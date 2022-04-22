Impact Wrestling has moved a title match from the main card to the pre-show of Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

It was previously announced that Impact X Division Champion Trey Miguel will defend against Mike Bailey and Ace Austin at Rebellion. However, Impact has now moved that match to the Countdown To Rebellion pre-show.

The Countdown To Rebellion now has two title matches scheduled as The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood will defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against the former champions, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee of The IInspiration.

In more news for Rebellion, Impact has only confirmed 4 of the 7 challengers in the Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match will see Violent By Design defend against The Good Brothers, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Rhino and Heath, and Honor No More’s Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. The other 3 teams will be revealed on Saturday night.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. The thirty-minute Countdown To Rebellion pre-show will air on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

3 teams TBA vs. The Good Brothers vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Countdown To Rebellion Pre-show: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood (c)

