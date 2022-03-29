Impact Wrestling has made another change to Ultimate X at Friday’s Multiverse of Matches event.

It was announced today that Blake Christian will replace Willie Mack in the match. There’s no word yet on why Impact has pulled Mack, but we will keep you updated.

Christian made his Impact debut back at All Glory in October 2019, but then worked several matches in early 2021. He returned in January of this year for a loss to Laredo Kid on Before The Impact, and then worked a Triple Threat with Kid and Austin, the winner, on Impact in mid-February.

Impact announced last week that Mike Bailey was being pulled from the match, and replaced by Chris Bey. Bailey was added to a singles match with Alex Shelley. Mack has not been added to another match on the card as of this writing.

The Ultimate X match will now see Trey Miguel defend the X Division Title against Bey, Christian, Vincent, Rich Swann, and Jordynne Grace. The winner will go on to defend the title in a Triple Threat against Bailey and Ace Austin at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 23 in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Impact’s Multiverse of Matches show at WrestleCon will take place this Friday, April 1 at 9pm ET from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX. It will air live on FITE TV. Impact will then present a midnight show featuring the throwback-style IPWF (Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation) brand.

Below is the updated card for Multiverse of Matches:

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo defends her ROH Women’s World Title or her AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

Savannah Evans and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary and Havok vs. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

The Bullet Club vs. Impact

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

ROH vs. Impact (Non-Title)

ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

NWA vs. Impact

Mickie James and Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green and Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona

Impact World Champion Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

