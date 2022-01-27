IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that Mickie James will defend her Knockouts championship against Tasha Steelz at the February 19th No Surrender event from the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NO SURRENDER:

-Moose versus W. Morrissey for the IMPACT world title

-Mickie James versus Tasha Steelz for the IMPACT Knockouts title