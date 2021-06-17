Devotion Wrestling has announced on Twitter that they will be hosting their first ever IMPACT seminar/tryout this coming August, which will be attended by top executive Scott D’Amore and company star Luke Gallows.
The dates for the tryout are August 7th-August 12th, with limited spots available. Full details can be found in the tweet below.
The biggest opportunity to ever come to SLC Utah.
We are happy to announce DCW to host its first @IMPACTWRESTLING seminar/Tryout Evaluation. None other by Executive Vice President @ScottDAmore & @The_BigLG
Spots are limited so Reserve yours today. pic.twitter.com/f8X1RKHqyZ
