Impact Moving On Without Michael Elgin After “#SpeakingOut” Allegations, Slammiversary Plans Changing

Impact Wrestling has reportedly removed Michael Elgin from all future programming.
As noted earlier this week, Impact announced that they had suspended Elgin while “#SpeakingOut” allegations against him were investigated. PWInsider reported today that Impact issued a statement to confirm that Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact programming. The statement reads like this:
“Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact Wrestling programming.”
Word is that Elgin is done in Impact. He has been removed from the Impact website roster, and all of his merchandise has been pulled from the Shop Impact website. Impact officials reportedly informed Elgin of their decision earlier today.
There’s no word yet on what Elgin’s departure means for the Slammiversary main event set for the July 18 pay-per-view. Impact announced on Thursday that Tessa Blanchard had been released and stripped of the World Title, which left Elgin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards in a Fatal 4 Way. Now it’s believed that other opponents will be added to Miguel vs. Austin vs. Edwards, which will be to crown the new Impact World Champion at Slammiversary.
Impact will not be able to use any pre-Slammiversary footage they had shot with Elgin, and are reportedly working on how they will reconfigure upcoming Impact TV episodes for the build to Slammiversary. They do not have any TV tapings scheduled in the lead up to Slammiversary, but they are weighing their options based on other content taped, and possibly filming new material remotely.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea