yung drives Grace first into the wedged chair.

Rosemary wraps a bull rope around Yung’s neck. Rosemary Spears Yung. Rosemary decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary pours thousands of thumbtacks on the floor. Rosemary goes for The Rosemary, but Edwards counters with The Spin Out Elbow Drop into the thumbtacks. Edwards blasts Rosemary with a kendo stick. Yung applies The Mandible Claw. Yung takes Edwards to the backstage area. Grace kicks Havok in the face. Grace ducks a clothesline from Havok. Grace with a Spinning Back Fist. Havok delivers her combination offense. Havok prepares for The MoonSault. Nevaeh throws powder into Havok’s face. Grace with a Running Meteora. Grace with a sliding elbow smash. Grace lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Konley SuperKicks Grace. Dashwood proceeds to steal the victory.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood via Pinfall

Eight Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz In The Old School Rules Title vs. Career Match For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jazz backs Purrazzo into the turnbuckles. Jazz unloads a flurry of strikes. Jazz with forearm shivers. Purrazzo decks Jazz with a back elbow smash. Jazz dodges The Pump Kick. Jazz with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Purrazzo with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Purrazzo hyperextends the left shoulder of Jazz. Jazz with forearm shivers. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Jazz. Jazz clotheslines Purrazzo. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Purrazzo uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Purrazzo uppercuts the left shoulder of Jazz. Following a snap mare takeover, Purrazzo with a Leg Drop for a two count. Purrazzo cranks on the left shoulder of Jazz for a two count. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar. Jazz with heavy bodyshots. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Jazz. Jazz decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Purrazzo drops Jazz with The Flatliner for a two count.

Purrazzo has complete control of the match. Purrazzo drives her elbow into Jazz’s chest. Purrazzo continues to work on the left shoulder of Jazz. Purrazzo kicks out the legs of Jazz. Purrazzo applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Purrazzo dropkicks Jazz to the floor. Purrazzo tells Jazz to bring it. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Jazz’s chest. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies a top wrist lock. Jazz with elbows into the midsection of Purrazzo. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Jazz. Purrazzo drives her knee into the midsection of Jazz. Jazz decks Purrazzo with a back elbow smash. Jazz kicks Purrazzo in the face. Jazz sends Purrazzo tumbling to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Jazz sends Purrazzo shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Jazz brings multiple weapons into the ring. Jazz with a forearm smash. Jazz rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Jazz ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Jazz unloads a flurry of left jabs. Jazz clotheslines Purrazzo. Jazz scores the elbow knockdown. Jazz hits The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Purrazzo. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jazz rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Jazz with The Samoan Drop. Jazz delivers multiple chair shots. Jazz connects with The DDT on the chair for a two count. Jazz with clubbing blows to Purrazzo’s back. Purrazzo denies The Unprettier. Purrazzo with Two Pump Kicks. Purrazzo with a Release Exploder Suplex. Purrazzo plants Jazz with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Pinfall

Ninth Match: Team Tommy Dreamer (Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, and Willie Mack) vs. Violent By Design In The Hardcore War Match

VBD will have the numbers advantage in this match. Eddie Edwards and Cody Deaner will start things off. Edwards attacks Deaner before the bell rings. Edwards HeadButts Deaner. Edwards with two haymakers. Edwards slams Deaner’s head on the ring apron. Edwards targets the midsection of Deaner. Deaner is throwing haymakers at Edwards. Deaner starts strangling Edwards. Edwards with a chop/forearm combination. Edwards rolls Deaner back into the ring. Deaner tees off on Edwards. Deaner repeatedly stomps on Edwards chest. Deaner whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Deaner. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Edwards grabs a steel chair. Deaner kicks Edwards in the gut. Deaner continues to punch and kick Edwards. Deaner bodyslams Edwards. Edwards with a mid-air gut punch. Deaner reverses out of the irish whip from Edwards. Edwards clotheslines Deaner. Edwards scores the elbow knockdown. Edwards side steps Deaner into the turnbuckles. Deaner kicks Edwards in the face. Edwards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards hits The Back Pack Stunner. Rhino is the next entrant.

Rhino brings a pool cue into the ring. Deaner with a blindside attack. VBD gangs up on Edwards. Rhino is choking Edwards with the pool cue. Deaner drives a chair into the midsection of Edwards. Deaner slams Edwards head on the chair. Rhino is putting the boots to Edwards. Rhino with a knife edge chop. Rhino HeadButts Edwards. VBD are mauling Edwards in the corner. Willie Mack is the next entrant. Mack with chain assisted haymakers. Double Irish Whip. Edwards kicks Rhino in the face. Edwards delivers multiple kendo stick shots. Edwards with a Kenny Side Russian Leg Sweep. Edwards and Mack starts choking Deaner in the corner. Mack uses a toaster as a weapon. Joe Doering is the next entrant. Edwards and Mack are double teaming Doering. Double Irish Whip. Doering with a double clothesline. Doering is choking Mack with his boot. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Choke Party. Deaner puts Mack’s fingers inside the toaster machine. Rich Swann is the next entrant.

Swann comes out with a table. Swann with a low blow to Doering. Swann attacks VBD with a traffic sign. Swann with Three Spinning Heel Kicks. Swann is fired up. Swann wraps a chain around Rhino’s neck. Swann clears the ring. Mack tees off on Deaner. Edwards and Swann sets up a table on the floor. Eric Young is the next entrant. Young attacks everybody with a hockey stick. Deaner wraps a chain around Mack’s neck. Young continues to use the hockey stick as a weapon. Deaner is throwing haymakers at Mack. Young breaks the hockey stick in half. Edwards unloads a flurry of strikes. Young with heavy bodyshots. Young with a straight right hand. Trey Miguel is final entrant in this match. Miguel’s weapon of choice is a golf club. Miguel with Two Scorpion Kicks. Miguel with a DDT/NeckBreaker Combination. Miguel dropkicks Rhino off the apron. Miguel bumps into Doering. Miguel with forearm shivers. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Doering. Miguel lands The Suicide Dive.

Doering catches Miguel in mid-air. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Doering. Doering with a Running Crossbody Block. Doering kicks Mack in the gut. Doering dumps Mack out of the ring. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Doering sets up a table in the corner. Edwards with clubbing kendo sticks shots. Edwards clotheslines Doering over the top rope. Young drops Edwards with a NeckBreaker. Mack with a SuperMan Punch. Deaner kicks Mack in the gut. Deaner hits The Deaner DDT. Swann responds The HandSpring Cutter. Rhino Gores Swann through the table for a two count. Swann denies The SuperPlex. Mack with a leaping haymaker. Edwards dumps Rhino out of the ring. Doering with The Tower Of Doom. Doering launches Edwards over the top rope. Doering with an elbow smash. Doering with a straight right hand. Doering hammers down on the back of Edwards neck. Doering is raining down haymakers. Miguel connects with The Flying Meteora through the table on the floor. Mack brings the fight to VBD. Mack side steps Rhino into the turnbuckles. Mack with a Pop Up Flatliner for a two count. Mack denies The PileDriver. Mack with a Back Body Drop. Young negates The Stunner. Deaner cracks Mack with the trash can. Young plants Mack with The PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violent By Design via Pinfall

