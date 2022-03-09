New IMPACT Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz will be defending the title against former AEW star Big Swole at the April 1st GCW event entitled, “For The Culture,” which takes place from Fair Park in Dallas Texas. This is one of many shows that are taking place as a part of the GCW Collective that weekend.

The news was announced on Twitter by AJ Gray.

Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz defends the crown against BIG SWOLE LIVE at For The Culture Tickets Available:https://t.co/fzBLE5ovmG pic.twitter.com/e1ib9yozsY — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) March 9, 2022

Steelz won the title from Mickie James at the recent IMPACT Sacrifice pay-per-view. She earned that opportunity by winning the first ever women’s Ultimate-X matchup.