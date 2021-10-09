IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Results 10/9/21

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

First Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Lady Frost In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ellering backs Frost into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for the clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ellering brings Frost down to the mat. Ellering applies an arm-bar. Ellering goes into the cover for a one count. Ellering grabs a side wrist lock. Ellering applies a side headlock. Frost whips Ellering across the ring. Ellering drops Frost with a shoulder tackle. Ellering rolls Frost over for a two count. Frost thrust kicks the midsection of Ellering. Ellering with the pass through. Ellering with a Flying NeckBreaker for a two count. Ellering follows that with a side headlock takeover. Frost answers with the headscissors neck lock. Ellering breaks the grip. Ellering floats over into a side headlock. Ellering backs Frost into the ropes. Ellering whips Frost across the ring. Frost ducks a clothesline from Ellering. Frost with a Headscissors Takeover. Frost with a Roundhouse Kick. Frost dropkicks Ellering to the floor.

Ellering with a corkscrew uppercut for a two count. Ellering unloads two knife edge chops. Ellering with forearm shivers. Ellering with a blistering chop. Ellering sends Frost to the corner. Ellering with a running chop. Frost kicks the right shoulder of Ellering. Machine Gun Chops. Frost goes for The Arm-Drag, but Ellering counters with a Senton Splash for a two count. Ellering with two forearm smashes. Ellering sends Frost to the corner. Frost kicks Ellering in the chest. Frost cartwheels off Ellering’s back. Frost with a basement dropkick for a two count. Frost with Two Corner Spears. Following a snap mare takeover, Frost with a Handstand Double Knee Drop for a two count. Frost kicks Ellering in the ribs. Frost with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Ellering pulls Frost off the middle turnbuckle pad. Ellering denies The STO. Frost dodges The Pump Kick. Ellering avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Frost with a Spinning Heel Kick. Ellering responds with a Running Lariat. Running Forearm Exchange. Ellering hits The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Ellering with clubbing blows to Frost’s back. Ellering whips Frost across the ring. Ellering goes for The Bosswoman Slam, but Frost lands back on her feet. Frost kicks Ellering in the gut. Frost nails Ellering with The Scorpion Kick. Frost goes for The Cartwheel Cannonball Strike, but Ellering rolls her over for a two count. Ellering whips Frost across the ring. Ellering connects with The Pop Up SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering with forearm shivers. Frost regroups on the ring apron. Frost drives her knee into the midsection of Ellering. Frost drops Ellering with The BlockBuster for a two count. Ellering stops Frost in her tracks. Ellering with The Electric Drop into the top turnbuckle pad. Ellering plants Frost with The Bosswoman Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rachael Ellering via Pinfall

Second Match: Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Green backs Michelle into the turnbuckles. Green sends Michelle face first into the canvas. Michelle screams at Green. Green applies a side headlock. Green with a side headlock takeover. Michelle with heavy bodyshots. Michelle with a forearm smash. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Green grabs a side headlock. Green with another side headlock takeover. Michelle answers with the headscissors neck lock. Green pops back on her feet. Green applies another side headlock. Michelle whips Green across the ring. Green drops Michelle with a shoulder tackle. Green taunts Michelle. Michelle drops down on the canvas. Green with a headlock takeover. Green with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Green uppercuts Michelle. Green decks Michelle with a back elbow smash. Michelle sends Green shoulder first into the steel ring post. Michelle with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Michelle stomps on the left hand of Green. Michelle poses for the crowd.

Michelle with another Swinging Arm-Ringer. Michelle hyperextends the left shoulder of Green. Michelle hooks the outside leg for a two count. Green with heavy bodyshots. Michelle sweeps out the legs of Green. Michelle slams the left hand of Green on the ring apron. Michelle rocks Green with a forearm smash. Michelle rolls Green back into the ring. Michelle goes into the cover for a two count. Michelle applies a bridging top wrist lock. Green gets back to a vertical base. Short-Arm Reversal by Michelle. Michelle with The Arm-Breaker. Green responds with The Pump Kick. Green rolls Michelle over for a two count. Green with The La Magistral for a two count. Green with the backslide cover for a two count. Green ducks a clothesline from Michelle. Green with two diving clotheslines. Green kicks Michelle in the gut. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green hits The PK for a two count. Michelle denies The Unprettier. Michelle drops Green with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Michelle argues with the referee. Michelle with a Spinning Back Kick. Green denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Green HeadButts Michelle. Green connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chelsea Green via Pinfall

Third Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Brandi Lauren In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Tournament

Martinez dropkicks Lauren. Martinez with two clotheslines. Martinez with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Martinez uppercuts Lauren. Martinez with a knife edge chop. Lauren reverses out of the irish whip from Martinez. Lauren drives her knee into the midsection of Martinez. Following a snap mare takeover, Lauren with a Running Neck Snap. Lauren sits up.

Lauren with a running forearm smash. Lauren repeatedly stomps on Martinez’s chest. Lauren is choking Martinez with her boot. Lauren is mauling Martinez in the corner. Lauren tugs on Martinez’s hair. Martinez headbutts the midsection of Lauren. Martinez with forearm shivers. Martinez with a Running Boot. Martinez follows that with clubbing blows to Lauren’s back. Martinez connects with The OG Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal In A First Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Steelz applies a side headlock. Senegal reverses the hold. Steelz applies a hammerlock. Senegal grabs a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Senegal rolls Steelz over for a one count. Steelz regroups in the corner. Steelz kicks Senegal in the gut. Steelz whips Senegal across the ring. Senegal drops Steelz with a shoulder tackle. Senegal with a deep arm-drag. Senegal dropkicks Steelz. Steelz side steps Senegal into the turnbuckles. Senegal launches Steelz over the top rope. Senegal slides out of the ring. Steelz SuperKicks Senegal from the ring apron. Steelz resets the referee’s ten count. Senegal with forearm shivers. Steelz denies The Headscissors Takeover. Steelz wraps Senegal’s legs around the steel ring post. Steelz rolls Senegal back into the ring. Steelz hooks the outside leg for a two count. Steelz applies a rear chin lock. Senegal with heavy bodyshots. Steelz rocks Senegal with a forearm smash. Steelz sends Senegal to the corner. Senegal with a Rebound Enzuigiri. Steelz answers with a forearm smash. Steelz gets Senegal tied up in the ropes. Steelz sends Senegal tumbling to the floor.

Steelz repeatedly stomps on Senegal’s back. Steelz with a flying forearm smash. Steelz with a lifting uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Steelz with The PK for a two count. Steelz transitions into a ground and pound attack. Steelz talks smack to Senegal. Steelz is choking Senegal with her boot. Steelz scores two right jabs. Senegal ducks a clothesline from Steelz. Senegal with a back fist. Senegal scores two elbow knockdowns. Senegal with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Steelz dives over Senegal. Senegal decks Steelz with a back elbow smash. Senegal with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Senegal kicks Steelz in the chest. Senegal punches Steelz in the back. Senegal hits The Rebound German Suplex for a two count. Senegal is shocked. Steelz denies The Slice Bread. Steelz with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Steelz drops Senegal with The SpringBoard Bulldog for a two count. Senegal denies The Cutter. Senegal rolls Steelz over for a two count. Steelz connects with The Cutter for a two count. Steelz is displaying her frustration. Steelz hammers down on the back of Senegal’s neck. Senegal with heavy bodyshots. Steelz plants Senegal with The Crucifix Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tasha Steelz via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Deonna Purrazzo w/Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Masha Slamovich In A Pick Your Poison Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Slamovich applies a hammerlock. Purrazzo grabs a side headlock. Purrazzo with a side headlock takeover. Slamovich answers with the headscissors neck lock. Slamovich with a waist lock go-behind. Purrazzo with a snap mare takeover. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Slamovich signals for the test of strength. Purrazzo with a back heel trip for a two count. Purrazzo has the leverage advantage. Slamovich kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Slamovich with The Butterfly Suplex. Slamovich with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Slamovich follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Slamovich wipes out Rehwoldt with The Cannonball Senton. Purrazzo nails Slamovich with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo stomps on the left hand of Slamovich. Purrazzo repeatedly stomps on Slamovich’s chest. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Purrazzo drops her weight on the left shoulder of Slamovich for a two count.

Purrazzo puts her knees on the left shoulder of Slamovich. Purrazzo grabs a side wrist lock. Purrazzo kicks the left elbow of Slamovich. Purrazzo wraps the left shoulder of Slamovich around the bottom rope. Purrazzo kicks the bottom rope for added pressure. Purrazzo clotheslines Slamovich for a two count. Purrazzo and Slamovich are trading back and forth shots. Purrazzo with clubbing blows to Slamovich’s back. Purrazzo talks smack to Slamovich. Purrazzo with a clubbing crossface. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo whips Slamovich across the ring. Slamovich dropkicks Purrazzo. Slamovich with The Jackknife Cover for a two count. Slamovich applies a waist lock. Purrazzo with two sharp elbow strikes. Slamovich sends Purrazzo into the ropes. Purrazzo ducks a clothesline from Slamovich. Purrazzo drops Slamovich with The Twisting Flatliner. Purrazzo applies The Koji Clutch. Slamovich puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Slamovich with a forearm smash. Purrazzo dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Purrazzo kicks Slamovich in the gut. Slamovich dodges The Big Boot. Slamovich with The Spinning Back Kick. Slamovich kicks Purrazzo in the face and ribs. Slamovich with a Rising Knee Strike. Slamovich with The Helluva Kick. Slamovich follows that with The Spin Kick for a two count. Purrazzo applies a side headlock. Purrazzo hammers down on the back of Slamovich’s neck. Purrazzo with a running knee lift. Purrazzo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Purrazzo applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Slamovich connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Purrazzo denies The PileDriver. Purrazzo brings Slamovich down to the mat. Purrazzo applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Slamovich puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Slamovich ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Purrazzo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Purrazzo kicks out the legs of Slamovich. Purrazzo makes Slamovich verbally submit to The Venus De Milo.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Sixth Match: Rachael Ellering vs. Mercedes Martinez In A Semi-Final Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

Ellering wants Martinez to shake her hand. Martinez obliges. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Martinez with a single leg takedown. Martinez applies a leg lock. Martinez escapes the rear chin lock. Strong lockup. Ellering grabs a side wrist lock. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Martinez denies the deep arm-drag. Martinez taunts Ellering. Martinez with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Martinez kicks Ellering in the back. Ellering dodges The Running Boot. Ellering rolls Martinez over for a two count. Ellering with a drop toe hold. Martinez avoids the sliding dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Second Side Headlock Taker/Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Martinez clips the left knee of Ellering. Martinez slaps Ellering in the face. Martinez kicks Ellering in the gut. Martinez with Two Butterfly Suplex’s. Ellering ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Ellering with a Running Lariat. Martinez answers with a Pump Knee Strike.

Forearm Exchange on the ring apron. Martinez denies The Pump Kick. Martinez Spears Ellering on the apron. Martinez with clubbing blows to Ellering’s chest. Martinez uppercuts Ellering. Martinez sends Ellering chest first into the steel barricade. Martinez with a sharp knee strike. Martinez drives her boot into Ellering’s ribs. Martinez rolls Elering back into the ring. Martinez unloads Three Kamigoye’s. Martinez drops Ellering with The DDT for a two count. Martinez goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Ellering counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Ellerign dodges The Big Boot. Ellering nails Martinez with The Pump Kick. Ellering drags Martinez to the corner. Ellering goes for The SpringBoard Leg Drop, but Martinez counters with The CodeBreaker. Martinez drops Ellering with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Martinez grapevines the legs of Ellering. Ellering grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Martinez with a chop/forearm combination. Ellering dodges The Helluva Kick. Ellergin with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Ellering with a Modified SlingBlade. Ellering with a knife edge chop. Ellering follows that with The STO. Ellering with The Twisting Elbow Drop for a two count. Ellering whips Martinez across the ring. Ellering goes for The SpineBuster, but Martinez lands back on her feet. Martinez with a forearm smash. Martinez hit The SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ellering with The Rolling Elbow. Ellering drops Martinez with The Aoi Shoudou. Ellering whips Martinez across the ring. Ellering with The Pop Up SpineBuster for a two count. Ellering applies a front face lock. Martinez with forearm shivers. Ellering connects with The Bosswoman Slam for a two count. Ellering pulls Martinez off the bottom rope. Martinez fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Martinez hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Martinez makes Ellering tap out to The Guillotine Choke. After the match, Martinez hugs Ellering.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez via Submission

Seventh Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green In A Semi-Final Round Match In The IMPACT Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

