IMPACT No Surrender Results 2/24/23

Sam’s Town Live

Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon w/The Design

Santino Marella joins the commentary team for this match. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Kon. Kazarian kicks Kon in the gut. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Kon. Kazarian with a chop/haymaker combination. Kon reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Kon into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with a shoulder block. Kazarian slips over Kon’s back. Kazarian slides under Kon’s legs. Kazarian with another chop/haymaker combination. Kon reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian kicks Kon in the chest. Kazarian clotheslines Kon over the top rope. Kazarian kicks Kon towards the steel barricade. Kazarian dropkicks Kon off the ring apron. Kazarian is lighting up Kon’ chest. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian drives his knee into the midsection of Kon. Kon drops Kazarian with a Rebound Lariat. Kon resets the referee’s ten count. Kon uppercuts Kazarian. Kon slaps Kazarian in the chest. Kon rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Kon with a forearm smash. Kon whips Kazarian across the ring. Kon with a Back Body Drop. Kon with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Kon applies a nerve hold. Kon with two falling axe handle strikes for a two count. Kazarian answers with two haymakers. Kon blocks The Crucifix Bomb. Kon with a SpineBuster for a two count.

Kon with a neck snap. Kon uppercuts Kazarian. Kon repeatedly stomps on Kazarian’s chest. Kazarian is displaying his fighting spirit. Kon kicks Kazarian in the gut. Kon tosses Kazarian out of the ring. Kon punches Kazarian in the back. Kon rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Kazarian with three haymakers. Kazarian with a Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian follows that with a SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kon buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kazarian. Kazarian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kazarian drops Kon with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Kon blocks The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Kazarian with clubbing blows to Kon’s back. Kon backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Kon with clubbing back elbow smashes. Kon HeadButts Kazarian. Kon denies The Flux Capacitor. Kon goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Kazarian ducks out of the way. Kazarian with The La Magistral for a two count. Kazarian applies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. The referee gets distracted by Angels. Kazarian blasts Angels off the ring apron. Callihan inadvertently hits Kon with a steel chair. Kazarian connects with The Slingshot Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Second Match: The Death Dollz (c) w/Rosemary vs. The HEX For The IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Taya Valkyrie and Allysin Kay will start things off. Rockers Punches. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Kay ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Kay with a NeckBreaker. Kay transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kay slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kay tags in Belle. Following a snap mare takeover, Belle with a Running Neck Snap. Kay with a Running Senton Splash. Belle follows that with The PK for a two count. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie sends Belle to the corner. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Valkyrie tags in Havok. Havok unloads a flurry of right jabs. Havok with Two Bionic Elbows. Kay trips Havok from the outside. Belle repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Belle with a Running Knee Strike. Belle mocks The Death Dollz. Havok reverses out of the irish whip from Belle. Belle side steps Havok into the turnbuckles. Kay tags herself in. Kay with a back elbow smash. Belle with a running forearm smash. Belle follows that with a Running Hip Attack.

Havok with a Running Boot. Kay pulls Havok off the bottom turnbuckle for a two count. Kay applies a half nelson chin lock. Kay pulls Havok down to the mat. Kay stomps on Havok’s chest. Kay kicks Havok in the ribs. The Hex continues to cut the ring in half. Belle chokes Havok behind the referee’s back. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Kay rocks Havok with a forearm smash. Kay fish hooks Havok. Kay applies a rear chin lock. Belle tags herself in. Belle repeatedly stomps on Havok’s chest. Belle is choking Havok with her boot. Belle with a cheap shot to Valkyrie. The Hex are mauling Havok in the corner. Havok HeadButts Belle. Valkyrie and Kay are tagged in. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Kay. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Kay. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie delivers her combination offense. Valkyrie clotheslines Kay. Valkyrie hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Valkyrie kicks Kay in the ribs. Valkyrie pulls Kay down to the mat. Kay avoids The Elbow Drop. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown. Valkyrie with The Bow and Arrow Stomp for a two count. Meeting Of The Minds. Valkyrie rocks Belle with a forearm smash. Kay hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Kay chops Valkyrie. Kay puts Valkyrie on the top turnbuckle. Kay with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Kay HeadButts Valkyrie. Valkyrie with the back door escape. Valkyrie with The SitOut PowerBomb. Belle made the blind tag. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Havok tags herself in. Havok kicks Belle in the gut. Havok with a hamstring kick. Havok with a Roundhouse Kick. Kay responds with a Pump Kick. Valkyrie Spears Kay. Kay denies The Road To Valhalla. Kay with a Roundhouse Kick. Havok blasts Belle with The Pounce. Havok with a Choke Bomb to Kay. Havok connects with The Sick Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Death Dollz via Pinfall

Third Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose In A Dot Combat Match For The IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Moose attacks Hendry before the bell rings. Moose is raining down haymakers in the corner. Moose is choking Hendry with his boot. Moose wraps his ring jacket around Hendry’s neck. Moose pulls out the SEGA Dreamcast, a keyboard and a steel chair from under the ring. Hendry with clubbing blows to Moose’s back. Hendry kicks Moose in the back. Hendry cracks Moose in the back with the keyboard. Moose rakes the eyes of Hendry. Hendry launches Moose over the top rope. Hendry sends Moose face first into two steel ring posts. Moose with a Uranage Slam through the timekeeper’s table. Moose rolls Hendry back into the ring. Moose whips Hendry into the turnbuckles. Moose wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Moose gives Hendry the middle finger salute. Hendry flips the lid of the sega dreamcast. Hendry uses the dreamcast as a weapon. Hendry tries to run Moose over with a remote car. Hendry with a Spinning Bodyslam. Hendry delivers The Trustfall. Hendry throws a race car into the nether regions of Moose. Moose sends Hendry back first into the wedged chair. Hendry decks Moose with a back elbow smash. Moose with The Go To Hell for a two count.

Pours thousands of keyboard caps on the canvas. Hendry hammers down on the back of Moose’s neck. Moose blocks The Standing Ovation. Moose with another Uranage Slam. Hendry throws keyboard caps into Moose’s face. Hendry with The SuperPlex into the keyboard caps for a two count. Hendry throws a gaming chair into Moose’s face. Hendry with a Pop Up PowerBomb into the keyboard caps for a two count. Hendry puts VR Goggles over Moose’s head. Moose starts dancing to The Dancing Moose Music Video. Hendry sends Moose face first into the wedged chair. Hendry drops Moose with a Running Cutter for a two count. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Moose lands back on his feet. Moose nails Hendry with the low blow. Moose goes for The Spear, but Hendry rolls him over for a two count. Moose with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Hendry rolls Moose over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Digital Media Champion, Joe Hendry via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Steve Maclin vs. PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. HEATH In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The IMPACT World Championship

Everyone gangs up on PCO after the bell rings. PCO with a flurry of haymakers. PCO clotheslines Maclin to the floor. Myers kicks Heath in the gut. Heath with combo haymakers. Myers reverses out of the irish whip from Heath. Heath with a back elbow smash. Myers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Maclin sends PCO shoulder first into the steel ring post. Heath launches Myers over the top rope. Heath with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Heath rolls Maclin back into the ring. Myers pulls Heath out of the ring. Maclin lands The Suicide Dive. PCO with The Asai MoonSault. PCO kicks Maclin in the gut. PCO drops Maclin with a NeckBreaker on the rampway. PCO with a Leg Drop. PCO sends Myers face first into the steel ring steps. Myers deposits PCO to the floor. Double Belly to Back Suplex on the ramp. Maclin and Myers puts PCO under the ring. Heath with two haymakers. Myers attacks Heath from behind. Myers rolls Heath back into the ring. Maclin with a knife edge chop. Maclin and Myers gangs up on Heath. Heath is displaying his fighting spirit.

Maclin scores the elbow knockdown. Maclin with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Maclin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Heath sends Maclin crashing to the outside. Myers with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Myers pie faces Heath. Heath with rapid fire haymakers. Myers drops Heath with a Flatliner. PCO appears from under the ring. PCO with three haymakers. PCO with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Heath kicks Maclin in the face. Heath with a Flapjack. Heath Powerslams Maclin for a two count. Heath hits The Wake Up Call. Maclin rolls out to the apron. PCO with The Swanton Bomb on the apron. Myers rolls Heath over for a two count. Myers ducks under two clotheslines from Heath. Myers Spears Heath for a two count. PCO with a corner clothesline. PCO clotheslines Heath. PCO with The Reverse DDT. PCO lands The MoonSault for a two count. Eddie Edwards attacks PCO with a shovel. Heath connects with The Wake Up Call. Maclin kicks Heath in the gut. Maclin plants Heath with The KIA to pickup the victory.

Winner: Steve Maclin via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kushida and Kenta will start things off. Kenta is playing mind games with Kushida. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Kushida with a drop toe hold. Kushida grapples around Kenta. Kushida backs Kenta into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta with a running haymaker. Kenta applies a side headlock. Kushida whips Kenta across the ring. Kushida goes for a Spinning Back Kick, but Kenta holds onto the ropes. Kushida dodges The Big Boot. Kushida avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Kushida with a Flying Arm-Breaker. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kenta tags in Bey. Bey flexes his muscles. Bey kicks Kushida in the gut. Bey with a southpaw haymaker. Shelley made the blind tag. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Bey. Shelley with a drop toe hold. Kushida with a low dropkick. Kushida with a running shoulder kick. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Bey with forearm shivers. Shelley unloads three knife edge chops. Bey blocks the arm-ringer. Shelley blocks a boot from Bey. Bey side steps Shelley into the turnbuckles. Bey with a shoulder block. Bey runs around Shelley. Bey sweeps out the legs of Shelley. Bey with a Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Bey tags in Austin.

Austin with an arm-bar takedown. Austin drives his knee into the left shoulder of Shelley. Austin applies an arm-bar. Austin delivers the papercut. Austin drives his knee into Shelley’s back. Austin with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Austin with two elbow strikes. Sabin tags himself in. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Double Basement Dropkick for a one count. Austin kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Sbin kicks Austin in the gut. Sabin with a knife edge chop. Sabin scores two right jabs. Austin with a drop toe hold. Austin kicks Sabin in the back. Austin with a shot to Shelley and Kushida. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin clears the ring. Single Leg Crab/Camel Clutch Combination. Sabin with a basement dropkick. Double Shoulder Kick. Double Irish Whip to Kenta. Kenta suffers the same fate as Austin. Sabin tags in Kushida. Kushida is choking Austin with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Kushida applies a figure four headlock. Sabin tags himself in. Sabin applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Austin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabin works on the right shoulder of Austin. Sabin slams Austin’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sabin tags in Shelley. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley works on his joint manipulation game. Shelley tags in Kushida. Shelley spits at Bey. Double Dropkick to Austin. The referee is losing control of this match. Double Irish Whip. Austin holds onto the ropes. Austin dumps Kushida out of the ring. Austin with a forearm smash. Austin decks Sabin with a back elbow smash. Austin blasts Sabin with The PK. Austin slips over Shelley’s back. Bey tags himself in. Austin hits The Fosbury Flop. Bey with a flying forearm smash. Bey lands The SomerSault Plancha. Kenta teases a dive. All hell is breaking loose in Vegas. Kenta sends Kushida face first into the steel ring post. Bey tags in Kenta. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Kenta whips Kushida across the ring. Kenta with a knee lift. Kenta kicks Kushida in the back. Kenta tags in Austin. Austin with a knee drop. Austin with a forearm smash. Simultaneous tag to Bey. Back Scratch/Mid-Kick Combination. Bullet Club catapults Kushida into a Big Boot from Kenta for a two count.

Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Kushida. Kushida drops Kenta with The Rolling Elbow. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Sabin and Bey are tagged in. Sabin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabin with two clotheslines. Sabin with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Sabin kicks Bey in the face. Sabin decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Sabin with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabin tags in Shelley. Sabin avoids the double clothesline. Shelley with a double clothesline. Shelley kicks Kenta in the gut. Shelley dumps Kenta out of the ring. Sabin lands The Suicide Dive. Kushida with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Time Machine delivers a flurry of strikes. Missile Dropkick/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Bey fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bey with a back elbow smash. Sabin inadvertently clocks Shelley with an Enzuigiri. Bey avoids The Helluva Kick. Kenta with a Soaring Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Coupe De Grace for a two count. Sabin denies The GTS. Sabin rolls Kenta over for a two count.

Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabin drills Kenta with The BrainBuster. Kenta tags in Bey. Bullet Club clears the ring. UFO/SpringBoard Windmill Kick Combination for a two count. Bey tags in Austin. Bullet Club goes for The 1,2, Sweet, but Sabin counters with a German Suplex. Sabin drops Austin with The Tornado DDT. Sabin tags in Kushida. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida with clubbing shoulder kicks. Austin reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Bey breaks up The Hoverboard Lock. Bey kicks Kushida in the face. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Kenta responds with The Big Boot. Sabin with a Running Enzuigiri. Austin with a Roundhouse Kick. Austin follows that with two knee lifts. Shelley with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Double Low Dropkick. Muta Lock/Double Dropkick Combination. Sabin tags in Kushida. Shotei/Helluva Kick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Skull and Bones to Austin. Bey runs interference. Austin rolls Sabin over to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA, Ace Austin and Chris Bey via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Masha Slamovich For The IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mickie applies a side headlock. Mickie with a side headlock takeover. Slamovich answers with the headscissors escape. Mickie floats over into a rear chin lock. Slamovich transitions into a wrist lock. Mickie with an arm-drag takeover for a one count. Mickie with clubbing shoulder blocks. Mickie hyperextends the left shoulder of Slamovich. Mickie applies a wrist lock. Mickie with a back heel trip. Mickie drives her knee into the left shoulder of Slamovich. Slamovich tugs on Mickie’s hair. Slamovich rakes the eyes of Mickie. Slamovich rolls Mickie over for a two count. Mickie escapes The Rear Naked Choke. Mickie with a Running Boot. Mickie SuperKicks Slamovich for a two count. Mickie kicks Slamovich in the gut. Slamovich denies The Mick’DT. Slamovich drives Mickie throat first into the top rope.

Slamovich applies the greco roman throat hold. Slamovich transitions into a ground and pound attack. Slamovich with a flurry of snap mare takeovers. Slamovich kicks Mickie in the back. Slamovich blasts Mickie with The PK for a two count. Slamovich starts licking Mickie’s face. Mickie bites Slamovich’s tongue. Slamovich drives Mickie face first into the canvas. Slamovich with The CodeBreaker. Slamovich applies The Kimura Lock. Mickie rolls Slamovich over for a two count. Mickie with a chop/forearm combination. Slamovich responds with a Roundhouse Kick. Slamovich with a hair pull takedown. Slamovich is raining down forearm smashes for a two count. Slamovich sends Mickie to the corner. Mickie decks Slamovich with a back elbow smash. Mickie with a Headscissors Takeover. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Kick. Slamovich dropkicks Mickie to the floor. Slamovich lands The Suicide Dive. Slamovich rolls Mickie back into the ring. Slamovich goes into the lateral press for a two count. Slamovich repeatedly kicks Mickie in the face.

Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Mickie with a NeckBreaker. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie follows that with a Pump Knee Strike. Mickie with a Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Mickie ascends to the top turnbuckle. Slamovich kicks Mickie in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Mickie sends Slamovich crashing into the canvas. Mickie with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Mickie delivers The Mick Kick for a two count. Mickie goes for The Mick’DT, but Slamovich counters with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Slamovich delivers her combination offense. Mickie blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Mickie applies the single leg crab. Slamovich grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Slamovich applies The Rear Naked Choke in the ropes. Slamovich with Two Running Boots. Slamovich ascends to the top turnbuckle. Mickie with a forearm smash. Slamovich lunges over Mickie. Slamovich goes for The CodeBreaker, but Mickie rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, Mickie James via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Rich Swann For The IMPACT World Championship

Swann refuses to shake Alexander’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander backs Swann into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Swann shoves Alexander. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander bodyslams Swann. Alexander with another single leg takedown. Alexander applies a toe and ankle hold. Swann grabs a side headlock. Alexander walks Swann into the ropes. Swann continues to shove Alexander. Swann slaps Alexander in the face. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Swann. Alexander punches Swann in the back. Alexander slams Swann’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Swann dives over Alexander. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Swann dodges The Big Boot. Swann with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Swann with a deep arm-drag. Swann applies an arm-bar. Alexander whips Swann across the ring. Swann runs into Alexander.

Alexander scores the ankle pick. Swann drops down on the canvas. Swann leapfrogs over Alexander. Alexander leapfrogs over Swann. Swann cartwheels over Alexander. Swann with a single leg dropkick. Swann chops Alexander. Short-Arm Reversal by Alexander. Alexander buries his knee into the midsection of Swann. Alexander goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Swann lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Swann avoids the chop block. Swann teases a Roundhouse Kick. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Alexander slaps Swann in the face. Swann with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Swann escapes The Ankle Lock. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Swann rolls Alexander back into the ring. Swann kicks Alexander in the back. Swann with a forearm smash for a one count. Swann applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander with a Deadlift Fisherman’s Suplex. Alexander whips Swann across the ring. Alexander with a Back Body Drop. Alexander with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count.

Alexander is throwing haymakers at Swann. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander punches Swann in the back. Swann answers with two back elbow smashes. Alexander with a clubbing blow to the spine of Swann. Alexander tosses Swann back inside the ring. Alexander goes into the lateral press for a two count. Alexander repeatedly kicks Swann in the back. Alexander whips Swann across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Swann with a blistering chop. Alexander kicks Swann in the face. Alexander sends Swann to the corner. Alexander levels Swann with The Body Avalanche. Alexander toys around with Swann. Swann kicks Alexander in the face. Swann with a Roll Through Clothesline. Swann delivers his combination offense. Swann with a Roundhouse Kick. Swann clotheslines Alexander to the floor. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander with a straight right hand. Swann SuperKicks Alexander. Swann with a Corkscrew Plancha to the outside. Swann rolls Alexander back into the ring. Swann with The Rolling Thunder for a two count.

Alexander with Two German Suplex’s. Swann clings onto the top rope. Swann with three sharp elbow strikes. Alexander punches Swann in the back. Alexander and Swann are trading back and forth shots. Alexander goes for The Avalanche German Suplex, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann with The Spinning Heel Kick. Swann drills Alexander with The Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Swann hammers down on the back of Alexander’s neck. Swann goes for a Handspring Cutter, but Alexander counters with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Alexander stomps on the midsection of Swann. Alexander goes for The MoonSault, but Swann ducks out of the way. Swann is lighting up Alexander’s chest. Alexander kicks Swann in the face. Swann with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Swann goes for The Leaping FrankenSteiner, but Alexander counters with The Ankle Lock. Swann sends Alexander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Alexander blocks The Reverse Hurricanrana. Alexander drives Swann face first into the canvas. Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick.

Swann with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Alexander with an inside cradle for a two count. Alexander turns a backslide cover into The C4 Spike. Swann wisely rolls himself out of the ring. Swann clings onto the bottom rope. Alexander is putting the boots to Swann. Alexander dumps Swann back first on the apron. Alexander goes for The C4 Spike, but Swann lands back on his feet. Swann with a Roundhouse Kick. Swann with a Spinning Heel Kick. Swann follows that with The Windmill Kick. Swann connects with The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Swann goes for another Phoenix Splash, but Alexander ducks out of the way. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Swann refuses to quit. Swann is raining down palm thrusts. Chop Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Rockers Punches. Misfired Clotheslines. Swann drops Alexander with The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Swann with a Spinning Back Kick. Alexander blocks The Handspring Cutter. Alexander with a Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Alexander plants Swann with The C4 Spike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander via Pinfall

