IMPACT No Surrender 2021 Results

February 13, 2021

The Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tenille Dashwood & XXXL w/Kaleb Konley vs. The Decay In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tenille Dashwood and Rosemary will start things off. Dashwood with a straight right hand. Rosemary with forearm shivers. Rosemary whips Dashwood across the ring. Dashwood ducks under two clotheslines from Rosemary. Rosemary drops Dashwood with The Pump Kick. Steve and Larry D will start things off. Steve ducks a clothesline from Larry. Steve with a forearm smash. Steve uppercuts Larry. Steve with a Mongolian Chop. Steve with clubbing elbow smashes. Larry reverses out of the irish whip from Steve. Steve brings Larry down to the mat. Steve drives his knee into the right shoulder of Larry. Romero and Taurus are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Taurus with a knife edge chop. Taurus applies a side headlock. Romero whips Taurus across the ring. Taurus slips over Romero’s back. Taurus sends Romero to the corner. Taurus delivers his combination offense. Taurus applies a wrist lock. Taurus with an Arm-Breaker. Taurus with a basement dropkick. Romero regroups on the outside.

Decay is playing mind games with Dashwood and XXXL. Taurus tags in Steve. Steve ducks a clothesline from Romero. Romero goes for a Bodyslam, but Steve lands back on his feet. Konley trips Steve from the outside. Romero levels Steve with a Body Avalanche. Romero tags in Larry. Larry kicks Steve in the face. Larry with forearm shivers. Larry with the irish whip. Larry follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Larry drags Steve to the corner. Dashwood tags herself in. Dashwood repeatedly stomps on Steve’s chest. Dashwood tags in Romero. Romero and Steve are trading back and forth shots. Romero backs Steve into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Steve side steps Romero into the turnbuckles. Larry and Taurus are tagged in.

Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a running clothesline. Taurus punches Larry. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Romero. Taurus HeadButts Romero. Taurus with a Lariat. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Larry. Taurus hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Dashwood taunts Taurus. Taurus runs after Konley. Larry lands The Suicide Dive. Larry rolls Taurus back into the ring. Taurus knocks Larry off the ring apron. Taurus with a Tornillo through the ropes. Steve with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Rosemary stops Romero in his tracks. Dashwood with a Sliding Dropkick. Romero PowerBombs Dashwood onto the cavalry on the outside. Romero rolls Taurus back into the ring. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Larry. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rosemary blinds Romero with the green mist. Taurus drops Larry with a Twisting BlockBuster. Taurus connects with The Fisherman’s Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Decay via Pinfall

Second Match: Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Edwards with a side headlock takeover. Myers answers with the headscissors escape. Edwards with a deep arm-drag. Edwards applies an arm-bar. Edwards grabs a side wrist lock. Cardona tags himself in. Cardona punches the left wrist of Myers. Cardona tells Myers to bring it. Myers tags in Hernandez. Quick shoving contest. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Hernandez. Cardona applies a side headlock. Hernandez whips Cardona across the ring. Hernandez drops Cardona with a shoulder tackle. Cardona drops down on the canvas. Hernandez kicks Cardona in the chest. Cardona dropkicks Hernandez. Cardona applies a wrist lock. Cardona tags in Edwards. Double Wrist Lock. Hernandez with a double clothesline. Hernandez tags in Myers. Myers repeatedly stomps on Edwards back and chest. Myers whips Edwards across the ring. Edwards slides under Myers. Edwards with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Edwards with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Edwards goes for a Bodyslam, but Myers lands back on his feet. Myers tags in Hernandez.

Edwards ducks a clothesline from Myers. Edwards knocks Hernadez off the ring apron. Edwards runs after Myers. Hernandez with a blindside attack. Hernandez rolls Edwards back into the ring. Hernandez applies a Bear Hug. Hernandez backs Edwards into the turnbuckles. Hernandez tags in Myers. Myers with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Myers applies a rear chin lock. Edwards decks Myers with a JawBreaker. Myers sweeps out the legs of Edwards. Myers stomps on Edwards back. Myers is trying to remove a turnbuckle pad. Myers tags in Hernandez. Hernandez rips off the top turnbuckle pad. Hernandez punches Edwards in the back. Hernandez slams Edwards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hernandez tags in Myers. Myers continues to stomp on Edwards chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Myers applies a rear chin lock. Edwards with heavy bodyshots. Myers drives his knee into the midsection of Edwards. Stalemate in the corner. Gut Punch Exchange. Myers goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Edwards lands back on his feet. Edwards with a Belly to Back Suplex of his own. Myers tags in Hernandez. Hernandez knocks Cardona off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Cardona. Hernandez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hernandez applies a front face lock. Hernandez tags in Myers.

Myers with a right jab. Myers with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Myers taunts Cardona. Myers applies a wrist lock. Myers tags in Hernandez. Hernandez delivers a gut punch. Hernandez is choking Edwards with his boot. Hernandez with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hernandez shoves Cardona off the apron. Edwards side steps Hernandez into the turnbuckles. Hernandez decks Edwards wit a back elbow smash. Edwards answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Edwards with a knife edge chop. Edwards creates distance with The SuperPlex. Cardona and Myers are tagged in. Cardona with a Face Plant. Cardona blasts Hernandez off the apron. Cardona with a double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Hernandez. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona hits The Radio Boot for a two count. Myers denies The Tiger Driver. Myers connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Myers stomps on Edwards chest. Edwards with a Flying Enzuigiri. Edwards dumps Hernandez out of the ring. Edward goes for The Suicide Dive, but Hernandez counters with The Bell Clap. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Edwards clotheslines Hernandez over the top rope. Edwards lands The Suicide Dive. Cardona with a JawBreaker. Myers dumps Cardona face first on the exposed steel. Myers plants Cardona with The Roster Cut to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brian Myers & Hernandez via Pinfall

Third Match: Cody Deaner w/Violent By Design vs. Jake Something

