The official Twitter account for AAA has announced that IMPACT Wrestling star and current Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo will be making her in-ring debut for the promotion at the July 3rd Verano de Escandalo event in Mexico. The Virtuosa will be taking on Lady Shani.

¡ES OFICIAL! #VeranoDeEscándalo ya tiene fecha: 3 de julio, 2021 ¡Rumbo a #TriplemaniaXXIX! Muy pronto revelaremos más información. — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 7, 2021

Purrazzo made a surprise appearance at Rey de Reyes back in May, but this will be her first match for AAA.