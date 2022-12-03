Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Grace will join Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Komander, Aramis, Titus Alexander, IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, and indie sensation Michael Oku. Last year’s tournament was won by AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.