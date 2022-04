According to PW Insider, IMPACT Wrestling is hoping to use the Briscoes (Jay & Mark) more going forward following their matchup with The Good Brothers at last night’s pay-per-view event.

As the show was going off the air the Briscoes noted that they were unhappy with their loss to the OG Bullet Club members, with the report noting that a possible rematch could be set down the line.

Briscoes just lost the ROH tag team titles to FTR at Friday’s Supercard of Honor special.