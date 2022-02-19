IMPACT No Surrender Results 2/19/22

First Match: Ace Austin w/Madman Fulton vs. Chris Bey vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT X-Division Championship

Austin chops Something after the bell rings. Something clotheslines Austin. Bey drops Bailey with The Big Boot. Bey ducks under two clotheslines from Something. Something leapfrogs over Bey. Something goes for The Body Block, but Bey counters with a sunset flip for a two count. Bey kicks Something in the face. Something clotheslines Bey over the top rope. Bailey stops Something in his tracks. Bailey ducks a clothesline from Something. Bailey with rapid fire kicks. Bailey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bailey follows that with a double dropkick. Bailey pops back on his feet. Something drops Bailey with a Leaping Body Block. Something with a Vertical Suplex onto the calvary on the outside. Something lands The Big Man Dive. Something rolls Bey back into the ring.

Something levels Bey with The Body Avalanche. Austin side steps Something into the turnbuckles. Austin with a SpringBoard Windmill Kick. Austin with a Modified Pedigree for a two count. Austin repeatedly kicks Something in the back. Austin with a straight right hand. Austin with a knee drop. Austin is putting the boots to Something. Austin ducks a clothesline from Something. Austin with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Austin with forearm shivers. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin holds onto the ropes. Bey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Austin drives his knee into the midsection of Something. Austin with Two Leaping Head Kicks. Bey responds with The Superman Forearm. Bey dropkicks Bailey off the ring apron. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Austin with a drive by dropkick. Austin nails Bey with The Hook Kick. Austin slides out of the ring. Bailey with The Asai MoonSault. Bailey plays to the crowd. Bailey rolls Austin back into the ring.

Bailey with a Twisting Head Kick. Bailey goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but Something catches him in mid-air. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Bey counters with a Dropkick. Bey drills Something with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Bey with The Flying Splash for a two count. Bailey with The Standing Shooting Star Press. Bailey with a Roundhouse Kick. Something rocks Bailey with a forearm smash. Something with The Corner Spear. Something whips Bailey across the ring. Something goes for Into The Void, but Austin gets in the way. Double SuperKick. Austin wants to be friends with Bailey. Bey connects with The Art Of Finesse for a two count. Bey reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Bey delivers his combination offense. Austin clotheslines Bey off the middle rope. Austin with an Apron Enzuigiri to Something. Austin goes for The SpringBoard Fold, but Something counters with Into The Void to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jake Something via Pinfall

– Next week on IMPACT Wrestling, Trey Miguel & Jake Something will battle Ace Austin & Mike Bailey.

Second Match: JONAH vs. Black Taurus w/The Decay

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Taurus into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Taurus with haymakers. Taurus with a knife edge chop. Taurus runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taurus with a Spinning Back Kick. Taurus ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Taurus drops down on the canvas. Jonah with a Mid-Air Body Block. Jonah clotheslines Taurus over the top rope. Jonah punches Taurus in the back. Jonah goes for a Bodyslam, but Taurus lands back on his feet. Taurus sends Jonah face first into the steel ring post. Taurus lands The Tornillo. Jonah rolls Taurus back into the ring. Taurus with a Twisting Tope through the ropes. Taurus tosses Jonah back inside the ring. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus slips over Jonah’s back. Jonah sends Taurus ribs first into the top turnbuckle pad. Jonah launches Taurus to the corner.

Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah HeadButts Taurus. Jonah applies a waist lock. Taurus with three sharp elbow strikes. Taurus with a JawBreaker. Jonah scores the elbow knockdown. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Jonah with the irish whip. Taurus repeatedly kicks Jonah in the face. Taurus with a Shotgun Dropkick. Taurus with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus follows that with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jonah responds with The Stinger Splash. Taurus HeadButts Jonah. Jonah drops Taurus with a Leaping Body Block. Taurus sends Jonah face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Taurus with The Tiger Feint Kick. Taurus with The Twisting Senton for a two count. Jonah hammers down on the back of Taurus neck. Taurus HeadButts Jonah. Taurus puts Jonah on the top turnbuckle. Jonah sends Taurus crashing into the canvas. Jonah with The Flying Thez Press. Jonah PowerBombs Taurus for a two count. Jonah clotheslines Taurus. Jonah drags Taurus to the corner. Jonah connects with The Tsunami to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Third Match: Jay White vs. Eric Young w/Violent By Design

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White applies a side headlock. Young whips White across the ring. White drops Young with a shoulder tackle. Young grabs a side headlock. White whips Young across the ring. Young with a shoulder tackle of his own. White kicks Young in the gut. Chop Exchange. White sends Young to the corner. Young side steps White into the turnbuckles. Young repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Young with a forearm smash. Bodyshot Exchange. Young is mauling White in the corner. The referee admonishes Young. White reverses out of the irish whip from Young. White with a Back Body Drop. White dumps Young out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Young back first into the ring apron. White with a knife edge chop. White rolls Young back into the ring. White with a blistering chop. Young reverses out of the irish whip from White. Young sends White shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Young repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of White. Young applies The Dragon Sleeper from the top turnbuckle. Young dives over White. White side steps Young into the turnbuckles. White drops Young with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Young denies The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White unloads two knife edge chops. White repeatedly stomps on Young’s chest. White is choking Young with his boot. White goes for Belly to Back Suplex, but Young lands back on his feet. Young kicks White in the gut. Young with The DDT. Young scores the elbow knockdown. Young with The Discus Lariat. Young with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Young stares at the refere. Young with clubbing blows to White’s back. Young with a straight right hand. Second Chop Exchange. White regroups on the outside. Forearm Exchange.

Young is throwing haymakers at White. White reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Young with a shoulder block. Young gets crotched on the top turnbuckle pad. Young starts biting White’s forehead. Young with a straight right hand. Young lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Young goes for The PileDriver, but White counters with a Back Body Drop. Young punches White. White responds with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. Young denies The Half & Half Suplex. White hits The Snap Saito Suplex. Young denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with The Flatliner on the ring apron. White resets the referee’s ten count. Young blocks The German Suplex. White rakes the eyes of Young. Young returns the favor. Young delivers The PileDriver on the apron. Young rolls White back into the ring. Young hooks the outside leg for a two count. Young mocks White. White with The Back Drop Clutch for a two count. Young uses the middle rope for leverage for a two count. Young denies The Blade Runner. Young kicks White in the gut. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Miranda Alize For Either The ROH Women’s World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alize applies a hammerlock. Alize rolls Purrazzo over for a one count. Purrazzo gives Alize a standing ovation. Alize denies the monkey flip. Alize gets Purrazzo in a full mouth position. Purrazzo avoids The Miranda Rights. Purrazzo applies a wrist lock. Alize with two dropkicks. Alize unloads two knife edge chops. Purrazzo reverses out of the irish whip from Alize. Alize with a deep arm-drag. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Purrazzo sends Alize into the ropes. Alize with a Running Hurricanrana. Purrazzo regroups on the outside. Alize lands The Suicide Dive. Alize rolls Purrazzo back into the ring. Alize goes into the cover for a two count.

Purrazzo denies The O’Connor Roll. Purrazzo nails Alize with The Pump Kick. Purrazzo stomps on Alize’s face. Purrazzo hammers down on the back of Alize’s neck. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Purrazzo applies The Surfboard Chin Lock. Purrazzo kicks the right shoulder of Alize. Purrazzo repeatedly drives her knee into Alize’s back. Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize rolls Purrazzo over for a two count. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize with The La Magistral for a two count. Purrazzo answers with another Pump Kick. Purrazzo unloads two knife edge chops. Purrazzo sends Alize to the corner. Alize side steps Purrazzo into the turnbuckles.

Purrazzo launches Alize over the top rope. Alize rocks Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Alize with a shoulder block. Alize with a Basement Hurricanrana. Forearm Exchange. Alize with a chop/forearm combination. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Alize slams Purrazzo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alize is mauling Purrazzo in the corner. Alize with a flying forearm smash. Alize sweeps out the legs of Purrazzo. Alize with The Flying Boot for a two count. Alize avoids The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Purrazzo with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Alize denies The Queen’s Gambit. Alize ducks a clothesline from Purrazzo. Alize with The Ripcord Knee. Alize applies The Miranda Lights. Purrazzo rolls Alize over for a two count. Alize connects The Flatliner for a two count. Purrazzo avoids The Shining Wizard. Purrazzo makes Alize tap out to The Venus de Milo.

Winner: Still ROH Women’s World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo via Submission

Fifth Match: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Cardona wants Grace to shake his hand. Grace with forearm shivers. Grace ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Grace with a short-arm clothesline. Grace kicks the left knee of Cardona. Grace with a sharp knee strike. Cardona goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Grace counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Grace ducks a clothesline from Cardona. Cardona denies The Cazadora Bulldog. Grace with a back elbow smash. Cardona reverses out of the irish whip from Grace. Grace with another back elbow smash. Grace applies The Sleeper Hold. Grace drops Cardona with The Spinning Back Fist. Grace with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Cardona walks up the ramp way. Grace with a knife edge chop. Grace with forearm shivers. Cardona shoves Grace. Cardona pulls the referee into harms way. Cardona drives Grace head first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Cardona talks smack to Grace. Cardona is choking Grace with his knee. The referee admonishes Cardona. Cardona slams Grace’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona slams Grace’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Grace with a reverse hammer throw into the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona decks Grace with a back elbow smash. Cardona with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Cardona continues to run his mouth. Grace fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cardona kicks Grace in the gut. Cardona pie faces Grace. Cardona whips Grace across the ring. Grace kicks Cardona in the face. Grace with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Grace with The Sliding Lariat.

Grace follows that with combo palm strikes. Grace hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Cardona with a leaping double knee strike. Cardona delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cardona nails Grace with Two Reboots for a two count. Grace denies The Radio Silence. Grace with combination lariats. Grace with The Shotgun Meteora. Grace follows that with a sliding elbow smash. Grace kicks a steel chair into Cardona’s face. Grace rolls Cardona back into the ring. Grace picks up the chair. The referee gets in Grace’s way. Cardona rolls Grace over for a two count. Cardona clotheslines Grace. Cardona threatens to hit Grace with the chair. Grace connects with the low blow which causes the disqualification. After the match, Grace delivers a massive chair shot across the back of Cardona.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Matt Cardona via Disqualification

Sixth Match: The Good Brothers (c) vs. The Guerrillas Of Destiny For The IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

